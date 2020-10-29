Carl Eugene Echols
OLIVE BRANCH – Carl Eugene Echols, 71, passed away on October 27, 2020 at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
James Earl Sexton
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Earl Sexton, 51, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Tupelo Health & Rehabilitation Center in Tupelo. Services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Sexton family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Ester Quay Neal
GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE – Ester Quay Neal, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Methodist Germantown Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Friday, October 30, 12 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 11-12 p.m. at Highland Cemetery. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Dudley Cal Barnes
GUNTOWN – Dudley Cal Barnes, 69, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2 P.M. at Trinity Memorial Garden Cemetery Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS. Family & friends may sign the guest book at www.agnewandsons.com.
Roosevelt (Jay) Bowens, Jr.
HORN LAKE – Roosevelt (Jay) Bowens, Jr., 43, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his residence in Horn Lake, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Clark Chapel M.B. Church Cemetery in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Clark Chapel M.B. Church Cemetery in Okolona, MS.
Wanda Irby
PONTOTOC – Wanda Grace Irby, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She attended Pontocola and Woodland Baptist Churches.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward Irby; her daughters, Bonnie Cummings of Shannon, Shirley Mann (Billy) of Pontotoc, and Tammi Irby-Sorgee of North Richland Hills, TX; 8 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 sister.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Irby; her parents; and 2 sisters.
Service will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Harold Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brad Cummings, Dru Cummings, Matt Cummings, Cody Brock, Jared Sorgee, and Lee Irby.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 11AM until service time.
HM Stewart
TIPPAH COUNTY – HM Stewart, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Private Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfunealhome.com.
Barbara Gilliam
POTTS CAMP – Barbara Gilliam, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Graveside services will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday from 12 noon until 1:45 PM.
Teddie Wayne Wells
TUPELO – Teddie Wayne Wells, 78, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Porter Memorial Garden Cemetery Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS. Family & friends may sign the guest book at www.agnewandsons.com.
William Dale Franks
MANTACHIE – William Dale Franks, 78, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born June 29, 1942, in Itawamba County, to Marvin and Costell Houston Franks. He started his working career at Day-Brite. He then moved to Dalton, Ga., where he worked tor Tappan Appliances for twelve years. He then worked at Roystan Manufacturing in Royston, Ga. He then moved to Shreveport, La., where he worked at Glidden Paint Company, where he was the in house technical service representative for the General Motors plant. He later moved to Flint, Michigan, where he was the technical service manager for PPG Industries, and later to Medina and then to Gainesville, Texas, where he retired from Spraylat Corporation in 2000. He was instrumental in the patent of several painting techniques and excelled greatly in the paining industry. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and restoring old cars. He was a Master Mason and a 32 degree Scottish Rite. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
Services will be at noon Friday, October 30, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Riley Franks; two sons, William David Franks (Katrina) of Marshall, TX, and Darrell Riley (Amy) of Mantachie; two daughters, Pamela Lynn Bitela (Mark) of Oklahoma City, OK, and Lori Foote (Jimmy) of Fulton; three sisters, Anna Jane Mask of Shannon, Marilyn Jean Knowles of Nettleton, and Carolyn Joan Ratliff of Mantachie; six grandchildren, Austin Hart (Michelle), Dalton Franks (Chelsea), Courtney Norman (Jonathan), Macy Riley, Welton Riley (Madison), and Keely Riley; six great grandchildren, Lucy Hart, Dorothy Hart, John Henry Hart, Brayden Riley, Tatum Riley, and Hallie Riley; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, James Milton “Bonnie” Franks, Bobby Houston Franks, and Joel Wayne Franks; three sisters, Verbel Brown-Bowden, Julie Fay Brock, and Bobbie Sue Thomas-Spurr; and his parents.
Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Loyce Stout
NEW ALBANY – Melvin Loyce Stout, 87, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Mr. Loyce was born April 7, 1933 to Lonnie Stout and Melverta Tollison Stout. He lived with his wife Sylvia Mason Stout in Union County. Mr. Loyce retired from Mohasco Furniture. He was a Mason and a member of Neely Baptist Church.
Services will be Friday, October 30, beginning at 1:00 pm, at United Funeral Service Chapel with Brother Larry Harrison officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to the start of the service. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Mason Stout; two sons, Stephen Stout (Becky) of Blue Springs and Kerry Stout (Lisa) of Ecru; one brother, Bobby Stout (Barbara) of Blue Springs; three grandchildren, Kristopher Stout, Cathy Hefner, and Laken Harrelson; two step grandchildren, Bobby Parker Jr. (Jerri), and Dusty Parker; four great-grandchildren, Gracie Parker, Summer Parker, Bailey Parker, and Hunter Harrelson, and a special friend Simmie Benefield.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Linda Grubbs and Winnie Fay Grubbs; two brothers, Pete Stout and Gene Stout.
Pallbearers are Dusty Parker and Bill Houk.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
