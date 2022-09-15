TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Arlin Wayne Brock, Tippah County
Betty Jean Little Burchfield, Tupelo
Maggie Johnson, Tupelo
Pauline Scott, Booneville
MEMO
Maggie Johnson
TUPELO - Maggie Johnson, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 at Rising Star M.B. Church, 1408 N. Madison St., Tupelo, MS. 38804. Visitation will be on Friday, September 16, 2022 3:00/ 6:00 at the church. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park.
Arlin Wayne Brock
TIPPAH COUNTY - Arlin Wayne Brock, 76, resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 13, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Brock will be 2 PM, Friday September 15, 2022, in the Heritage chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bor. Greg Beaty, Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon, and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Mr. Brock was born August 23, 1946 in Tippah County to the late Alfred Vincent and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Box Brock. He received his education from Falkner High School and was a valued employed with the Bilt Rite Corporation for 44 years before his retirement.
A simple man who enjoyed the simple ways of life, Mr. Brock attended First Baptist Church. An avid country music fan, he participated in country line dances every opportunity he got. Favorite pastimes included, watching baseball and basketball, mowing his yard frequently, and sharing time with his family. Mr. Brock knew when the dust is settled and the crowds are gone, the things that mattered most were his faith, family, and friends.
Visitation will be 5 PM until 8 PM Thursday September 15, 2022 and will continue Friday until service time at Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his wife of six years, Carrie Otha Brock, memories will be shared by two daughters, Tammy Moffitt of Ripley and Angela Bridges (Justin) of Tennessee, two sons, Anthony Brock (Robbie) and Michael Brock both of Ripley, one stepson, Tim Smith (Vicki) of Ripley, three sisters, Nelly Sue Rainey, Bettie Short, and Annie Ruth Studdard, three brothers, Burton Brock, James Lee Brock, and Danny Brock, fifteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Kay Leatherwood Brock.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Pauline Scott
BOONEVILLE - Pauline Lindsey Scott, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the NMMC hospice unit. She was a former owner of Dixie Gas and a homemaker. She was a wonderful cook and baked delicious cakes. Pauline was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn where she loved serving on the hospitality committee.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ 1:00 with Bro. Bryan Horner and Bro. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Ray Scott (Wendy) of Booneville and Stan Scott (Tami) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Jon Andy Scott (Kacie), Jake Scott (fiancé Cora Geno), J Ross Scott, Corbin Scott (Peyton) and Jeni Kate Scott; great-grandchildren, Stryker Scott and Jaclyn Scott; brother, Bud Lindsey (Amy) of Booneville; brother-in-law, Anthony Yates; sisters-in-law, Hazel Lindsey, Ruth Lindsey, Elizabeth Beasley (Harold); host of other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Scott; sister, Clydene Yates; two brothers, Larry Lindsey and Joe Lindsey; sister-in-law, Gloria Johnson; nephew, Clay Lindsey.
Pallbearers will be Jon Andy Scott, Jake Scott, Corbin Scott, J Ross Scott, Hunter Bullard and Matt Lindsey.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11:00 a. m. until service time @ 1:00 p. m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 337 Baldwyn, MS 38824.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Betty Jean Little Burchfield
TUPELO - Betty Jean Little Burchfield was born October 22, 1938 in Belzoni, MS to John William Little and Naomi Lollar Little. She left this earth on September 14, 2022 to bow at the feet of her Lord Jesus.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband James Burchfield and her daughter Sharon Burchfield South.
She is survived by one son, Kevin (Amy) Burchfield of Starkville, MS and three granddaughters Rylee, Kenzie Claire, and Aubree.
Betty grew up picking cotton and working just as hard as her three older brothers. She would later take a major role in the upbringing of her four younger siblings.
A 1956 graduate of Eupora High School, she married in 1957 and has worked in a glove factory, as a telephone operator, and a book keeper. Betty was a talented seamstress and cook as well as gifted 'Tinkerer'. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 at Welch Funeral Home from 10-11:00 am, with services immediately afterward in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel - Dr. Grant Arinder and Bro. Joe Horan presiding. There will be a family graveside service at 2:00 pm at Milligan Springs Cemetery in Stewart, MS.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
