Audrey Robinson
FULTON – Audrey Shields Robinson, 84, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 9, 1935 to the late Shelby Shields and the late Nona Sullins Shields in Fulton. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed reading, painting, fishing, traveling and going to church.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday October 28, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday October 28, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home.
She is survived by her son, Dan Robinson of Thaxton, daughter, Nona Jo Tullus of Fulton, grandchildren, Chris Robinson of Fort Campbell, KY, Beth Lowery of Fulton, and Kelly Robinson of Starkville, 2 great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Ruby Shields of Tremont.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Lewis Robinson, her parents, 2 brothers, Kenneth and Delford Shields, and 1 sister, Lura Bailey.
Robert Joseph Stack
OXFORD – Robert Joseph Stack, 63, passed away on October 22, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
William Edward Wallace
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Edward Wallace, 82, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Sunday evening October 20, 2019 following an extended illness.
In keeping with Mr. Wallace and the family’s wishes, private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Wallace was born September 13, 1937 in East Prairie , MO, the son of the late Charles F. Wallace, Jr. and Mae Duncan Wallace. He was employed as a welder for the Trinity Corporation in Missouri for over 20 years before his retirement.
Mr. and Mrs. Wallace moved to Tippah County twenty years ago and were members of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church located near Falkner. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, “piddlin” and staying busy. Fishing and his animals were favorite pastimes. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Barbara Yarber Wallace of Ripley, two daughters, Tammy Moyer of Michigan and Paula Jordan of Tennessee, five sons, Larry Wallace, John Wallace and Donnie Jordan, all of Missouri, Randall Jordan and Charles Wallace, both of Ripley, one sister, four brothers, seventeen grandchildren and twenty seven great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by one sister and one brother.
Larry Joe Hester
PONTOTOC – Larry Joe Hester, 67, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the UAB hospital in Birmingham, AL.
Mr. Hester was born March 6, 1952, to Elton and Peggy Hester in Pontotoc, MS. He was a graduate of Pontotoc High School – class of 1970. He enjoyed listening and playing music as a drummer and songwriter. He is preceded by his eldest son Casey, 42, and his wife Lauren Hester and their two boys; his younger son Lennon Hester, 38; his daughter Samantha Hester, 31, and her two young boys; and his brother Jimmy Hester, 72, of Birmingham, AL.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Pontotoc. Visitation will be from 3-4 with a service directly following. Flowers may be sent to the church in honor of the family.
Paul B. Lollar
MANTACHIE – Paul B. Lollar, 84, passed away Wednesday October 18th at his home in Mantachie MS. He was born July 21st 1935, in Itawamba County to Ed and Pearl Lollar. A butcher by trade, he owned and operated several grocery stores throughout his life in Tupelo, Okolona and Nettleton. His last business before retirement was the Log Cabin Grill in Okolona where he was most famous for his gravy and biscuits although some will argue his hamburgers were his signature dish. He loved his family and especially his two grandchildren. He had a passion for gardening and always enjoyed sharing his produce with friends and family. He was a faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Mantachie.
A private service was held Friday October 20th at W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors in Saltillo and he was laid to rest at Center Star Cemetery in Mantachie. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday November 3rd at the First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Okolona. Family and friends are invited to share their stories and memories.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Inez Lollar of Mantachie; two sons, Andy Lollar (B.B.) of Okolona and Rusty Lollar of Mantachie; one brother, Lindon Lollar (Peggy) of Mantachie; one sister, Sue Lindsey (Jimmy) of Mantachie; two grandchildren Heston and Blakely Lollar of Okolona.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charlie Lollar (Corrine) and Junior Lollar; one sister, Jimmie Lou Jarrell (Thomas) and a niece, Charla Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to his church; Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1704 Shiloh Road, Mantachie Phone: (662) 282-4325 or the American Heart Association www.heart.org
Darlene Moses Davis
BALDWYN – Darlene Moses Davis, 54, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the NMMC. She enjoyed crocheting, listening to classic rock, spoiling her grandchildren and she was a Christian.
Remember the happy times! Come celebrate her life with us at Tishomingo State Park Lodge, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her mother, Doris Moses of Booneville; daughters, Brandy Schaum (William) of Frankstown and Elisa Griffin (Justin) of Millington, TN; brother, William Moses of Booneville; grandchildren, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Breanna, Will and Drew Schaum; two nieces, one great-niece; three great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Moses and a sister, Pat Holland.
Booker T. Ware
HOULKA – Booker T. Ware, 69, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at NMMC- Tupelo.
Booker T. Ware was born to the late parents, Lawrence Ware, Sr. and Unis Francis Griffin-Ware on January 13, 1950 in Chickasaw Co.
Mr. Booker T. Ware is survived by his wife Ora Ware of 46 years; two daughters, Latasha Ware-Fouse (William) of South-Haven, MS and Ashley Lashunda Ware of Virginia Beach, Va; two sons, Eric T. Ware (Miwa) of Guntown, MS and Derick Ware, Sr. (Renita) of Tupelo, MS; two sisters, Inez Bell and Izola Moore both of Houlka, MS; two brothers, Lawrence Ware, Jr. of Houlka, MS and Carley Earnest Ware of Toledo, Ohio. There are 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr. Booker T. Ware have two deceased sisters and one deceased brother.
The visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Palestine MBC in Van Vleet, MS with Rev. Richard Jones officiating.
Mary O’Dell Brown
TUPELO – Mary O’Dell Brown, wife of the late Dallas C. Brown, died in her home Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A native of Somerset, Kentucky, she resided in Tupelo for 43 years. Mrs. Brown was a homemaker, beloved of her husband and daughters. She was a Christian who worshiped with the congregation meeting in Northeast Tupelo on Hamm Street. Her sweet spirit, gentle sense of humor and genuine concern for others will be missed by her friends and family.
Survivors include her eldest daughter, Paula “Shelly” Brown of Tupelo; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole and her husband, Jacob Poppelreiter; great-grandchildren, Nolan C. Gunner and Jackson P. Poppelreiter; and her younger brother, Larry C. Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred C. Roberts and Ruth Ellen Earley; sister, Patricia Kassarda; and her younger daughter, Pamela C. Hayes.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday, October 25, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors with Trey Haskett and Scott Doles officiating. Graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Joe Johnsey, John Prince, Trey Haskett, Drew Smith, and Jacob Poppelreiter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50
Memphis, TN 38101.
Annie Roxanne Biggs
UNION COUNTY – Annie Roxanne Biggs, 42, resident of New Albany, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 PM at New Birth Community Church in New Albany. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at New Birth Community Church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery.
Betty Kelly
SMITHVILLE – Betty Evans Langford Hurst Kelly, 73, passed away on Wednesday, October, 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 29, 1945 in Webster County to James Evans and Myrlee Forrester Langford. She grew up in Dancy and she was a 1964 graduate of Cumberland High School where she was a member of the National Beta Club. She later married the love of her life, Robert Wayne Hurst on July 9, 1965 and were blessed with two children before his passing in 1970. Before her retirement, she worked as an insurance agent in the Tupelo market and prior to that, she owned and operated the Hair Hut for many years behind her home. Her family would call her plain spoken, but she also loved helping her family especially spoiling her babies and she was especially proud to see her great grandson, Avery before her passing. With an unmatched talent, she would buy and redo furniture. Betty loved working in her flower beds and finding deals at yard sales. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports. She was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Smithville.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Huguley and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Her inurnment will be in the Wake Forest Cemetery in Dancy.
She is survived by one daughter, Teresa McCrary (Chris) of Smithville; step-son, Josh Kelly of Ecru; 3 sisters, Sue Byars, Diane Shaw, and Dorothy Wright; grandchildren, Devan Hurst (Kristen), Danielle Hurst, Alex Huffman, Chris Huffman; great grandson, Avery James Reeves; daughter-in-law, Rena Palmer (Donny) of Golden; special friends, Charles Breland, Barbara Cox, and Joyce Avery; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Hurst; her son, Terry Dewayne Hurst; and her parents.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will continue until 2:45 p.m at the funeral home.
Bobbye Sue Bradley
DORSEY – Bobbye Sue Bradley, 89, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at The Meadows. She was born November 28, 1929, in Mantachie, to Clofus and Alice Roberts Nanney. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church. She was a home maker and a minister’s wife for many years. She was an outstanding piano player.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Bethel Baptist Church in Dorsey with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Rick Bradley will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Rick P. Bradley (Carol) of Conway, Arkansas, and Jay C. Bradley (Joyce) of Indianola, MS; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Merle D. Bradley; one daughter, Kay Francis Phillips; one grandson, Tristen Freeman; one brother, Ray Nanney; one sister, Nellie Rue Summers; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Baptist Church.
Virgia Lee James
ABERDEEN – Virgia Lee James, 95, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at her residence in Aberdeen.
Mrs. Virgia Lee James was born to the parents, Hazie McKnuckle and Ada Sheen-McKnuckle on Jan. 10, 1924 in Hamilton, MS.
Mrs. Virgia Lee James is survived by two daughters; Joyce Spratt and Virgia Cousin both of Aberdeen. Two sons; Cleveland James and Eddie F. James (Victoria) both of Aberdeen, MS. Two step-sons; Richard Shaw of Jackson, MS and Willie Howell (Sharon) of Chicago, Ill. One sister-in-law; Annie Hrobowski of Brinkley, Ill. There are 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. Two sisters proceeded her in death; Bessie Johnson and Mary McKnuckle. Two brothers proceeded her in death; Eddie Carlisle and Johnnie Smith.
The visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hebron MBC with Rev. Johnny Walker officiating. The burial will follow at the New Hebron MBC cemetery.
Hollis Brown
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Hollis Brown, 93, passed away on October 24, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Mobile, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Edward Lynn Toler
HAMILTON – Edward Lynn Toler, 62, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. He was born September 22, 1957 in Aberdeen, MS to Edward Earl Toler and Linda Lou Mitchell Toler. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, served two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, was 100 percent Disabled Combat Veteran, a recipient of the Bronze Star as well as various other military awards, and served in the Army National Guard for 25 years. Mr. Toler was a self employed contractor. He was a member of Hamilton Baptist Church. Services with Military Rites will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Lt. Colonel Retired Rubel West officiating. Burial will be in Hatley Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Genia Rayburn Toler of Hamilton, MS; three sons Tony Toler (Brooke) of Aberdeen, John Toler of Hamilton, MS and Kenneth Toler (Julie) of Mantee, MS; two daughters Tatum Lundy (Glenn) of Huntsville, AL and Krystal Haynes (Cody) of Purvis, MS, six grandchildren Jack Toler, Tanner Toler, Carter Lindsey, Tyler Lindsey, Gavin M. Toler and Olivia Haynes and two nephews, Todd Toler and Drew Toler. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Rusty Toler, a sister-in-law Tyla Toler and a great nephew Gavin Thomas Toler. Pallbearers will be friends and military brothers. Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen from 10:00 A.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Nettie H. Dunn
NEW ALBANY – Nettie H. Dunn, 93, passed away on October 23, 2019, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Mrs. Sue Clanton
CEDAR BLUFF – Mrs. Sue Clanton, 76, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church in Pheba, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church in Pheba, MS. Burial will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery near Pheba, MS.
Willie L. French
AMORY – Willie Lougene French, 74, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at his residence after an extended illness. Making the transition from his Earthly Home to his Heavenly Home while surrounded by his wife and family. He was born in Monroe County and was the son of the Late Dave Davis & Louella French Ezell. He attended West Amory High School and joined Carter’s Chapel Faith Temple where he became a Deacon. Later, in life, he met the love of his Life, Jimmie Lucille Wilson, after marriage his job Tecumseh moved him and wife to Lee County and they became members of TCD Church under the leadership of Bishop Clarence Parks. Willie loved his church & church family. He enjoyed fishing and watching his Western TV shows.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Carter’s Chapel Faith Temple in Amory, MS with Bishop Clarence Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Visitation will be today at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2 to 5:00 p.m. and family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m.
He is survived by the Love of his life his wife, Jimmie Lucille French of Verona, MS; three sons: Derrick French of Atlanta, GA, Keith & Barry Dobbs both of Lee County (Tupelo & Shannon), one daughter: Judy (Jerry) Townsend; two brothers: Calvin (Phyllis) French of Utica, NY and Elzie Brown of Chicago; three sisters: Dorothy Brown of Utica, NY, Mary Ann Davis of St. Louis, MO, and Mable Anson of Bradenton, FL; and five grandchildren.
Rev. Willie Lee Harper
TUPELO – Rev. Willie Lee Harper, 75, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory, MS. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am at Poplar C.M.E. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Garden, Tupelo, MS.
Gullie Harris
HOLLY SPRINGS/LAWS HILL COMMUNITY – Gullie Harris, 74, passed away on October 24, 2019, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
James A. Ledet
POTTS CAMP – James A. Ledet, 69, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 11:00 a.m. a Celebration of Life at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs, MS.
David Wyatt Hudson
PONTOTOC – David Wyatt Hudson, 11, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Pontotoc County. Wyatt was a very adventurous little boy. He loved life and he loved his family and friends. Wyatt had grown very close to Jesus Christ and was thankful to get to live eternally in heaven with God. He was a Junior Ranger and happiest in the yard with rubber boots and a nerf gun on his hunting adventures.
Wyatt is survived by his mother, Stephanie Williams(James Walker); grandparents, Kathi Mann, Mickey Williams, and Marie Williams; aunts and uncles, Taffi Alexander, Mickey Williams, Jr., Rusty Williams, and Cassidy Williams; his father, David Hudson(Bree Hudson); grandmother, Barbara Hudson; aunts and uncle, Shanna and Josh Wise, and Shea Miller; and lots of cousins on both sides.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his grandfathers, David Charles Hudson “Paw”, Danny McDaniel, and Jimmy Williams.
Services will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Colt Hooker officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jaylen Wise, Hudson Wise, Rivers Hudson, JB Collums, Dalton Hendrix, and Flip Finley.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 5-8 PM and Sunday, October 27, 1 PM until service time.
Lavern Kemp
COVINGTON, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF BLUE SPRINGS – Lavern Kemp, 90, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home in Covington. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church 1242 CR 194 Blue Springs, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Frank Slaughter, Jr.
BRUCE – Frank Slaughter, Jr., 87, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at home in Bruce. Services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
Billy Phillips
CALHOUN CITY – Billy Phillips, 79, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at at his home in Alabaster, AL. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Calhoun City Cemetery.
Adrian Dee “A.D.” McFall
CALHOUN CITY – Adrian Dee “A.D.” McFall, 55, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at work in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 am until service time at the funeral home.
