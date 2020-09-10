Judith Hall
PONTOTOC – Judith Hall, 64, passed away on September 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Charles Edward Sanders
NEW ALBANY – Charles Edward Sanders, 69, passed away on September 9, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Artie Otha “Jackie” Towery
PONTOTOC – Artie Otha “Jackie” Towery, 77, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at NMMC Extended Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, 10 AM until service time.
Wayne Earl Gates
VERONA – 59, passed away on Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Wayne Earl Gates was born to his late parents, James Gates, Sr. and Mildred McIntosh on Jan. 28, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Gates was a former employee of North Mississippi Medical Center.
Wayne Earl Gates is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlene Johnson-Gates of Verona. Step-mother; Valeria Gates of Okolona. Four daughters; Saprina Lashay Bailey (Derail) of Baldwyn, Tamika Bowens (Larry), Tiffany Thompson, and Niesha Gates all of Verona. Two sisters; Sarah Lou Cleaves of Shannon and Martha Marshall Gates of Okolona. Five brothers; James Gates (Bernadette) of Verona, Richard Gates of Okolona, Dennis Gates of Okolona, Robert Gates (Belinda) of New Albany, Tommy Gates (Jennice) of Chattanooga, Tenn. There are 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial chapel. Face masks are required.
The service will be Sat., Sept. 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Randle Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Rickey Agnew officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be in place.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Susan Thomas Lucero
PLANTERSVILLE/TUPELO – Susan Thomas Lucero, 73, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 at 11 am at West Jackson St Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 at 10 am untill service time at the church. Arrangements by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Jimmy Lee Long
TUPELO – Jimmy Lee Long, 79, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday September 13, 2020 at 2 pm at Porters Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12 from 4 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton 258 Martin Luther King Ave Nettleton, MS 38858 www.communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.
Bennie Nelson
TISHOMINGO – Bennie Nelson, 89, passed away on September 10, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Judy Armstrong
HOUSTON – Judy Armstrong, 59, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at home in Houston. Services will be on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Bertha Simmions
CHARLESTON – Bertha Simmions, 85, passed away on September 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Lucretia Smith
CHARLESTON – Lucretia Smith, 42, passed away on September 10, 2020, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Tommy George Money
CHARLESTON – Tommy George Money, 81, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at VA Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10 am at Elijah Cemetery. Visitation will be on today from 4 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors & Cremations.
Freddie J. Powell Brown
TUPELO – Freddie J. Powell Brown, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on (Walk-thru) Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Floyd Stewart
BYHALIA – Floyd Stewart, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:30 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 1:00 PM until service.
Evelyn Hunkapiller
BOONEVILLE – Evelyn Hunkapiller, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born in Marietta on July 20, 1934, to Ollie Evelyn Vandevander Hoard. She enjoyed quilting, canning, and working crossword puzzles and word search.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on September 12, 2020, at Zion Rest Cemetery with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Hunkapiller and Jim Hunkapiller (Tammy), all of Marietta; brothers, L.V. Hoard (Louise) of Eudora, MS, and Roy Hoard (Kathy) of Hickory Flat, MS; one sister, Peggy Glenn (Johnny) of Marietta; one granddaughter, Myra Moore (T.J.) of Jumpertown; and one great-grandson, Trevin Moore of Jumpertown. She also leaves behind her Landmark community of caretakers and friends, who meant so much to her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Hunkapiller; her mother, Ollie Hoard; brothers, James Hoard, Horace Hoard, Jesse Hoard, Troy Hoard,; and one sister, Myrtie Sartin.
Pallbearers will be Zion Rest Church of Christ members.
Memorials can be made to Maywood Christian Camp at any Farmers and Merchants Bank.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Evelyn Obine Turner
AMORY – Evelyn Obine Turner, 87, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Monday, September 14, 2020; 5:00 PM at East Amory Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at East Amory Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Masonic.
Vincent Harper
TUPELO – Vincent Harper, 52, passed away Monday, September 6, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Tupelo. Services will be on Walk- thru Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11 A.M.- 2:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandson.com.
Nate Daugherty
MANTACHIE – Nathaniel Blake “Nate” Daugherty, 13, gained his heavenly fishing pole Sunday, September 6, 2020, at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
Nate was an energetic, fun loving prankster. He loved being outdoors and especially at the pond fishing. As soon as schoolwork was completed, he would head to the pond. He loved picking his fruit and giving or selling it in the community. He had a dream to open “Tater Farms,” and his catch phrase was to be “Tater Farms–where you can get anything but taters!”
Nate loved people and always put others before himself. He didn’t care if he had anything as long as those around him had. He loved people and they loved him. His laugh and smile were contagious.
Nate was survived by his parents Jimmy and Suzie (Parrett) Daugherty of Peppertown; siblings Shelbbie (Darius) Tolbert of Conway, AR, Brandon Daugherty of Peppertown, Ashleigh Daugherty of Peppertown, and Minnie Mouse Daugherty (his yorkie) of Peppertown; paternal grandparents Claude (Olene) Daugherty of Pascagoula; uncles and aunts, Ricky (Kim) Daugherty of Sandy Hook, Kevin (Jennifer Goff) Daugherty of Vancleave, MS, and Mary Sweeney of Dorsey; and many others; his loving cousins, Conner, Hunter, Andrew, Logan, Cole, Andrew, Zach, Jessica, Brittany, and many others; and his best friends, AC Ryan, Levi Garrett, Kayden Hewitt, Micah, and Leanna Howery.
A Celebration of Nate’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12, at the Bethel Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Kennedy and Bro. Ricky Daugherty officiating. Burial will be in the Ballardsville Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to LYNCO (Love Your Neighbor Community Outreach) ministry to help feed the elderly, sick, shut-ins, and needy in our community.
Condolences may be shared with Nate’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Sonia Thomas
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Sonia Thomas, 51, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her home in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 4 pm, Graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6-7 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Mrs. Robert “Edwinta” Albritton
TUPELO – Mrs. Robert “Edwinta” Albritton, 97, died on September 10, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Willie Clifton Ezell, Sr.
OKOLONA – 74, passed away on Sat., Sept. 5, 2020 at his residence in Okolona.
Willie Clifton Ezell, Sr. was born to his late parents, Ollie Ezell and Lucindia Hughes on Aug. 27, 1946 in Chickasaw Co. He was a member of Jolly’s Chapel MBC and a former employee of Daybrite. Mr Ezell received his education from Fannie Carter High School.
Willie Clifton Ezell, Sr. is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ginger Ray Ezell of Okolona. Five daughters; Celia Jones (Levaughn) of Okolona, Lena Allen (James) of Augusta, Ga., Carla James (Benjamin) of Okolona, Cydia Foster (Don) of Bartlett Tenn. and Tameka Kyles (Jerome) of Okolona. One son; Willie Clifton Ezell, Jr. of Okolona. Five sisters; Hazel Ivy (Tommie) of Okolona, Celia Ware of Okolona, Adalaide Hodges of Okolona, Mable James of Okolona and Ruthie Ezell of Okolona. Two brothers; Johnny Ezell (Lena “Pat”) of Okolona and Curtis Ezell of Okolona. There are also 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The visitation is Fri., Sept. 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Williams Memorial chapel. Face masks are mandatory. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Jolly’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. J.D. King officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Katherine Burnett
COLDWATER – Katherine Burnett, 85, passed away on September 10, 2020, at her residence in Coldwater. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Cordia Lucille Jernigan
COLOMBIA, MARYLAND – Cordia Lucille Jernigan, 77, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Gilchrist Center in Colombia, MD. Services will be on private burial at New Zion Church Cemetery, Plantersville. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Mary P. Oliver
TUPELO – Mary P. Oliver, 76, passed away on September 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Samuel Curtis
KILN – Samuel Curtis 54, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in Slidell, LA. He worked in the furniture and restaurant business. He enjoyed working outside, traveling and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, Teffanie Vidana (Jose); sons, Bryson Curtis and Timothy Curtis (Emily); aunts, Mary Chism, Helen Thorson and Shelia Garcia; sisters, Jodie Purvis and Lisa Newby; brother, Michael Curtis and (8) grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Peggy Copeland Curtis; two sisters, Tammy Bain and Tina Curtis.
Pallbearers will be Timothy Curtis, Bryson Curtis, Sally Curtis, Jose Vidana, Jr., Samuel Vidana and Jose Vidana.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Marie Cleveland
BOONEVILLE – Marie Cleveland, 85, passed away on September 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
John Robert Ford
TUPELO – John Robert Ford, 68, passed away Sunday, September 7, 2020, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Pine Grove Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Gregory Wayne Word
ABERDEEN – Gregory Wayne Word, 57, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at VA Hospital in Kosciusko, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 pm, Graveside at Union Grove Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
