Fred Morris
TUPELO – Fred Morris, 86, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Friday, October 23, 2020. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Angeline Spraggins-Berry
OKOLONA – 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Longwood Community Center in Booneville.
Angeline Spraggins-Berry was born to her late parents Willie Lee Spraggins and Addie B. Spraggins on January 21, 1938 in Houston, MS. Angeline Berry was a member of Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church and a lifelong resident of Okolona.
Angeline Berry is survived by three daughter; Flora Conway of Okolona, Teresa Hughes (Leonis) of Nettleton and Belinda Berry of Okolona. Four sons; Alvis Berry, Jr. of Wren, James Berry of Okolona, Tommie Berry (Raffieal) of Tupelo, Alvis Benard Berry of Memphis. One sister; Betty Bailey of Okolona. There are 20 grandchildren and several great- grandchildren. Angeline Berry was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, two daughters, four brothers, three sisters and one grandson.
The visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks/coverings are required. The service will be at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Rev. Anothony Rainey officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Teddie Wells
TUPELO – Teddie Wells, 78, passed away on October 21, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Arladus Shack
TUPELO – Arladus Shack, 21, passed away on October 21, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Kimba Nicole Ross
SHANNON – Kimba Nicole Ross, 45, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her home in Shannon. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2pm at New Prospect Church Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Porchia Armstrong
BRUCE – Porchia Armstrong, 39, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home in Bruce. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Clear Springs Cemetery in Big Creek, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
Linda Lee Scott Owen “Mimi”
SALTILLO – Linda Lee Scott Owen, 77, who preferred to be addressed as Mimi, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She had fought a seventeen-year battle against leukemia, having experienced significant changes in her condition during the last several months. She was born October 1, 1943 in the Saltillo area of Lee County, the daughter of the late Harse Scott and Annie Dorris Farrar Scott. She married Billy Wayne Owen on December 1, 1961 and they would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on December 1, 2020. The two of them moved several times over the years due to work requirements and Linda established a loving home in each location they found themselves living. After retirement they decided to live in their motorhome and travel, visiting all the states except Alaska and most of Canada. Travel also allowed them to spend time with family; son Bill Owen and Sara, grandsons Acy and Jarret of Brandon, MS; daughter Terese Dabbs and Steve, grandsons Josh and Cole of La Grange, KY; son Scott Owen and Stacia, granddaughters Bishop and Harper of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Linda realized her lifelong ambition, to be the greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she could possibly be. And along the way she took great pride in always being able to have on-hand just exactly the food each visitor happened to like best.
She leaves behind her husband Billy, son Bill (Sara), daughter Terese (Steve), son Scott (Stacia), grandsons Josh Dabbs (Jessica), Cole Dabbs (Alexa), Acy Owen, Jarret Owen; granddaughters Bishop Owen, Harper Owen; great grandson Grayson Dabbs; brother Hubert Earl Scott, Sisters Jo Johnson and Peggy Byrd. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Brothers Hareston Scott, Jimmy Scott and Jerry Scott.
Services will be Saturday, October 24 at 11 AM from Water’s Funeral Home, Baldwyn, MS With Brother Chad Higgins officiating. There will be no visitation and no graveside service.
The family requests memorials in Linda’s name be directed to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 845 CR 231, Guntown, MS 38849.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Linda Shumpert
DORSEY – Linda Shumpert, 50, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am at Community Funeral Directors Chapel- Nettleton. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am -11 am at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Durell “Dude” Hallmark
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY – Durell “Dude” Hallmark, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, he was born March 16, 1929, the son of Henry Columbus Hallmark and Cora Effie Parker Hallmark. Dude worked as a cattle farmer for many years which contributed to his deep fondness for animals and the outdoors. He was also an avid gardener. He was married to Ottie Lee Hallmark for 64 years and was a member of the Hebron United Methodist Church.
Dude leaves behind his wife, Ottie; two daughters, Debbie Hallmark of Eggville and Marsha Vinson (Mike) of the Macedonia Community; two grandchildren, Erika Lowery (Ricky) and Ryan Vinson, all of Macedonia; his brother, Carester Hallmark; and a longtime friend, Danny Hurt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, an infant sister, and special friend, Aubrey Harris.
The family will celebrate Dude’s life with a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hurt, Dudley Hallmark, Brad Stanford, Mike Vinson, Ryan Vinson, and Ricky Lowery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dude’s Hebron United Methodist Church Family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to WAGS2 Animal Rescue, Post Office Box, 105 Okolona, Miss., 38860.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Roosevelt Robinson, Jr.
CLARKSDALE – Roosevelt Robinson, Jr., 62, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Memphis, TN at Baptist Memorial Hospital. Services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am at Heavenly Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Coldwater. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery.
Frederick Thomas Harrison
THAXTON – Frederick Thomas Harrison, 58, passed away on October 22, 2020 in Naples, TX. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Mavalene Starling
AMORY/SMITHVILLE – Mavalene Starling, 89, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo after an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Etheleen Blanton
HOUSTON – Mrs. Etheleen “ Ethie” Johnson Blanton, 100, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston, Mississippi. She was born in the Redland Community of Pontotoc County, Mississippi on September 23, 1920 to Cleland Johnson and Laudie Walker Johnson. She was a devoted and loving Christian wife and mother. She was a member of Houston First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 35 years.
Graveside Services will be held at Houston City Cemetery on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Dr. Daniel Heeringa officiating.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Blanton is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Blanton Hamric of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Jennifer (William) Gray of Houston, and Debbie (Mike) Croft of Caledonia; her great-grandchildren, Barrett (Dana) Gray, Chelsea (Alex) Harmon, and Faith (Curtis) Smith; and three great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Blanton is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband of 53 years, Marlin Doyle Blanton, her daughter, Marlene Blanton Brown, her sister, Edith Wright, and her three grandchildren, Leighton Hamric, Clayton Hamric, and Anna Kathryn Hamric.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Houston First Baptist Church “Building Fund”, 201 West Madison Street, Houston, Mississippi 38851.
Pallbearers will be Barrett Gray, Alex Harmon, Curtis Smith and Wallace Norman.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her caregivers for their dedication to and compassion for Mrs. Blanton over the years.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Ovella Lachell Fitzpatrick
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Ovella Lachell Fitzpatrick, 55, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her residence in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Community Funeral Directors Chapel – Coldwater. Visitation will be today from 12 pm – 5 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Coldwater. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Danny M. Dukes
BOONEVILLE – Danny M. Dukes, 73, passed away on October 20, 2020 at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jimmy Stevens, Sr.
SALTILLO – Jimmy Stevens, Sr., 76, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He retired from FMC after 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fast cars and trucks and spending time outdoors or working on cars. He was known for his hard work, his love for his children and his love for old cars.
Services are 3 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church in Saltillo with Bro. Jonathan Bonds. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Saturday at the church.
Jimmy is survived by his son, Jimmy Stevens, Jr. (Lisa) of Saltillo; his daughter, Gale of Saltillo; his brother, Gerald Stevens of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Candace, Lacie, Thomas, Alex, Austin, Justin, Austin and Abbie and the neighborhood children that he loved so much.
He was preceded in death by his father, A.W. Stevens; his mother, Burie Stevens; his wife of 42 years, Bettie Stevens and his sons, Lacy Starnes and Lee Starnes.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Robinson, Austin Stevens, Richard Norris, Gene Gober, Andy Anderson, Matt Goddard, Matt Breaux and Harold Sanford.
Jimmy Coley
NEW ALBANY – Jimmy Shelton Coley, 80, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born on July 26, 1940 in New Albany to Q. C. and Margaret Shelton Coley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired soil conservationist for the U.S.D.A. He was a member of the New Albany Presbyterian Church, where he served as a former deacon.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Dunlap Coley; a daughter, Cheri Coley; two granddaughters, Amanda and Jenna Yoches; a sister-in-law, Linda Barkley; his siblings, Ken Coley and Sandra Ballard; a special cousin, Betty Treadaway; the Dunlap family and a special friend of the family, Brian Denning, whom Jimmy loved like a son.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lynn Coley; and a grandson, Jacob Yoches.
Due to the lingering COVID-19 crisis, the family will have a private graveside service at Glenfield Memorial Park. Friends and family may sign the online guest book, offer condolences or share memories at www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
