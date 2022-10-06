TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Nora Dixon, Ecru
Walter Hampton, Okolona
Linda Sue Huddleston Harrell, Verona
Tommy Lester, Bruce
Marcella McGee, Booneville
Lee Andrew Warren, Tupelo
----------------------------------------
MEMO
Nora Dixon
ECRU - Nora Dixon, 102, passed away on October 5, 2022, at her residence in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Lee Andrew Warren
TUPELO - Lee Andrew Warren, 58, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 @ 11:00 A.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Linda Sue Huddleston Harrell
VERONA - Linda Sue Huddleston Harrell, 65, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home in Verona. Services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 @ 2:30P.M. at Second Baptist M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Marcella McGee
BOONEVILLE - Marcella McGee, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Springhill Life Center. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Wolf Creek MB Church. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery.
MEMO
Tommy Lester
BRUCE - Tommy Lester, 68, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Sun, Oct 9, 2022 at 11 a. m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Walter Hampton
OKOLONA - 68, passed away on Fri., Sept. 30, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Walter Hampton, Sr. Was born to the parents, Mack Buchanan and Elois Thompson-Rogers on July 7, 1954 in Lee Co. Mr. Hampton worked at Futurian for many years and he loved to work on cars.
Walter Hampton, Sr. is survived by Mary Jean Carouthers. One daughter; Shekenia Hampton of Okolona. Four sons; Tali Hampton, Walter Hampton, Jr. (Marilyn), Theran Hampton, and Tony Hampton all of Okolona. Three sisters; Theresa Buchanan, Catherine Buchanan (Orlando Harding) and Bonnie Buchanan (Eqline Black) all of St. Louis, Missouri. One brother; Dwight Buchanan of St. Louis, Missouri. Three aunts; Agalean (Wardell) Ford of Okolona, Nancy (James) Thompson of Shannon, and Thelma Gardner of Okolona. Two uncles; Earnest Lidsey of Shannon and Curtis Williams (Edith) of Dunkirk, NY. There are also 6 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., Oct. 7, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial located at 208 Prairie St. in Okolona. The service will be Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach, located near Renasant Bank in Okolona. Rev. J.D. King will be officiating. The burial will follow at Union Baptist Church cemetery located in Shannon.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.