Christine Morning
WATERFORD/LAWS HILL COMMUNITY – Christine Morning, 73, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home in Waterford. Graveside services will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery 3120 Hwy 310 Laws Hill. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 3:00 – 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Elvin L. Flake
ECRU – Elvin L. Flake went to his heavenly home in the loving care of Sanctuary Hospice House, surrounded by his family on October 7, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Shirley Mathews Flake; children: Ronald (Janet), Donald, Travis (Sarah), Glenda Flake Hill (Tom); ten grandchildren: Amber Hill, Alex Hill (Melissa), Anna Claire Flake White (Nathan), Ethan Flake (Caroline), Whit Flake, Roy Flake, Tyler Flake (Jessie), Jimmy Flake (Johnna), Lisa Phillips (Todd), Carl Breedlove; four step-children: David Mathews, Randy Mathews (Mary Ellen), Pam Mathews McCullough (Richard), Kevin Mathews, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Elizabeth Flake Thomas, Faye Flake Dawkins (Charles) and one brother Nowell Flake (Kathy).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margie Ann Higginbotham Flake, his parents, William Earnest and Onie Conner Flake, and one brother-in-law Charles Thomas.
Family graveside services were held October 8, 2020, in the Friendship Cemetery, Ecru, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Tillman
VARDAMAN – Timothy Tillman, 54, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at NMMC in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 pm at Zion Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Jarvis Windom, Sr.
CORINTH – Jarvis Windom, Sr., 55, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5-6 pm at Church of Christ – Tupelo, MS.
Billy L. Blake
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Billy L. Blake, 66, passed away on October 8, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Harold Edward Kirksey
SALTILLO – Harold Edward Kirksey, 77, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020, Graveside at Mud Creek Cemetery, 1164 Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-6pm, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Christian Nanney
BOONEVILLE – Christian Nanney (21) passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home in Booneville. He attended Crossway Church. He was employed with Coca-Cola. He enjoyed playing video games, fishing and riding horses.
Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, October 8, 2020 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery. Face coverings will be required to attend services.
Christian is survived by his mother, Belinda Hester Miles (Jake) of Booneville; his father, Steve Nanney (Tammi) of Tupelo; his sister, Jessica Nanney of Blue Springs; his grandfather, Billy Hester of Booneville and his grandmother, Bobbie Sappington (Wayne) of Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Hester.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Melinda Rogers
SHANNON – Melinda Rogers, 60, passed away on October 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
Charlene Watkins Wilson
OXFORD – Charlene Watkins Wilson, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 10:00 am until service.
Basil Earnest
FULTON – Basil Earnest, 96, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Foxbridge Assisted Living in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Sunday, October 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. A full obituary will be published in the Daily Journal’s Sunday paper. Online condolences can be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tina Pitts
PONTOTOC – Tina Pitts, 62, passed away October 7, 2020 at NMMC- Tupelo, MS. She was a beloved mother and mamaw who was loved by so many people, left this world to join her husband and mother in heaven. She was a longtime resident of Pontotoc, MS. She enjoyed camping at Big Buck Hunting and Camping Resort in Hornsby, TN and caring for her family. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She retired from Precision Foods of Tupelo, MS. She brought so much love and joy to her family and many friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Myrtle Fisher (Buck) and Keri Pitts (Brandon); grandchildren, Christopher Rowe, Brody Mathis, Jaden Luciano, and Brayden Ragland; father, Thurman Parker (Charlene); sister, Terra Stembridge (Don); brothers, Ricky Parker (Trish) and Gerald Cooper (Bobbie); brother-in-law, David Pitts (Barber); nieces, Mari Garner (Jason, Ashlyn, Caden), Misty Pitts, Angela Pitts (Alaycia, Armon); and many friends and family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Pitts; mother, Margaret Parker Caldwell; father-in-law, Red Pitts, and mother-in-law, Myrtle Pitts.
A visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10AM – 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Billie J. Bethay
BOONEVILLE – Billie Joyce “Nana” Bethay, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Landmark Community in Booneville. She was born in Booneville on January 7, 1949, to Eddie Walker Whitley and Flora Louise Fraiser Whitley. She enjoyed flowers, “junkin”, and Sci-fi movies. Billie loved her family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating. Visitation will be Sunday starting at 11:00 am until service time. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Miles (Allen) and Christy Garrett, both of Booneville; brothers, Horace Whitley (Vonnie) of Hurley, MS, and Ray Whitley (Madge) of Booneville; sisters, Gwen Kelton of Booneville, and Sarah Brackeen of Jacksonville, AR; grandchildren, Casey Krech, Emily Latch, Hunter Moore, Jacob Dawson, Joshua Bishop, Justin Bishop, Carter Miles, Jabo Miles (Jaren), Weston Foster, Macey Foster, and Jesse Miles (Glenda); and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind special friends, Stanley Chittom and Saundra Smith.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Garrett; great-grandson, Noah Krech; her parents; and a sister, Virginia Hopper.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jacob Dawson, Justin Bishop, Hunter Moore, Carter Miles, Joshua Bishop, Weston Foster, Jabo Miles, and Jesse Miles. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons, Jonah Krech, Daniel Dawson, Finn Krech, Jace Miles, Levi Krech, Tristian Hutcheson, Raylen Dawson, Nate Stewart, and Brody Stewart.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Martha Bennett
FULTON – Martha Bennett, 64, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born March 26, 1956, in Arkansas, to Lester and Iva Mae Hexton Lowder. She was a resident of the Bodock Grove in Pontotoc for many years. She had worked at the Adult Training Center in Tupelo. She was truly an Angel who was called way back to her eternal home.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her loving family at Bodock Grove in Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Bennett; one sister, Susan Gale; and her parents.
Visitation will be from Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Burgess
NETTLETON – Jerry Burgess, 67, died October 8, 2020, from an apparent heart attack at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Kenneth Farris
GOLDEN – Kenneth Farris, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Fred Rogers
TIPPAH COUNTY – Fred Rogers, 73, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 5PM to 8PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Wiley B. Nance
TIPPAH COUNTY – Wiley B. Nance, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family services are planned. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Nance Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Nance family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
