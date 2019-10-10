Joe Willie Townsend
VARDAMAN – Joe Willie Townsend, 74, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019 at his residence in Vardaman.
Joe Will Townsend was born to his late parents, Floyd Townsend and Christine Stevenson on May 15, 1945 in Clay Co.
Mr. Townsend is survived by the mother of his children; Barbara Townsend. Two sons; Wendale Townsend (Nicole), Joe Townsend both of Vardaman, and two grandchildren; Kody Townsend and WenDarius Townsend.
Preceded in death are two sisters; Emma Jean Petty and Florida Lee Townsend. Two brothers; Jessie Townsend and Woodrow Townsend.
The memorial service for Mr. Townsend will be held at Williams Memorial at 2:00 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 12, 2019.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Christine Kelly
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Christine Kelly, 70, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church 839 Maywood Street Memphis. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery Red Banks, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Annie Mae Garth
OKOLONA – Annie Mae Garth, 83, passed away on Mon., Oct. 7, 2019 at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo.
Ms. Annie Mae Garth was born to her late parents, Walter Garth and Emily Brumley on July 17, 1936 in Chickasaw Co. She was retired from the school cafeteria and factory work.
Ms. Annie Mae Garth is survived by three daughters; Margaret Hughes , Deborah Garth (Willie C), and Rebecca Garth all of Okolona. Two sons; Robert Garth and Bobby Garth both of Okolona. Three sisters; Sarah Williams (Hurm) of Okolona, Lillie Collins of Okolona, and Barbara Covington of Milwauki, Wisconsin. One brother; Walter Garth, Jr. of Resin, Wisconsin. There are ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Oct. 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Clarks Chapel MBC with Rev. Rendale Hill officiating. The burial will follow at the Clarks Chapel MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Elaine Jordan
HOLLY SPRINGS – Elaine Jordan, 80, passed away on October 9, 2019, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Floyd Calvin Carouthers
NETTLETON – Floyd Calvin Carouthers, 60, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Gateway M. B. Church Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11,2019 3-5 P.M. and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
Charles E. Montgomery
WOODLAND – Charles E. Montgomery , 68, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Apostolic Church in Cedar Bluff, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Bethel Church Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
Isaiah Simmons
RIPLEY – Isaiah Simmons, 71, was born on July 16, 1948 to the late Rev. Cuba and Mary Spight Simmons. He departed his earthly life on October 5, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Ophelia (Jeff) Jones of New Albany, MS; son, Isaiah Simmons, Jr. of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren; brother, Bishop Jeremiah (Cassandra) Simmons of Blue Mountain, MS; sisters, Nellie (Eddie) Fryar and Elmira Gibbs of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Terry Street Church of God in Christ in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Sharon Gills
PONTOTOC – Sharon Gills, 67, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on October 13, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Freddie Milton “Cuz” Childers
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Freddie Milton “Cuz” Childers, 68, a resident of Ecru who lived in the Union & Pontotoc Counties for may years, departed this life Thursday, October 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
A private gathering will be at the family residence at a time to be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.(662)539-7000
Mr. Childers was born December 23, 1950 in the Myrtle Community of Union County, the son of the late Nelson Cooper and Mary Ruth Childers. He received his education in the Myrtle Public School System and was employed before his retirement as a long distance truck operator for the Mohasco and Futorian Companies.
A Christian, Mr. Childers is survived by three daughters, Fran Robinson (Royce), Barbara Todd (Gable) and Carrie Bell (Jay), all of Ecru, a sister, Patricia Pratt of Blue Springs, two brothers, Tony Pratt of New Albany and Mike Pratt of Blue Springs and the mother of his children, Deborah Childers Nielsen of Ecru.
The family request that memorials be directed to any local lung or cancer charity.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Childers family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Kimberly Faye Davis
CHESTERVILLE – Kimberly Faye Davis, 39, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. – service time at Holland-Tupelo Chapel.
Georgia A. Vassar
AMORY – Georgia A. Vassar, 79, passed away on October 9, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Paul Tabler
KIRKVILLE – Paul Tabler, 99, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Bonnie Bennett
BALDWYN – Bonnie Ruth Bennett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10th at the age of 90. Bonnie was born on December 25, 1928 in Weathersby, Simpson County, Mississippi, the oldest daughter of Etta Lee Gardner Walker and Reverend James Delton Walker.
Bonnie graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi in August, 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She married Fred Harold Bennett on December 24, 1949 in Normangee, Texas. After many years of teaching at various elementary and high schools, Bonnie retired from teaching, primarily English and History, at Baldwyn High School in 1987. Always striving to improve her knowledge, Bonnie taught herself German through a correspondence course and studied Spanish so she could teach a year of each language and converse with family friends in Germany. Bonnie had a passion for reading, cooking, traveling and watching sports. She was also an avid bridge player and a talented pianist.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother Georgia Horton Franks.
Her survivors include her husband Fred; son Michael Lee Bennett (and wife Janet Bennett); sister Betty Jo Alexander; three grandchildren, Stephanie Bennett Holder (and husband William Holder), Christina Nicole Bennett, and Ryan Michael Bennett; two great grandchildren, Reid Bennett Holder and Brynn Allie Holder; caregiver Ruby Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and many helpers at the Baldwyn Nursing Home for the care and attention given to Bonnie for the last two years of her life.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home, 309 North 2nd Street, Baldwyn, Mississippi, 38824. Funeral services and celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery in Corinth.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or to the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mitchell Brown
GUNTOWN – Roy Mitchell Brown 86, passed away on Thursday, October 09, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. He enjoyed rabbit hunting, running beagles and fishing. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Wayne Frederick and Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by four nephews, Billy Brown (Helen), David Brown, Larry Brown (Carolyn) and Rickey Brown (Judy); niece, Betty Meeks (Payton) and Linda Miller; host of great nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Mary Woods Brown; brothers, Thomas Brown, Preston Brown and Floyd Brown; nephews, Gerald Brown, Roy Brown and nieces, Brenda Payne and Patricia Brown.
Pallbearers will be members of his Camp Creek Baptist Church Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be Saturday morning at Waters Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Virginia “Gin” Ree Ramage Wright
ABERDEEN – Virginia “Gin” Ree Ramage Wright, 76, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, MS. She was born in Calhoun County, Mississippi, to Howard Ramage and Annie Parker Ramage Spencer.
Gin grew up in Vardaman, MS and graduated from Vardaman High School. She furthered her education at Vaughn’s Beauty School and perfected the art of making people look their very best. She worked many years as a Beautician at Alice’s Beauty Salon and then later worked until her retirement from Hair Concepts. She married the love of her life, Steve M. Wright, on November 21, 1962 and they were blessed by God with four children. Gin loved her family dearly and her grandchildren.
She was of the Baptist faith and later in life became a member of the Athens Independent Methodist Church. She loved to read the Bible and listen to Gospel and Christian music. In her free time, she liked to garden, work in flower beds, and cook for her loved ones.
Gin is survived by her husband, Steve M. Wright, Aberdeen; daughters, Michelle Easter (Richard), Amory, Stephanie George (Phillip), Aberdeen; son, Tim Wright (Joyce), Mountain Home, Idaho; grandchildren, Elora Wright, Sarah Wright, Dillion Tate, Allison Easter, Parker Easter, Kaley George, Ashley George, Olivia Owens (Curtis), Wesley George, and Landon George; great-grandchild, Ava Faye Owens; sister, Nelda Moore (Kenneth), Houston; brother, Keith Spencer (Barbara), Vardaman; sister-in-law, Diane Munn, Aberdeen; several nieces and nephews; many special friends at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Ramage, Annie Parker Spencer and Raymond Spencer; an infant daughter, Anita Carol Wright; sister, Winnie Pettit.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Howell Cemetery, Athens Quincy Community, MS. Pallbearers will be Dewitt Moore, Greg Pettit, Patrick Pettit, Stacy Pettit, Brad Spencer, Jason Munn, and Matthew Buse. Honorary pallbearers will be Parker Easter and Dillion Tate.
Visitation will be from 9 AM – 10:50 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Please share your memories and condolences with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Lucille Johnson
VERONA – Lucille Johnson, 93, passed away on October 10, 2019, at her home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
Mary Suzanne Miller
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Mary Suzanne Miller, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 AM at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Cathy Conners
MYRTLE – Cathy Marie Conners (Crazy Lady), 63, of Myrtle, MS peacefully passed away on October 9,2019 at her home after battling cancer.
Mrs. Conners was born on January 31,1956 in New Albany, MS. She was the daughter of Carl and Maggie Mayo. Cathy was a homemaker who truly loved to be outdoors on her tractor. If she wasn’t outdoors, she enjoyed sewing and crafting, especially with her grandchildren. She married Robert “Bob” Conners on June 26,1980 and raised two children.
Funeral services will be held at United Funeral Service at 2:00 pm on October 13,2019. Burial will follow the funeral at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She was survived by her husband, Robert Conners; one sister, Marilyn Murphy; two daughters, Laura Davidson (Jimmy), and Jennifer Johnson (Steven); five grandchildren, Dillon Davidson, Jake Davidson, Ethan Davidson, Zachary Johnson and Madison Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Maggie Mayo; one sister, Dianne Dorrough; one grandson, Lee Johnson.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12,2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and a short visitation prior to the service from 12 noon until 2:00 pm.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Laverne Kemp
COVINGTON, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF BLUE SPRINGS – Laverne Kemp, 90, passed away on October 10, 2019, at her home in Covington. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Cynthia Wiginton Hutcheson
RIENZI – Cynthia Wiginton Hutcheson, 57, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hinkle Creek Cemetery.
Charlott Holder
WATER VALLEY – Charlott Holder, 71, passed away on October 10, 2019, at Yalobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Mae Bell Dillon
RIPLEY – Mae Bell Dillon, 93, passed away on October 10, 2019, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Deacon William Garner
MYRTLE – Deacon William Garner, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Union County Health & Rehab Bratton Road in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday October 13, 2019 2:00 at Shady Grove M.B. Church 1341 CR 73 Myrtle, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday October 12, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle. Serenity Simmons of New Albany is in charge of services.
Wade Kimbrell
CALHOUN CITY – Wade Kimbrell, 85, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at his home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek.
