Henry Davis
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Henry Davis, 92, passed away on September 9, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
John Wesley Taylor, Jr.
TUPELO - John Wesley Taylor, Jr., 93, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00A.M. at Graveside/ Porter Memorial Garden Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church 502 North Spring St. Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Joseph Thomas Foster
KILLEEN, TEXAS - Joseph Thomas Foster, 69, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home in Killeen, TX. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 12:00 Noon. Viewing starts at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Foster Family Cemetery 8044 Hwy 178 Hickory Flat, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of Services.
James "Red" Box
GUNTOWN - James "Red" Box, 63, passed away on September 8, 2021, at his home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Carlos Monoleto Martin
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF HOLLY SPRINGS - Carlos Monoleto Martin, 48, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his home in New Albany. Memorial services will be on Saturday, September 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Carolyn Rutherford
VERONA - Carolyn Rutherford, 64, passed away on September 8, 2021, at home in Verona, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Theodore Roosevelt "Ben" Hayden, Jr.
PLANTERSVILLE - 86, Theodore Roosevelt "Ben" Hayden, Jr. passed away peacefully with his devoted wife and eldest daughter by his side on Aug. 31, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Ben was born in the Bigbee Community in Monroe County on November 19, 1934, to father Theodore Roosevelt Hayden, Sr., and mother Ardessie Morrow Hayden.
Ben is survived by his wife Margie Bynum Hayden and children; Tyrone Hayden (Demetria), Althea Wright (Winston), Benjiman Hayden (Jasmine), Wilhelmina Sykes, Joyce Jackson (Tim), Gayle Todd, Michael Hayden (Rosie); Ardessa Betts (Glen), and Lacy Hayden. Step-children; Sandra Jackson McClairen, Carol Jones (Dennis), Candice Jackson (Jarvis), Travis McIntosh (Hope). There are a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 3 nephews.
The visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, 30100 Prospect Road, Nettleton, MS 38858 with Rev. George Taylor officiating. Please wear your face masks.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
George Merriweather, Sr.
OKOLONA - 67, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at his residence in Okolona.
George Merriweather, Sr. was born to the late parents, Joe Merriweather and Bernice Blanchard Merriweather, on July 4, 1954 in Chickasaw Co.
George Merriweather, Sr. was preceded in death by 1 sister; Mary Michelle Merriweather and 2 brothers; Joe Kenneth Merriweather and Andrew Lee Page.
George Merriweather, Sr. is survived by one daughter; Vennetta Shaw of Egypt. Two sons; George Merriweather of Egypt and Joseph Merriweather (Raven) of Okolona. Two sisters; Carolyn Montgomery and Blondie Montgomery both of Aberdeen. Two brothers; Patrick Montgomery and Ray Blanchard both of Aberdeen. There are a hosts of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Funeral Home located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. Face are required. The graveside service will be on Sun., Sept. 12, 2021 at New Hebron MBC Cemetery with Pastor Sam Crawford officiating. Please wear your face masks.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Walter L. Boyd
RIPLEY - Walter L. Boyd, 59, passed away on September 9, 2021, in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Michael Wilson
TUPELO - Michael Lee Wilson, 44, passed away surrounded by love in Houston, TX on August 26, 2021. He will be warmly remembered and forever loved by his wife, Jan, and children, Kaiden (12) and Eden (9), of Rossville, TN. Michael's passion for music and band, love for his family, and joy of all things Star Wars, technology, and Disney will always be synonymous with his memory.
Michael grew up in Tupelo, MS, graduating from Tupelo High School in 1995. He met his first love while in school - music! He played the French Horn, which provided him many amazing adventures throughout his life. After graduating high school, he spent three summers (1995-1997) marching in Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps, where he developed a deep love of the marching arts. In 1998, he was a member of the prestigious Phantom Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps, a highlight and honor in his life. SUTA!
He attended Northeast Community College as a member of the band before transferring to Delta State University where he met his second and greatest love, Jan. He graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor's in Music Education. Fifteen years later he fulfilled a lifelong dream of attending an SEC school, receiving a Master's in Music Education from the University of Florida. Chomp! Chomp!
Michael began his career as a band director at Shannon High School in Shannon, MS, first as an assistant director then as the head director (2001-2003). He then took a leap of faith and moved to Tennessee to become the Assistant Band Director at Houston High School in Germantown, TN (2003-2008). The Houston Band had many successes with the addition of Michael in their leadership. They had two undefeated marching seasons, including two prominent wins at The Bandmaster's Championship in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN, and being Grand Champion at The Vanderbilt Marching Invitational in Nashville, TN. Michael also conducted the symphonic band at Houston High, receiving superior ratings at Concert Festival.
Michael left the Houston Band to become the head band director at Collierville High School in Collierville, TN (2008-2015). His proudest moment as a director was having his former high school, community college, and DSU band directors judge his band and award them with superiors. He ended his career on a high note as Director of Bands for the Milan Special School District in Milan, TN.
In addition to his wife and kids, Michael is survived by his parents, Herman and Joyce Wilson; his sister, Angela Matthews (James "Punkin"); and his nieces, Allie Abell (Trenton) and Erin Matthews; nephew, Tripp Matthews (Ashlee); and many other family members. Michael will be greatly missed by his friends along with many band students and families.
As we celebrate the life of this wonderful man, we invite you to join us at Houston High School in Germantown, TN, on September 12, 2021. A gathering will be held at 2:00 pm in the Pickler Band Centre followed by the Celebration of Life in the Pickler Performing Arts Centre at 3:00 pm to share in our love and admiration of Michael.
The Pickler Law Firm has set up a donation fund for Michael's family, as his illness prevented him from working or qualifying for life insurance. His greatest joy was his children and he dreamed of them fulfilling their educational goals. Donations to the family can be made at www.celebratingmichael.com.
Hattie Luster
TIPLERSVILLE - Hattie Jane Luster, age 55, was born on December 19, 1965 in Starkville, MS to the late Robert Rainer, Sr and late Orene Peterson Cook. She departed this life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 peacefully in her home. She professed a hope in Christ at a early age and joined Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS and later joined First Evangelistical Baptist Church in Ripley, MS and remained a active member until her death. She graduated from Falkner High School and then furthered her education and graduated from Northeast MS Community College and worked as preschool teacher for many years. She is survived by her husband Mycle Luster, three daughters; Anissa Rainer, Carissa Rainer and Jessica Rainer all of Tiplersville, MS. Four sisters; Darlene Rainer of Tiplersville, MS, Maryleen Prather Morgan of Ripley, MS, Michelle (Ronald) Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS and Latricia Cook of Tiplersville, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 12p-8p at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6p-8p. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11am at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery, Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Joe Little
SALTILLO - Bobby Joe Little, 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. He was born in Union County on March 1, 1936 to Joe Earl and Effie Jones Little. He was a truck driver and a leather harness maker. He developed a passion for mules at an early age. He enjoyed mule pulling's later in life. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He had a love for children like no other, he especially enjoyed taking his two granddaughters to the Waffle House for breakfast. He was a retired maintenance supervisor and a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church.
Private family services will be at Waters Funeral Home and burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Nona Little; son, BJ Little (Lacey); three sisters, Nellie Cook. Sue Harrison (Gary) and Bonnie White (Larry); three brothers, James Wallace Little (Martha), Richard Little (Marina) and Randy Little (Brenda); two grandchildren, Madison Little and Avery Little; many nieces and nephews who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Opal Atkins Little; father and mother-in-law; sisters, Ella Gates and Betty Bogue and one brother, Lee Earl Little.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Little, Brad Bogue, Gary Harrison and Brian Little.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ronald Gant Moshier
SALTILLO - Ronald Gant Moshier, 75, passed away September 7, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Moshier is survived by his sister, Judy Fletcher; nieces, Elizabeth Castle, Julie Colston, and Tracey Taylor; nephews, Howard Foote and John Favara; great nieces, Ashton Costa, Sarah Grace Castle, Mary Taylor, Jasper Taylor, Jessie Colston, and Hannah Favara; great nephews, Brad Colston and Hamilton Favara.
He was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley Clinton Moshier and Jessie Mae Clemens; his wife, Jamye Stegall Moshier; and his sisters, Martha Ann Moshier and Kathy Stanley Foote.
Service will be 2PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Howard Foote, Paul Colston, Guy Castle, and Brad Colston.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10th 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Iris Morrison
PONTOTOC - Iris E. Morrison, age 94, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born April 27, 1927 to Joseph Edgar and Lottie Opal Bell Simmons. Iris was a graduate of Algoma High School and Droughn's Business College. She was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, and had taught Sunday school and was a GA leader at First Baptist Church. Iris was also a Girl Scout leader and 4H volunteer and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked at Comfort Care as a seamstress for many years and enjoyed reading, history, sewing, gardening and her family.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Penny M. McRee (Stephen), Sherry M. Owen (Jimmy), Jan Morrison, Gayle M. Mobley (Phil) and Joseph P. Morrison; five sisters-in-law, Shirley Simmons, Peggy Simmons, Shirley Young, Wanda Davis and Thelma Morrison; one brother, Dennis Ray (D.R.) Simmons; six grandchildren, Stephanie McRee Swims (Dewey), Elizabeth McRee Gilstrap (Alan), Jennifer Plunk Hinson (Patrick), Courtney Teague Szkoponski (Bart), Cole Mobley and Chase Mobley; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 39 years, L.D. Morrison; and four brothers, Donald E. Simmons, Robbie Hugh Simmons, Lynn Keith Simmons, Roger Dane Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Cole Mobley, Dewey Nelson Swims IV, Carson Gilstrap, Ross Gilstrap, Terry Simmons and David Simmons.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM, Saturday until service time at the church. The family prefers that mask be worn and please avoid physical contact with the family due to some underlying health conditions.
Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Dorothy Ann Russell
THAXTON - Dorothy Ann Russell, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home in Thaxton. She was born February 14, 1942 in New Albany, MS.
She is survived by her mother, Lezell Cassidy of Pontotoc, MS; brother, Frank Sanford of Birmingham, AL; 2 sisters, Betty Veness and Peggy Hume both of Elkhart, IN; and her 4 daughters, Lynette Huckaby, Tina Crouch, and Cheral Swann all of Pontotoc, MS and Theresa Price of WV; her son, Niles Conklin, Jr., of NC; 20 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren, and her partner of 10 years Christopher Hill .
Service will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Friday, September 10th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Saturday, September 11th 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Jeannie Elizabeth Harvell
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/BALDWYN - Jeannie Elizabeth Harvell, (86) a retired Mississippi educator, transitioned on Tuesday, September 7th in Memphis, TN. She was born in Baldwyn, MS to the late Lucian and Georgia Harvell. Jeannie attended Baldwyn Colored School. She continued her post-secondary education at Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, MS, with a degree in education. She served as a teacher for two years with the Baldwyn School District and continued working as an educator with DeSoto County Schools in Olive Branch, MS for 35 years.
A walkthrough visitation and memorial service will be held at Divine Faith Church in Memphis, TN, on Saturday, September 11th from 1:00P.M. until 2:30 P.M. and an additional walkthrough visitation and graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 12th in Baldwyn, MS. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home from 1:00-2:45P.M. and graveside at 3:00 p.m. at Mt Nebo cemetery in Baldwyn, MS
Jeannie leaves to cherish her memories: four sisters, Verda Lowe of Memphis, TN; Mary Catherine Smith (Cleavon, Sr.), of Baldwyn, MS; Judy Harvell Harris of Grenada, MS; and Barbara Harvell of Memphis, TN. Also, she is survived by a special niece Jasmine Rix-Denton, of Denton, TX; a special cousin Bertha Agnew of Belleville, IL; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents, sister Esther Coleman, brother, James Milton Harvell (Martha Helen), niece, Tonya Harris and nephew Julius Davis, Brothers-in-law, Tommy Harris, Wesley Lowe, and Cephus C. Coleman Jr. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
Richard Duncan
BOONEVILLE - Richard Nelson "Big Dunk" Duncan 58, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He was born July 15, 1963, in Missouri to David Nelson Duncan and Barbara Jean Jones Duncan. Big Dunk liked watching Alabama Football (Roll Tide Roll!), playing with his grandson, spending time with his family, racing and boats. He liked to hunt and was a Mason.
A Memorial Service will be on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 6:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by two daughters, Allisa Mask (Caden) of Booneville, MS and Hayle Sharp (Andrew) of Strayhorn, MS; one brother, Andy Duncan (Angela) of Meridian, MS; one grandson, Asher Dingler; two nephews, Alex Duncan, Aaron Duncan (Wendy); two nieces, Kenita Moore and Brandi Gann; two great-nephews, Ryder Moore and Kase Moore; and the mother of his children, Charlotte Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nelson Wade Duncan; sister, Daveta Gann; granddaughter, Hayden Renea Mask; and great-niece, Addy Buchanan.
Pallbearers will be Mike Cain, Mike Carter, Alex Duncan, Aaron Duncan, Gage Jones, and Colt Reese. Honorary Pallbearers will be Caden Mask, Asher Dingler, Kase Moore and Ryder Moore.
Donations may be made to the Go Fund Me account that has been set up by the family.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Don Edbert Golden
NEW ALBANY - Don Edbert Golden was born on August 24, 1954 in Racine, WI to the late Edward James Golden and Mattie Emma Golden. Don transitioned from this life on September 2, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS surrounded by loved ones after battling a series of illnesses. Don was a very hard worker throughout his entire life. He worked several years for Bench Craft Furniture and Ashley Furniture. He was very dedicated to hard work until his health failed him. Don was a very loving and caring person, great father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband to the love of his life and high school sweetheart of forty-eight years, Linda. He carried her high school picture in his wallet for the entire forty-eight years. Don enjoyed spending time with family, visiting, playing his guitar, listening to the blues, and loved his gospel music. He loved helping and doing for others whenever he could. His smile and personality were contagious, and he never ever met a stranger. Don was added to the body of Christ at an early age at the Midtown Church of Christ in Racine, WI.
Don leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife: Linda Golden of New Albany, MS; children: Don Golden, Jr. of Nashville, TN, Shavon McWilliams (Reginald) of New Albany, MS, Lakisha Harris (Kelvin) of New Albany, MS, and Anthony Golden of New Albany, MS; his two sisters: Rosie Graham (Raczynzski) of Martinsburg, WV and Benita Garner (Billy Joe) of New Albany, MS; his three brothers: Ricky Golden (Debra) of Jonesboro, GA, Elvin Golden of Racine, WI, and Eddie Golden (Tomeka) of New Albany, MS. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He will truly be missed.
He is preceded in death by his father: Edward Golden, his mother: Mattie Golden, his brother: Bernard Golden, and nephew: Keontae Golden.
Viewing will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM at New Albany Church of Christ. Service will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at New Albany Church of Christ. Masks are required. There will be no interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Corky Barnett
TREMONT - Corky Barnett, 76, passed away on September 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Sammy Sullivan
CAROLINA COMMUNITY - Sammy Wayne Sullivan passed from this earth on September 9, 2021. He was born and raised in Nettleton on October 30, 1944 to the late McCowin and Ola Mae Sullivan. He married Betty Spradling Sullivan on November 6, 1965 and moved to the Carolina Community where they raised their family. Sammy served in the Mississippi National Guard 155th Armored Brigade as an MP. He worked for Pennsylvania Tire and Rubber Company many years before he opened his own business, Sullivan Electric Motor and Machine Shop in Nettleton, working there until his health failed. He was always a big talker and in later years enjoyed talking to his friends on the CB radio as "Perry Mason." Sammy joined the Nettleton Pentecostal Church as a young boy and was very proud to have received a 13 year pin for Sunday School perfect attendance.
He leaves behind his wife and 3 children: Michael Sullivan (Connie Hutchins), Amy Waldrop (Joe) and Jennifer Gray (Chris Franks), all of the Carolina Community; grandson, Grant Adams, Starkville; brother; Carlos Sullivan (Ruby), Nettleton; sister, Doris Thompson (L.C.), Nettleton; brother in law, Willie Finney, Nettleton and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Finney and Mavoline Holley; nephew, Ronnie Garner.
Graveside services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Wiygul Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Pallbearers will be Dale Mills, Thomas Christian, Joe Waldrop, Chris Franks, Ricky Garner and Gary Finney.
Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:50 AM on Saturday.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Charita M. Marks
TUPELO - Charita M. Marks, 38, passed away Wednesday, September 01, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. at Kingdom Taker on Lawndale Street. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 6-8 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Dale Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS - Dale Jones, 57, passed away on September 9, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
David Neal, Sr.
NETTLETON - David Harold Neal, Sr. ,70, passed away on September 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Lee County on April 9, 1951 to Maudie (Culver) Myers and Lee Albert Neal. He lived most of his life in Nettleton and was a member of New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. He was the former owner of Neal Home Builders and current owner of American Eagle Recovery. He enjoyed camping, working, and spending time with his family.
There will be a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. Bro. Bobby Allred will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife; Pam Neal of Nettleton, five sons; Jr. Neal, Albert Neal, Wayne Neal, Cory Neal, and Chad McBunch, daughters; Stephanie Wiseman and Debbie Clayton, Nettleton; step mother, Barbara Neal, Nettleton; seven grandchildren; Zackary Neal, Zane Neal, Seth Neal, Brittany Neal, Brandon Neal, Zelda Wiseman, and Ace Wiseman, Six great grandchildren, two brothers; Timmy Neal and Mickey Neal, two sisters; Sarah Kennedy and Abby Sullivan, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jennifer Neal; three brothers; W.T. Neal, Lee Neal, and James Neal, one; sister Eloise Woods.
Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until service time all at the church.
Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
James "Honkey" Farr
NETTLETON - James "Honkey" Farr was born June 4, 1963 to the late Roosevelt and Hazel S. Farr in Pontotoc, MS. He departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
James accepted Christ at an early age at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. James attended North Pontotoc Attendance Center in Ecru, MS. He worked in the furniture industry for many years. He loved being around his family, friends, and cleaning up his truck.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 Brothers: Billy Farr, Sonny Farr, and Paul Wayne Farr, 2 Sisters: Carolyn Sanders and Margaret Farr, 3 Brother in Laws: Anthony Black, Al Sanders, and Charles Foote.
James leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Alicia, 4 Sons: Jamal Farr (Juanna), Jerrod Farr, KeAndre Farr all of Nettleton, MS, and Jade King (Monique) of Shannon, MS; 3 Grandchildren: JeRhyia Farr, JaKylin Farr, and Promise Farr; 5 Sisters: Helen Black of Indianapolis, IN, Farrie Armstrong, Lillie (David) Hilliard, and Marilyn Foote all of Pontotoc, MS, Mary Ingram of New Albany, MS; 5 Brothers: Ronnie (Hattie) Farr of Tupelo, MS, Kenneth (Teresa) Farr of Pontotoc, MS, Kevin Dale (Ada) White, Terry Lynn (Cassandra) White, and David White all of New Albany, MS; 2 Aunts: Lucille Duke of Algoma, MS and Marlene Farr of Racine, WI; Mother in Law: Connie (Larry) Ruff of Nettleton, MS; 2 Sister in Laws: Vera Farr of New Albany, MS and Debra Farr of Tupelo, MS; 2 Brother in Laws: Tracy Metcalf of Verona, MS and Byron (Detrice) Ruff of Tupelo, MS; Special Cousins: Larry (Charlene) White of Algoma, MS and Priscilla (Ralph) Arnold of Oklahoma City, OK; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation walk through will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Masks are required. Graveside service will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Mullens Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Madine Cummings Webb
RIDGELAND/AMORY - Madine Cummings Webb, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born on February 8, 1936, in Smithville, MS, to the late Troy Cummings and Leona Lann Cummings.
Madine grew up in a big family with a total of 6 siblings. She learned early the value of family and hard work. Madine graduated from Smithville High School and married the love of her life, Ed Webb. A great wife and mother, she and Ed were blessed by God with five children. She worked for many years in Monroe County and served the public as the Justice Court Clerk. After retirement, she enjoyed making precious memories with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at St. Andrews United Methodist Church for many years. A woman with a true talent, she had a green thumb and could grow just about any flower to make her gardens beautiful.
No words can describe all that she meant to her friends and family. Madine leaves behind a great legacy for generations to follow for years to come. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Bryan (Brooks), Madison; sons, David Brazil (Brenda), Amory, Don Brazil, Madison, Wayne Webb (Mandy), Saltillo, and Doug Webb (Myra), Nettleton, MS; grandchildren, Clay Donnell, Chase Donnell, Cole Brazil, Kathryn Brazil, Boone Brazil, Brooks Brazil, Lyndsie Minor, Brandon Ward, Drake Sanders, Zeke Webb, Allison Swan, Amber Nicole Webb, and Amanda Taylor; great- grandchildren, Brantley Brazil, Presley Brazil, Maddie Taylor, Ellie Taylor, Cullen Minor, Cooper Minor, Creed Minor, Rylan Richey, Mila Kyle Ward, Savvy Jane Ward, Remie Webb Ward, Audrey Swan, Cooper Swan, and Carter Swan; sisters, Irene Gregory, and Jean Kendrick; special friend, Angele Frantz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; brothers, Charles Cummings, Williard Cummings, and Lillard Cummings.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am, E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Rev. Brian Gordon and Bro. John Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be Johnny Cummings, Mike Cummings, Michael Lann, Keith Whitaker, Jeff Morrow, Randall Wigginton, Terry Cummings, and Ricky Gregory. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday morning, at the funeral home, from 9:30 am until the service hour.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Jason Hatfield
BOONEVILLE - Jason Hatfield, 41, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Jason was a member of Tupelo Church of God. He loved to fish and hunt, he played soccer and football when he was in high school. He was a lover of music as well.
Jason leaves behind his father, James Hatfield; his mother, Debbie Allen Hatfield; daughter, Laila Grace Ledbetter; grandparents, Thomas Earl and Louise Allen; special aunts, Martha George (Danny) and Wanda Sanford (Robert). He also leaves an aunt and uncle on his mother's side, Donna Allen Velez of Memphis, Tennessee and Tommy Allen; a host of cousins, friends, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Margie (Mimi) and JC Hatfield (Gran).
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Amos Jones, Jr.
HOUSTON - Amos Jones, Jr., 78, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel - N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Christine Isby
TUPELO - Christine Isby, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., Graveside at Porter's Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6 p.m., Walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Eric Johnson
MOOREVILLE - Eric Johnson, 39, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at work in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at BancorpSouth Conference Center, 375 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6p.m. at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church, Shannon, MS. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs C.M.E. Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Lee Andrew Williams
TUPELO - Lee Andrew Williams, 75, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home in Belden, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 1:00p.m. at BancorpSouth Arena, 375 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1:30-5:00p.m. at St. Paul Christian Life Center, 502 N. Front Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. A Memorial Service (Tribute to the Life, Legacy and Music) will be held at Gumtree Park, 683 N. Front Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 4:00p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
Teresa Diane Roberts
MANTACHIE - Teresa Diane Roberts, 62, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at home in Mantachie. Services will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Associated Family Funeral, Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. at Please visit our website for further information, associatedfuneral.com.
Floyd Hale
TUPELO - Floyd Hale, 92, passed away Thursday, September 09, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday September 12, 2021 3:00 PM at Holland Funeral Directors Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on 1PM-3PM. Full obituary to follow in Sunday's Paper.
Mary Lou Hunter
OXFORD/TUPELO - She was elegant, fashionable, erudite and just full of life always. Mary Lou Cowan Hunter entered this world in Pascagoula, MS. on March 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Glazner and Alice Eva Good Cowan. She laid her earthly mantle to rest from Baptist Hospital, Oxford on Monday, September 6, 2021 after 90 fruitful and wonderful years! Mary Lou grew up in Pascagoula, Mississippi, graduated from Pascagoula High School and furthered her education at the University of Southern Mississippi. There, she met the dashing Raymond Hunter and they married on April 3, 1950, a union of 59 years until his death on July 4, 2009. Raymond and Mary Lou enjoyed their lives together. They settled in Tupelo in 1968 as the founders and owners of Hunter Mazda Automotive Dealership on South Gloster. Mary Lou loved Tupelo and the hundreds of friends she met here. Her vivacious smile, sterling personality and always encouraging attitude endeared her to so many. She loved a crowd and a party, always adding enhanced joy to every occasion. Mary Lou was the quintessential, energetic caregiver to so many. She always supported her sons and grand's in their activities. She cared for her parents and in laws until their deaths. She kept Raymond on his toes and devoted countless thousands of hours to the North Mississippi Medical Center where she sat on the Board and was a former President of the NMMC Auxiliary. She loved golf, ceramics, playing card games, shopping as she was always dressed to the 9's and watching Ole Miss and Alabama sports on TV. A lifelong Methodist, she locally attended First United Methodist Church. After Raymond's death, she relocated to Oxford to be near her son, Cowan and his family. There, she became a beloved member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev Warren Black and Rev. Eddie Rester officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com./Livestreaming at 1 PM and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Mary Lou is survived by her son, Cowan Hunter and his wife, Connie of Oxford; a daughter in law, Sloan Stribling Hunter (Kevin, deceased) of Oxford; the "only" grandchildren in the world, Sam Hunter (Mary Shields) , Lilly Hunter, Sara Grace Hunter and Riley Claire Hunter. A great granddaughter, Ann Stribling Hunter.; her brother, Edgar Evans Cowan of Las Vegas, Nevada and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond and her son, Kevin.
Memorials may be made to the Interfaith Compassion Ministry, 1918 University Avenue, Oxford, MS. 38655. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Arthur Palmer
SALTILLO - Arthur Brendon Palmer, often called Art or Bren, departed this life for his life eternal on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was 77 years old. Born in Tupelo on November 27, 1943 to the late Arthur T. Palmer and Katie Louella Dunlap Palmer, Art lived most of his life in this area except for his years away in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. His military specialty was auto pilot and radar on the cargo plane Douglas C-124 Globemaster II, commonly known to Airmen as "Old Shakey". He also was mechanic on the Lockheed C-141 Starlifter. His service command was Military Airlift Command (MAC). He made many lifelong friends from his years in the Air Force. He was stationed at Warner Robbins, Ga. and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Always adventuresome and on the edge, Arthur enjoyed being an avid hunter, traveling the USA and Canada, fishing and camping. He especially liked the west (Yellowstone) and Alaska. He spent his civilian life in the tire manufacturing business retiring as Department Head of the Lab at Cooper Tire and Rubber in Tupelo. In 1975, he was married to Frances Geraldine "Gerrie" Funderburk and their love for each other was unwavering until her death in 2016. Art's interests were varied but he really enjoyed buying and fixing antique cars. He owned many over the years but among his pride and joy was his "new" 1962 Ford or his 1947 Ford which were his car show favorites. Arthur was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend to many. He gave his time very unselfishly and freely to family and friends in need. Always ready to help, he touched many lives with his generous spirit in both time and money. His quick wit, his interesting personality and his prankster nature endeared his to all. He will be sorely missed.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Friday, August 10, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ray Guin officiating. The Air Force will provide honors. Private family burial will follow in Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time today at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 3 PM today and will be archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Arthur is survived by his daughters; Heather Richey (Brad), Sandy Murphy (Eddie), his son; Ricky Kent (Tina), his brothers; Jerry Palmer(Rosie), Jimmy Palmer(Margaret), his sisters; Judy Huddleston (Robert), Patty Palmer(Don), Eloise Glidwell (Charlie), his grandchildren; Brennen Palmer, Blaine Richey, Kristie Dye, Samantha Kent, Tyler Kent, Breanna Richey, Vince Richey ,his great grandchildren; Katie Lindsey, Cason and Blaire Yarbrough, his great great grandchildren; Blakely Lindsey. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Geraldine "Gerrie" Funderburk and a great great grandson Jaxxon Yarbrough.
The family would prefer that memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO BOX 2177 Tupelo, MS 38803.
James Anthony Pettigo
BOONEVILLE - James Anthony Pettigo, 55, passed away on September 9, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
H. Nelson Moreland
BOONEVILLE - H. Nelson Moreland, 62, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1-3 at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Little Brown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Perry Edge
BOONEVILLE - Perry Edge, 63, passed away on September 8, 2021, at Osner LSU Health Center in Shreveport, LA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Pastor Fredrick Orr
PLANTERSVILLE - Pastor Fredrick Orr, 49, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday at 2:30 pm at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church. Mask must be worn to attend funeral. Visitation will be today from 4pm - 6pm at New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church Community Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church.
Kerry J. "Tootie" Weatherbee
PISGAH COMMUNITY - Kerry J. "Tootie" Weatherbee (64) passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her home in the Pisgah Community. She was a member of Gaston Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, watching sports, supporting MS State, flowers and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Services are 1 pm Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Pete Perry officiating. Visitation will be 11-1 Friday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Cemetery.
Tootie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jimmy Weatherbee of Pisgah; her sons, Scottie Weatherbee (Brandy) of Jumpertown and Bobby Weatherbee of Pisgah; her sister, Sherry Palmer (Tommy) of Pisgah; her in-laws, Cecil and Jackie Weatherbee; her grandchildren, Madison (Brandon), Brennan, Baylor, Kara and Emma; her great-grandchild, Braxton and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrell and Elizabeth Padgett and her sister, Lisa Wheeler.
Pallbearers are; Tommy Palmer, Charlie Huddleston, Paul Martin, Lane Palmer, Wesley Weatherbee and Mike Glidewell.
Honorary pallbearers are the teachers at Jumpertown School.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Matielean Thomas
OKOLONA - Matielean Thomas, 74, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her residence in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday at 11 am at Zion Springs MB Church- Okolona. Visitation will be on today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona. Burial will follow at Zion Springs MB Church Cemetery.
Donna Cox
PONTOTOC - Donna Cox, 68, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on private for family only on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2 PM at Browning Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on 12 noon to 2 PM at Browning Funeral Home.
Jerry Barnes
SELMER, TENNESSEE - Jerry Barnes, 73, passed away on September 8, 2021, at his home in Selmer, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
