Patrick D. Rainer
RIPLEY – Patrick D. Rainer, 41, passed away on October 17, 2019, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
William Gross, Sr.
BOONEVILLE – William Gross, Sr., 91, passed away on October 17, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
John Thomas Lindsey III
CHEROKEE, ALABAMA – John Thomas Lindsey III, 67, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at a home in Cherokee, Alabama. Services will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 @ 2:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Cumi Miles
FULTON – Cumi Miles, 92, passed away on October 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Tommy Lee Parker
TUPELO – Tommy Lee Parker, 67, passed away October 16, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, surrounded by his family and friends. Tommy was very much a family man. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a “Momma’s boy”, his smile could light up any room and he made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid MSU Bulldog fam, he loved to ring his cowbell. Until his last days of dialysis, he always brought all of his patient friends suckers.
Tommy is survived by his significant other, Jeanette Walker; his mother, Ann Parker; two sisters, Doris Vandiver(David) and Cindy Parker; his children, Tina Ward(David), Kimberly Chain, and Terry Parker(Rebecca); his grandchildren, Daniel Davis(Lyndsi), Katlyn Ward Bagwell(Zack), Parker Chain, Lillee Laughlin-Parker, and Ashley Boyette; great grandchildren, Cassidy Davis, Peyton Davis, and Swayze Kate Bagwell; several nieces and nephews; his dialysis friends; and close friend, Chris Waters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elbert Parker; his granddaughter, Brittany Ward; and his grandparents, Marshall and Violia Parker.
Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church with Bro. Charles Wright and Bro. James Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Chris Vandiver, David Vandiver, Mark Vandiver, Reed Davis, Jacinto Barradas, Donnie Walker, and Matt Collins.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 5-8 PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church and Saturday, October 19, 11 AM until service time at Black Zion Pentecostal Church.
L. C. Donegan
SHANNON – L. C. Donegan, 61, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Poplar Springs C.M. E. Church in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 3-5 P.M. and Family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at church cemetery.
Lucille Johnson
VERONA – Lucille Johnson, 93, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Home in Verona, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Chandlers Temple CME Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to service time at Chandlers Temple CME Church. Beasley Funeral Home, Inc entrusted with arrangements. Burial will follow at Verona City Cemetery.
Lisa Dawn Kitchens
GUNTOWN – Lisa Dawn Kitchens, 58, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at her home in Guntown. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Merrill Estes Johnston
TUPELO – Merrill Estes Johnston, 72, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday October 21, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Rev. Chris DeGeorge officating at Calvary Baptist Church, Tupelo. Visitation will be on Monday October 21, 2019 10 a.m. until service time at at the church. Full obituary to follow. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
John William“Bill” Lyons
NEW ALBANY – John William ‘Bill’ Lyons, 75, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born September 4, 1944, in Utica, KY., to Hezzie and Nellie Williamson Lyons. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in New Albany. He was a retired truck driver.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. William Cook officiating. Burial will be in Bell Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Peggy Ann Taylor Lyons; 2 daughters: Lezlie Leach (Scott) of New Albany and Carrie Bell (Jay) of Ecru; 1 son: Stacy Mills of Tupelo; 2 sisters: Ida Sue Lowery of Mt. Vernon, IL., and Paula Patrick of Senatobia, MS.; 1 brother: Durwood Lyons of Centerville, TN.; 2 grandchildren: Macy Leach and Ashley Leach; and 2 great-grandchildren: Jayleigh Leach and Jaxon Leach.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters: Margie Wheeler, Mary Banks, and Nancy Davis.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, October, 18, 2019, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Edward A. Ford
TUPELO – Edward A. Ford, 82, died Thursday October 17, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. He was born June 15, 1937 in Tremont to Elsie and Lucille Davis Ford.
Ed served his country proudly and gallantly in Vietnam and retired a Master Sergeant after 22 years in the United States Marine Corp. After his military services he sold cars for the Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Tupelo for several years. He then began a stellar career with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 18 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corp League and the Tupelo Car Club.
Ed enjoyed collecting model cars and was an enthusiastic coin collector and held an extensive collection of coins both foreign and domestic. He was also an avid reader of Westerns, John Grisham novels and all the political and military themed books he could get his hands on. He attended Priceville Baptist Church.
Survivors include his three daughters, Talisa Newman of Simpsonville, SC, Kay Cummings and significant other, Matt Kerr of Simpsonville, SC and Cynthia Gail Rutledge and her husband, Kenny of Tupelo; one brother, Rex Ford of Vina, AL; six grandchildren, Matthew Maybery and his wife, Morgan of Anthem, AZ, Mark Maybery of Simpsonville, SC, Jessica Fannin of Simpsonville, SC, Kimbery Harper and her husband, Robert of Fountain Inn, SC, Jamie Satterfield and her husband Randall of Taylors, SC and Jennifer Carroll of Tupelo and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Marcy Ford; son, Mark Edward Ford; parents, Elsie and Lucille Ford; and brother, Jim Ford.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday October 18, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Tim McMillen, Rev. Dale Carr and Brother Bart Latner officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
