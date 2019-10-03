Margaret Gasaway
FULTON – Margaret Gasaway, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born April 9, 1936 to the late Dempey Lee Aday and the late Susie Corsby Aday. She enjoyed taking care of her kids. She also enjoyed flowers and going to yard sales. Later in life she enjoyed being a care giver.
Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton and Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Friday, Oct. 4, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her sons: Ricky (Delores) Gasasway, Jacky (Peggy) Gasaway, Michael (Sharon) Gasaway, Sam Gasaway, Danny Wayne (Deana) Gasaway, and Joe Gasaway; daughters: Diane (Robert) Shook, Marsha Carr, Charlotte (Doug) Nunley, Teresa (Jeff) Wooten, Brenda Kennedy, and Angel Whitten; many grand and great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Aday
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julius Gasaway; sons: Danny and Stevie Gasaway; brother, Gene Aday
Pallbearers will be her sons.
Mrs. Ollie Judon
PONTOTOC – Mrs. Ollie Judon, 91, passed away on October 3, 2019, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Faye Pounders Mitchell Mixon
NETTLETON – Heaven gained a beautiful, gentle and kind woman, Faye Pounders Mitchell Mixon, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1933, in Hamilton, MS and was a daughter of the late Hattie Mae McDuffee Pounders and Durwood K. Pounders.
Faye was a graduate of Becker High School and worked in the Garment Industry as a supervisor. She was blessed by God during her lifetime with two husbands. Her first husband, Joice Mitchell, and she, were blessed with a son. Joice passed at an early age and she later met James Mixon, a pastor. They were married on May 19, 1978 and Joice’s family welcomed James with open arms and the family grew stronger as the years passed. They were married for 42 years and blessed with a large close family.
Faye was a member of Cason Baptist Church and she loved the Lord and her family dearly. Never did cross words come from her mouth and she always put God first in her life. Faye loved Gospel music. A true servant, she worked for her family and her faith, tirelessly. Some of her closest friends were Ann Hester, Billie Gail Pounders, and her ladies Sunday school class. Faye kept her family happy and was always there to love on anyone in need. Her family is saddened to lose her presence here on earth yet they know she is worshipping at the feet of Jesus with pure peace and joy in her soul. The memories of her sweet kindness and gentle touch will live on forever in her loved one’s hearts.
She is survived by her husband, James C. Mixon, Nettleton; grandchildren, Christi Mitchell Andres, (Darion) and Hollie Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Noah (Kailey), Shelbi, Trevor and Emi Andres; step-daughter, Gail Brown (Walter); step-son, Henry Mixon (Doris); sister, Liddia Dean Cooper ; brother, Jimmy Pounders (Billie Gail); a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Ann Hester, Billie Gail Pounders and her ladies Sunday School Class.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joice Mitchell; her son, Larry Ray Mitchell; grandson, Bradley Ray Mitchell, twin-brother, Ray Pounders; step-sons, Kelly Mixon and James Howard Mixon.
Her funeral will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Bro. Sam McMillian and Bro Matt Long officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Pallbearers will be her family. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cason Building Fund, 30018 Cason Road, Nettleton, MS 38858 or to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Darral DeShawn Howard
MEMPHIS – Darral DeShawn Howard, 32, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Millbranch & Wilson Road Automobile accident in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 1:00 p.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries 565 Neely Ave, Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4 , 2019 4:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Adolphus Chapel Church Cemetery 1236 Marianna Rd. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Linda Sue Jones Shelly
TUPELO – Linda Sue Jones Shelly, 71, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Rising Star M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Garden.
Mary Green
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY – Mary N. Green, 69, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Meadows in Fulton after a brief illness. She was born in Red Bay, Alabama December 21, 1949 to O.C. and Mary Marie Prestige Williams and was raised in the Auburn Community. On April 18, 1969, she married Carlton Green. Early in life, she worked as a manager at Books-A-Million and later The Christian Center. She retired as a training supervisor at BancorpSouth Operations Center. Mary was an avid reader, fan of Hallmark movies and loved watching her hummingbirds she fed on her porch. She was a long-time member of Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy where she served in various positions over the years and had a deep love for her church family. Known as a faithful “prayer warrior,” she coordinated prayer service each Monday night for her church. She also served as church clerk, church historian, senior adult Sunday School teacher and distributed Christian literature through her church Prison Ministry and also to shut-ins.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Carlton Green of Eggville Community; “Nanny’s” girls, Logan and Lindy Abel; sisters, Della Fay Walton of Ballardsville and Martha Pharr (Edwin) of Dennis; sister-in-law, Sarah Green Harris (Robbie) of Eggville Community; two brothers-in-law, Paul Green (Charlotte) of Eggville Community and Carlos Reynolds of Shiloh Community; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Shelley Green; sister, Johnnie Mae Reynolds; and brother, Cecil Williams, Jr.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Ryan Napalo, Rev. Curtis Shelton and Rev. Billy West officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Pharr, Rodney Pharr, Eddie Harris, Jimmy Gattis, Jason Green, Terry Green and Perry Stegall.
Mable Browning
ECRU – Mable Ruth Cobb Browning, 90, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1929, in Ingomar to Earnest Franklin Cobb and Ollie Huffstatler Cobb. She was a member of Ecru Baptist Church, the Eastern Star, and had been a cub scout den mother. She was a retired homemaker.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Greg Lasset officiating. Burial will be in Ecru City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son: William G. ‘Bud’ Browning (Ann); one sister: Judy Hill (Wayne); and two grandchildren: Samuel Starlin Browning and Leah Claire Browning.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Lynn Gilbert Browning; one daughter: Krystal Ann Tittle; one son: Bruce Browning; one sister: Ruby Canerdy; and two brothers: Jim Cobb and Billy Cobb.
Pallbearers will be Ed Prawl, Brian Cobb, Adam Hill, Scott Hill, Jeff Cobb, Starlin Browning, Jon Browning, and Malcolm White.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at United.
Fred Childers
UNION COUNTY – Fred Childers, 68, passed away on October 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mary Ruth Ellis
OKOLONA – Mary Ruth Ellis, a kind, gentle and loving soul, departed this life for the life eternal from her residence at the ripe old age of 91. Mary Ruth touched countless lives and made serving God, family and others the basis of her faith. An Angel on Earth, Mary Ruth was born in Clay County on Aug. 4, 1928 to James Albert Sullivan and Mary Ann Gaskin Sullivan. She graduated from Egypt High School in 1946 and spent her working life as a seamstress with Delta Trousers and Futorian. For much of her life, she was known as a master homemaker known far and wide for her cooking skills. She loved her home and yard and her plenteous garden, which was prizewinning year after year. A lover of gospel music, she played the piano and the French harp. She loved the Lord with all her heart, was so proud of her extended family and blessed thousands with her kindness, her gentle touch and her unconditional love. She was a longtime faithful member of Boone’s Chapel UMC where she was special to everyone!
A service celebrating her life will be at 11:30 AM Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the graveside at Boone’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30-service time in the Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Mary Ruth leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families that she loved as her own children, as well as her sister in law, Hazel Ellis of Okolona; and her brother in law, Kinney Ray Ellis (BJ), of Bristol, Tennessee. She loved all animals but will be sorely missed by her special “fuzzy baby”, Precious. Mary Ruth is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, E.J. “Pert” Ellis, her parents, her brother, John Robert Sullivan, and her special neighbor who knew her as a grandmother and called her “MeeMaw,” Charity Smith, who died in 2011.
Memorials may be made to Boone’s Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS. 38860.
Barry Bedford
TUPELO – Barry Bedford, 60, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 PM – service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Ricky Nelson Bowdry
PLANTERSVILLE – Ricky Nelson Bowdry, 60, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday at 1:00 P.M. October 4, 2019 at Mt Zion Community Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30-1:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at church cemetery.
Helga Hammacher Bowles
BREWER COMMUNITY – Helga Hammacher Bowles, 82, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence in Brewer community. Services will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3 PM at Brewer United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 PM – service time at the church. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Pamela Byars
TUPELO – Pamela Byars , 65, passed away on October 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medial Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Robert Kohlheim
TUPELO – Robert Kohlheim , 72, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mud Creek M.B. Church, Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4 from 4-6 p.m. at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mud Creek Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Buddy McKinney
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Buddy McKinney, 49, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2 p.m. at New Union Missionary Baptist Church, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, beginning at 5 p.m. and 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday at New Union Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Mary “Bae-Mae” Jones
AMORY – Mary “Bae-Mae” Jones, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2019 at Diversacare Nursing Home in Amory.
Mrs. Mary Jones was born to her late parents, Frank Smith and Arisie Jones on October 16, 1933 in Wren.
Bae-Mae Jones is survived by her husband Elliott Jones, Jr; two daughters, Shelaine K. Childs of Amory and Lexie M. McKinney of Amory; two sisters, Florene Freeman of Amory and YVonne Marshall of Amory. There are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one deceased brother, Archie F. Smith.
The visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at Greater New Prospect MBC in Nettleton from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The service will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater New Prospect MBC with Pastor Leon Griffin officiating. The burial will follow immediately after at the Greater New Prospect MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Danny Roberts
NEW ALBANY – Danny Lynn “Snake” Roberts, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home. He was born March 25, 1953 in New Albany to Lloyd Esque Roberts and Christine Edith Ashby Roberts. He retired from Clark Beverage and drove for Kraft Foods. He enjoyed going to yard sales. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will be at Snyder Cemetery. United Funeral Service will be in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Bridgette Phillips Roberts; four daughters, Odesta Jordan, Amber Dowdy, Kammylyn Woxen and Tammy Phillips; three sons, Daniel Blake Roberts, Kevin Sherman and Shawn Phillips; one sister, Cynthia Reed (James); three brothers, Sandy Roberts (Karen), Larry Roberts and James Roberts (Rosie); a sister-in-law, Pattie Roberts and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Henry and Beverly Clifton; a brother, Elton Roberts; and a sister-in-law, Janice Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Shawn Phillips, Jeremy Clifton, Terry Roberts, and Sam Roberts.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mark Oliver Bullock
TUPELO – Mark Oliver Bullock, 72, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. until service time at the Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lurlene Dill Adams
AMORY – Lurlene Dill Adams, 84, passed away in her home on October 1, 2019. Born on January 1, 1935 in the Mt. Zion community, she was a daughter of Clesta Carol Little and Irb J. Dill.
She grew up in the Mt. Zion Community in Monroe County with her seven siblings. Lurlene graduated from Smithville High School in the Class of 1953. She graduated from Itawamba Junior College in 1955 and received her bachelor’s degree in May 1959 from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).
After teaching school for one year in Coahoma County, she returned to Monroe County and married Rubel Adams on June 15, 1958. Lurlene began her career with the Department of Human Services on June 27, 1966. She began at the bottom of the job and was appointed the Director on January 1, 1985. She retired from the Department of Human Services on April 30, 2000.
She was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ. She devoted and donated her time to the Pilot Club, Meals on Wheels, Heritage Christian University, along with many other charities and organizations. She supported and hosted the Domino Club, providing community and a space of worship for many of her friends (with a friendly and competitive spirit). She remained interested in local politics and many relied on her sage voting advice. Lurlene brought joy to all that she met and will remain as a bright memory in our minds forever.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Elizabeth and Catherine Adams, Saltillo; Kami Wilf, whom she loved as a granddaughter; brother, Ralph Dill (Rebecca); two sisters, Peggy Nash (Dillard) and Marilyn Gaines (Richard), several nieces and nephews; special friends, John and Karen Cox; Heather Wilf (Lann) and John Issac Cox;
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy R. Adams; husband, Rubel Adams; sister, Jean Stewart and brothers, Franz, Harold and Norris Dill.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, October 4 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Mr. Derrick Maranto and Mr. Jim McCreary officiating. Pallbearers will be Tony Dill, Terry Dill, Dan Nash, Sam Carpente, Larry Dabbs and Lane Andrews.
Visitation will be from 11 A – 12:50 P at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christian Chapel Church of Christ, 60127 Vaughn Rd., Amory 38821, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
