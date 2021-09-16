TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James W. “Bump” Burns, Shannon
Douglas Weir Byrd, Fulton
Paul Henry Cayson, Tupelo
Carrie Lee Christian, Booneville
Latosha Clark, West Point
Vance Lee Clark, Corinth
Dorothy Clemmer, Thaxton
Christopher Cockrell, Mantachie
Mary Sue Cook, Ripley
Andre Copeland, Booneville
Ora Lynn Christian Escorcia, Aberdeen/Friars Point
James R. Gates, Tupelo
Carolyn Langston Gay, Chalybeate
Sue Imbler, Tupelo
Kate Marie Jones, Lamar
Tyler Jones, Hamilton
Wanda Luck, Fulton
Gena Umfress Nix, Hatley
Pastor Fredrick Orr, Plantersville
Jerry Ronald Porter, Mantachie
Sarah Louise Mahaffey Porter, Mantachie
Rosalind Rowe-Raspberry, Tupelo
Hoover "Jay Fat" Richardson, Jr., Shannon
Julius Jerome Rix, Memphis, Tennessee
Humbert Robinson, Booneville
Carolyn Garner Rutherford, Tupelo
Serita Shumpert, Tupelo
Bro. David S. Smith, Shannon
Carolyn Stevenson, Amory
Clifford "Danny" Strange, Blue Springs
Gearline Traylor, Michigan City
Lura Wade, New Albany
Christopher Lee Walker, Fulton
Eunice Selmon Welch, Baldwyn
Wilma Wesson, Mooreville
Ricky Yancey, Goodlettsville, Tennessee
Barbara Ann Young, Memphis, Tennessee
--------------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
September 17, 2021
MRS. WILMA WESSON
Mooreville
Private Family Services
Euclatubba Cemetery
MRS. SUE IMBLER
Tupelo
3 p.m. Friday
Saint James Catholic Church
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Friday at the Church
MRS. BRENDA HOFFER
Port Saint Lucie, Florida
formerly of Tupelo
3:30 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time
Saturday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. CAROL KORNEGAY
Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
11 a.m. Tuesday
Saltillo Chapel
Oak Grove Cemetery
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Tuesday, W. E. Pegues, Saltillo
--------------------------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Friday, September 17, 2021
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Today Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Magnolia Cemetery-Pike County, MS
Bro. David Shelby Smith
Shannon
11 AM Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Shannon Cemetery
Visit: 9 AM – service time Saturday only
Mrs. Serita Lynn Shumpert
Tupelo
1:00PM Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
Inspirational Community Baptist Church
Porter Memorial Cemetery
Visit: 11:00 AM- Service Time at the church
--------------------------------------------------
MEMO
Barbara Ann Young
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Barbara Ann Young, 58, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis. Graveside services will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Concord M B Church 825 Concord Road Lamar, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs.
MEMO
Vance Lee Clark
CORINTH - Vance Lee Clark, 68, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Rienzi Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
MEMO
James R. Gates
TUPELO - James R. Gates, 74, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Graveside (Red Oak Cemetery). Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Eunice Selmon Welch
BALDWYN - Eunice Selmon Welch, 62, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Graveside (Ruben-Chapel Cemetery). Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agewandsons.com.
MEMO
Carrie Lee Christian
BOONEVILLE - Carrie Lee Christian, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Beckley -Chapel C.M. E. Church in Booneville. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Booneville. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Julius Jerome Rix
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Julius Jerome Rix, 39, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his residence in Warrensburg, MO. Services will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 11:00 A.M.-12:45 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Ricky Yancey
GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE - Ricky Marshall Yancey, 73, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was born December 31, 1947, to Jesse and Myrtle Yancey. He was a musician, and enjoyed writing music, reading, NASCAR, history and was a war buff, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 1:00 P.M. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Jumpertown Cemetery with Brandon Sinks delivering the eulogy. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by two sons, Jon (Paige) Yancey and Dustin Brodie; six grandchildren, Sarah, Dallas, Peyton, Skylar, Blake, and Bellamy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Yancey and Samuel Yancey; and one sister, Polly Hatley.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Lura Wade
NEW ALBANY - Lura Wade, 81, passed away on September 16, 2021, at her sister in law's home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Christopher Lee Walker
FULTON - Christopher Lee Walker, 38, passed away on September 16, 2021, at his home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
MEMO
Gearline Traylor
MICHIGAN CITY - Gearline Traylor, 72, passed away on September 15, 2021, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Carolyn Garner Rutherford
TUPELO - Carolyn Faye Garner Rutherford, age 64, was born December 6, 1956 in Union County to the late Allen Garner and the late Hattie Spears. She departed her life on September 8, 2021 at her home. At a early age she professed a hope in Christ and later became a member of Victor Chapel in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Felderick Rutherford of Tupelo, MS. One God-daughter, Lawanda Batie of Tupelo, MS. Two brothers: James (Sylvia) Garner and Jermaine (Jajuana) Story both of Ripley, MS. Three sisters: Jackie Lacey of Detroit, MI, Carolyn (Paul) Pierce of Cordova, TN and Sophia (Jonathan) West of Ripley, MS. Five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one special aunt; Sallie Rutherford of Ripley, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 from 12pm-8pm at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS with the family present from 6pm-8pm. A funeral service will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11am at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at St. John Church Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
James W. “Bump” Burns
SHANNON - James W. "Bump" Burns, 71, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday September 18 2021 at 11:00 a.m. graveside at Community Cemetery on Dixie Road in Clay County, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery on Dixie Road in Clay County, MS.
MEMO
Latosha Clark
WEST POINT - Latosha Clark, 42, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2021, at Hwy 45 as result of an accident in Shannon. Services will be on Sept 18, 2021 at 2pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Sept 18th at 12 noon until 2pm at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. For more information and Condolences may be shared at associatedfuneral.com. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Clark/Ford family.
MEMO
Kate Marie Jones
LAMAR - Kate Marie Jones, 59, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, September19, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Slayden Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Sunday from 1:00 PM until service.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Wanda Luck
FULTON - Wanda Smith Luck, 63, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born October 10, 1957 to the late Edward "Buddy" Smith and the late Ruby Lee Blaylock Smith in Tupelo. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She was an LPN for 25 years, working with various local nursing homes before her retirement. Wanda enjoyed watching NASCAR, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday September 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell, and Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday September 19, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Bill Luck of Fulton, 2 daughters; Jessica (Donavan) Ziels of Fulton, and Amy (Charles) Plymel of Myrtle, stepchildren; Joey Dunaway, Jamie (Shanna) Dunaway, Wally (Nikki) Dunaway, Robert (Sara) Luck, Amy (Erik) Liljenberg, and William (Denise) Luck, granddaughter; Katelyn Ziels, Bentley Ziels, Kenton Ziels, Riley Plymel, Maci Plymel, Breelyn Plymel, Rivers Plymel, and 2 brothers; Barry (Pauline) Smith, and Mike (Connie) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Edward "Buddy" and Ruby Lee Smith, and a daughter, Misty Dunaway.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Dorothy Clemmer
THAXTON - Dorothy Fern Clemmer Azlin, 81, died Wednesday, September 15. She was born November 16, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA., to Norman Clemmer and Edith Weidner. She was a member of Pinedale Church of The Lord Jesus Christ and a housewife.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Christian Rest Methodist Church with Bro. Terrell Permenter and Bro. Donnie Williams officiating. Burial will be in Christian Rest Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband: William 'Bill' Azlin; 3 daughters: Barbara Willman (Paul) of Boyertown, PA., Carol Haga (Scott) of Douglasville, PA., and Debra Ludwick (James) of Pughtown, PA.; 1 step-daughter: Carol Alsup (Robert) of Hendersonville, TN.; 2 sons: William Walters of Kila, MT., and Richard Walters (Joanne) of Bechtelsville, PA.; 1 step-son: Billy Azlin (Honor) of Pearl, MS.; 2 sisters: Shirley May Styer and Mary Ann Lewiski; 2 brothers: Kenneth Clemmer and Russell Clemmer; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 son: Roger Walters.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Christian Rest Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, COMMUNITY FUNERAL DIR. LOGO
Rosalind Rowe-Raspberry
TUPELO - Rosalind Renae Rowe-Raspberry, 53, was born on June 23, 1968 in Monroe County to Smith Rowe and Annie Mary Holiday-Rowe. She departed this life on September 10, 2021 leaving sacred memories with those she loved.
She received her education from Aberdeen Schools and Mississippi State University. She worked 29 years at Sam's Club in Tupelo, MS. She was a member of White Hill M.B. Church. Her kindness and smile was contagious to all she met.
Visitation will be at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona, MS Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4-6p.m. Services will be at White Hill M.B. Church on Saturday, September 18 at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Zion Springs Cemetery - Okolona, MS.
Survivors include a loving daughter, Paleif Raspberry of the home; her mother and father, Annie Mary Holliday-Rowe and Smith Rowe both of Aberdeen; three sisters, Elaine, Ruby and Senatra (Bob) McCrudy; two brothers: John and Willie (Martha) Rowe.
Family and Friends may sign guestbook at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, COMMUNITY FUNERAL DIR. LOGO
Hoover "Jay Fat" Richardson, Jr.
SHANNON - Hoover Richardson, Jr., 67, affectionately known as "Jay Fat" was born March 21, 1954, to the late Hoover
Richardson Sr. and Daisy Richardson. On September 13, 2021, the angels welcomed him home from labor to reward to a land of peace and happiness. "Jay Fat" accepted Christ at an early age at Poplar Springs CME Church where he remained until death. There he enjoyed singing with the Gloryland Singers and cooking for the annual Homecoming. He was a 1972 graduate of Okolona High School. During his life, he enjoyed fishing, baseball, cooking, socializing, and entertaining with anyone he came in contact with. Jay Fat was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
On September 13, 1975, he was united in holy matrimony to Joyce Sharp. Unto this union, two beautiful loving children were born, Roderick Louis and Miketra Antionette. They were married for 23 years. He leaves to cherish his heartfelt memories, his loving mother, Daisy L. Richardson of Shannon, MS; his children, Roderick Richardson of New Orleans, LA, and Miketra Richardson of Shannon, MS; his five sisters: Artie Richardson of Tupelo, MS, Priscilla Richardson Bowens, and Earlene Richardson both of Shannon, MS, Lizzie Blanchard (Michael) of Clinton, MS, and Shelia Richardson of Shannon MS; three brothers: Chester Richardson (Julie) of Bossier City, LA, Samuel Richardson (Tabitha), and Walter Richardson, both of Shannon, MS; two aunts, two uncles, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Hoover Richardson Sr., his brother, George "Big Red" Richardson, his sister, Amy "Lula" Richardson, one nephew, Eric Johnson, his paternal grandparents, Robert and Georgia D. Adams, his maternal grandparents, George and Ozzie Loving, one brother-in-law, Jimmie Earl Bowens, and a close friend, Daniel "Squinky" Fields.
Visitation will be today from 4-6pm at Poplar Springs CME Church in Shannon. Funeral services will be at 3:00pm on Saturday 18, 2021 at Poplar Springs CME church. Burial will follow at Richardson Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Wilma Wesson
MOOREVILLE - Wilma Faye Lee Wesson after recently celebrating her 93rd birthday, died at her daughter's home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. On September 9, 1928, Wilma Faye Lee was born. At a young age, she met and married Harold Wesson. They shared 64 years together before his death on August 12, 2011. After 20 years as a seamstress, Wilma retired from Hunter Saddler Manufacturing. She was Baptist by faith. She was a talented quilter and cook who also enjoyed gardening.
Wilma leaves behind her only daughter, Carolyn VanBuskirk of Mooreville; one granddaughter, Hayley Harrington, and her husband, Shane of Mooreville; two grandsons, Wes and Van Harrington; three sisters, Dewdrop Emison and Sue Farmer both of Tupelo and Mary Sinnema and her husband, Gerald of North Richland Hills, Texas; brother, Doug Lee and his wife, Beth of Nettleton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Danny and Steve Wesson; son-in-law, Ronny VanBuskirk; and three brothers, Byron, Wayne, and James Lee.
Wilma's life will be honored with a private graveside service at Euclatubba Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Kizzire officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, SENTER LOGO
Douglas Weir Byrd
FULTON - Douglas Weir Byrd, 86, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 13, 1934 to the late Allen Byrd and the late Audra Ferguson Byrd. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and returned home to marry his sweetheart, Nancy Wigginton. Weir was truly a dedicated and hardworking man. He crossed picket lines to go to work at Malone and Hyde where he was employed for 40 years until his retirement. He then began working at Mueller Brass and worked there until he decided "it was time to go to the house." Consequently, he quit the very next day. Even after going home, Weir did not slow down much and could often be found mowing his yard, his neighbors' yards and anyone else he could find to help. He was the most kind, humble individual unless you picked on him about his beloved Ole Miss Rebels. He was prone to get a little worked up with his Mississippi State friends and family, showing a different side to his tiny little stature. He loved riding out to Haney's to show off his latest Ole Miss memorabilia or even better, the most recent picture of his great-grandchildren, which he conveniently carried in his shirt pocket. He was so proud of his family and loved spending time with them whenever he could. He showed his love for his family and others not only with words, but with his actions.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Saturday September 18, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church with Bro. David Haynes officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 Friday, Sept. 17 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his daughter, Kim (Sam) Kelly of Madison, MS; granddaughters: Maggie Kate (Lane) Bobo, Jordan Lea (Colin) Chatham, Allie (Nick Hodges) Byrd, Anna Claire (Tanner) Wallace; great-grandchildren: Ezra Chatham, Ansley Rose Hodges, Anna Lee Bobo, sisters: Diane Bruff and Wanda (Wayne 'Monkey") Moore; brother, Don (Linda) Byrd; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Ann Byrd; son, Doug Byrd; grandson, Sam Clayton Kelly; brothers: D.C. Byrd and Euple Byrd
Pallbearers will be Lane Bobo, Colin Chatham, Nick Hodges, Tanner Wallace, Chip Prestage
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, COMMUNITY FUNERAL DIR. LOGO
Pastor Fredrick Orr
PLANTERSVILLE - Pastor Fredrick Orr, 49, was born to the late Pastor Willie C. Orr and Mrs. Christine Orr at Monroe County Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. He departed on September 6, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Rev. Orr was joined in holy matrimony to Brenda K. Long on July 20, 1991. She is the love of his life.
At an early age, Rev. Orr accepted Christ as his Savior and joined the Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church in Prairie, MS, under the leadership of the late Reverend Fred Durant. Later in life, Rev. Orr accepted his calling to preach and was the pastor of New Hebron MB Church in Egypt, MS. He was loved very dearly by his church family. Rev. Orr attended EMCC in Mayhew, MS, where he graduated with an associate's degree in Psychology. He also attended/completed programs of study at Louisiana Theological School in Starkville, MS and Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, MS.
In lieu of being a pastor, Rev. Orr also served as the Dean of Christian Education, where he taught various classes throughout the Northeast District. He also served as president and instructor in the Congress of Christian Education in the Gethsemane Mount Moriah District. Rev. Orr was also the Assistant Director of the Springhill District Congress and an instructor at the General Progressive MB Convention of MS. Rev. Orr rarely met a stranger and he was a friend to whomever he encountered. He was a very caring, giving, loving, respectful, humble, and kindhearted person. Rev. Orr was a positive role model to youth/young adults. He was a singer, song writer, and a dedicated member of the Aires of Joy. Rev. Orr was also a certified enforcement officer for Tupelo Public School District and a police officer for the Plantersville Police Department. Those left to cherish Rev. Orr's memories forever are: his wife, Brenda K. Orr; his daughter, Janeria "Dominique" Orr; his two grandchildren, Teylor and Kylin "KJ" Nelson; his mother, Christine Orr; his three brothers, Reverend Willie K. (Pamela) Orr, Reverend Carlos (Deborah) Orr, and Reginald D. Ivy; his two sisters, Sonya Orr and Cassandra Orr, as well as, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends.
Services were on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021 at 2:30pm at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed at Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Carolyn Stevenson
AMORY - Carolyn Standifer Stevenson, 70, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Aberdeen on October 25, 1951 to the late Olon and Helen Parker Standifer. She grew up in Amory and attended Amory Schools. On April 2, 1968, Carolyn married the love of her life and soulmate, Will Stevenson. As they began their life's journey together over 53 years ago, Carolyn and Will's love for one another grew stronger each day. Carolyn's very first job was at the Hob Nob Shoe Store on Main Street. She was an excellent people person which would lead her into a successful career as an independent insurance agent, representing several companies throughout the years.
Carolyn was a faithful Christian lady who loved God with all of her heart. She was a member of ST. James United Methodist Church where she faithfully served on the Communion Board. Carolyn's entire life revolved around her beautiful family. Her family was blessed to know the true, unselfish, never ending love of a devoted matriarch of the family. Her children and husband have risen up and called her blessed. Carolyn poured out of her life into the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Every Sunday, Carolyn would joyfully prepare a meal for her family. Nothing gave her greater joy than to see her family all together and happy. She was a selfless lady, never failing to help anyone in need. Her life's story is likened unto the Widow at Zarephath, who would give all to meet the needs of others, trusting fully in God to supply her own needs.
Left behind to cherish her memories include her husband of over 53 years, Will Stevenson, Amory; daughters, Anita Stevenson (Ricky), Hatley and Haley Stevenson of Amory; son, William Stevenson, Jr. (Lisa), Amory; special sister, Patricia Rogers, Amory and Stephanie Whitfield, Amory; brothers, Jimmy Standifer (Marcelle), Detroit, MI, Allen Standifer (Cathy), Memphis, Anthony Dewayne Standifer, FL, Johnny Standifer, Amory and Olon Whitfield, FL; grandchildren, Destiny Stevenson, Daidra Stevenson, Elliott Stevenson, Elijah Stevenson, Chaquita Dobbs and her 3 lovely children, Lacrystal Keaton, Jakara Stevenson, Kaiden Burnside and Landyn Stevenson; great grandchildren, Kanye Stevenson, Adrien Wallace, Hayden Stevenson and Kannon Stevenson; special niece, Krissie Rogers and a host of other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Chadrick O'Brian Stevenson; brothers, Edward Standifer (Shirley) and Ollon Standifer, Jr.
A celebration of Carolyns life will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Her wake will be held from 4-6 PM on Saturday, September 18 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, SENTER LOGO
Clifford "Danny" Strange
BLUE SPRINGS - Clifford "Danny" Strange Father, Brother, and Musician, 70, passed away on August 13, 2021.
He shared his gift of music with everyone. He had a contagious smile, a calming personality, and amazing ability to put a smile on your face or move you to tears with a song. When you watched him play guitar, you were witnessing a true master at his craft.
Danny was a renown guitarist known from coast to coast for live performances and session work. He played gigs and/or performed session work with Ruth Buzzi, Billy Earhart, Wild Bill Emerson, Narvel Felts, Chaka Khan, George Lynch, Mac McAnally, Ronnie Milsap, Percy Sledge, Jumpin' Gene Simmons, Johnny Paycheck, Bobby Rush, T-Model Ford, Blackfoot, Molly Hatchet, The Doors, and The Grateful Dead.
Funeral services will be at 12:15 pm on Saturday September 18, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will be in Hill Crest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday September 18 at St. James Catholic Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Danny is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Strange; sons, Chris Strange and Zachary and Amanda (daughter-in-law) Strange; daughter, Brianna Strange; grandchildren, Terry McAvaney, Dakota McAvaney, Aaron McAvaney, Jacksen Strange, Adleigh (Ruby) Strange; great- grandchildren, John McAvaney, Kayce McAvaney, Preston McAvaney, Amity McAvaney, brothers, David Strange and Bill Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas Strange and Jimmie Lynn Shoemaker; brother, Tim Wilson, and Sister, Kathy Enos.
His love and music will always be in our hearts.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Tyler Jones
HAMILTON - Travis Tyler Jones, 27, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Tyler was born on May 25, 1994 in Columbus to Benny Joe and Sherrie Thompson Jones. He grew up in Hamilton and he was a 2012 graduate of Hamilton High School. He earned his associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College and later furthered his education graduating from The W in Columbus with his BSN. For nearly 7 years, he was a nurse at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. His goal was to absolutely help others and showed that as a true Southern gentleman. He touched many lives living for Christ and not being ashamed, he often prayed with his patients. Tyler was absolutely selfless in every way. He lived his life for others, and he looked out for others' needs. He was an avid outdoorsman and whether it flew, swam, or run, he'd hunt it and could outsmart any game. A recent highlight was his return from a Louisiana alligator hunt. His family was his world and he loved to pull pranks on his family and coworkers. Above all was his faith in God. He loved to serve his church, First Baptist in Aberdeen where he played bass guitar and Tyler wouldn't leave the building until he knew all the elderly were out safely. Tyler Jones will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Vibrant Church in Columbus with Bro. Chris Thomas and Bro. Mel Howton officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve Tyler's family.
In addition to his parents, Benny and Sherrie Jones of Hamilton; he is survived by two sisters, Amber Jones of Madison and Hailee Jones of Hamilton; his grandparents, Peggy Sue Criddle of Columbus and Travis Thompson of Aberdeen; aunts and uncles, Jane Knoop (Harold) of Aberdeen, Terrie Lynn Reed (Jack) of Columbus, Ginger Autry (Don) of Nettleton, Dennis Criddle (Cheryl) of Crestview, KY, and Paul Criddle of Caledonia; niece, Ella Burke Jones; several great aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Thompson and James Earl Criddle.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Brown, Christopher Brown, Glen Allen Autry, McKellar Conwill, Ethan Earnest, Austin Earnest, Mark Tipton, Richard Clay, John Wesley Imel, Kenneth Coker, Collins Finch, and Austin Bishop. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of NMMC 4 South.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. at Vibrant Church in Columbus and from noon until service time on Saturday. The family requests if you have a special memory or story of Tyler to write, please share it during visitation at the designated memory table that will be available at the church.
Memorials may be made to North Mississippi Health Care Foundation, ph. 662-377-3613.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
MEMO, FLAG, US ARMY ICON, BORDER
Jerry Ronald Porter
MANTACHIE - Jerry Ronald Porter, age 76, born and raised in Morton, MS.
Mr. Jerry Ronald Porter passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be held 5pm-8pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 9am-10:45am on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Chapel service will be held 11am Saturday the 18th in the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Glenn Crotwell and Bro. James Young will officiate the services.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis Malcolm Porter and Pauline Bates Porter; wife, Sarah Louise Porter, stepmother, Lacie Porter, brothers, Otis Malcolm Porter, Jr. and Jimmy Porter.
He is survived by his children, Sandra Porter Dickinson (Justin) of Mantachie and Brad Porter (Johnny Smith) of Mantachie; siblings, Gloria Rushing (Keith), Ann Porter McHan (Don), Sylvia Porter, Linda Hughes and Daniel Porter (Retha); grandchildren, Madyson V. Porter, Austin Taylor Fikes, Alex Brayson Fikes and James Aaron Dickinson; sister-in-law, Shirley Porter; numerous nieces, nephews, family and a host of friends.
He enlisted in the United States Army, and at age 21, he fought in Vietnam serving our country in 1966-67. He was the only one in his platoon to survive. Jerry received many awards while serving, Code of Conduct, Military Justice, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. After receiving an honorable discharge, he came back to Morton, MS, his hometown, and married the love of his life, Sarah Mahaffey.
He became a certified General Motors technician and remained in this field for over 30 years. Many people would show up at his house needing help with their vehicle. He would always help them, never taking money for the repairs. During the course of his mechanic career he also received his ministry license and pastored a church. From his pastoral experience he touched many lives during the course of his life. Even after retiring from the ministry he still carried on his legacy, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." He lived by this verse!
A lady during his ministry days recently came forward after learning of his passing. She told of not having had a dad growing up and of being abused as a child. Her mother removed her from the abuse, but Jerry Porter was the only human being she allowed to help her get passed her childhood memories. And because of his help she was able to raise three wonderful children.
A family member who did not attend church became ill and knew he was at the end of his life. From the moment this person met Jerry Porter he knew he was a man that loved God, and that he was trustworthy and would not waver in his beliefs. Yet, he kept this to himself. When he realized his life was ending he soon reached out to Jerry and asked him to come to his home and pray before he passed away. Jerry immediately stopped everything he was doing and went to be by his side. During this prayer, he asked Jesus to be his Lord and Savior.
This is two of many examples of the legacy this man leaves behind. This man is our dad, Jerry Ronald Porter.
MEMO, BIBLE ICON, BORDER
Sarah Louise Mahaffey Porter
MANTACHIE - Sarah Louise Mahaffey Porter, age 72, born and raised in Morton, MS.
Mrs. Sarah Louise Mahaffey Porter passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be held 5pm-8pm, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 9am-10:45am on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Chapel service will be held 11am Saturday the 18th in the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Glenn Crotwell and Bro. James Young will officiate the services.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Harold Mahaffey and Nora Regions Mahaffey; sister-in-law, Meg Mahaffey.
She was survived by her husband, Jerry Ronald Porter; children, Sandra Dickinson (Justin) of Mantachie and Brad Porter (Johnny Smith) of Mantachie; siblings, Patsy Green (Mac), Billy Joe Mahaffey (Jo), Elaine Ratcliffe (Charles), David Earl Mahaffey (former wife: Jo Ann Ray) and Glenn Mahaffey (Miriam); grandchildren, Madyson V. Porter, Austin Taylor Fikes, Alex Brayson Fikes and James Aaron Dickinson; sister-in-law, Shirley Porter; numerous nieces, nephews, family and a host of friends.
After graduating high school, she attended Hinds Community College with a goal to become a registered nurse. This goal would be achieved in 1969. After completing her degree she returned to Morton, MS, her hometown, and had eyes for only one man. She married the love of her life, Jerry Porter, in 1970.
From the first day of walking down the halls of the old Morton Hospital, she began a life's journey of caring for others. From delivering babies, mending broken arms and legs, and working in the operating room a passion for helping others would grow that lived with her until she took her last breath.
During the course of her nursing career, countless people crossed her path. She always treated her patients with love, care, understanding, and compassion. Above all else, she treated each person the way she wanted to be treated. No one has forgotten the touch of her gentle hands or the softness in her voice. Many people that were influenced by her compassion would become nurses or nurse practitioners themselves.
A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital with pain in her right side. Immediately, emergency surgery had to be performed. After the care the nurse (Sarah Porter) provided, the teenager was so influenced she became a nurse herself and now holds a nurse practitioners license.
In 2017 this nurse (Sarah Porter) had to rely on other nurses for her own care because she herself was hospitalized.
Unbeknown to mom, another nurse came forward and shared with the family why she is a Nurse Practitioner today. She had a family member that became ill and our mom treated them with so much compassion, care, and guidance, she knew then that she would be helping others in the same way Mom cared for her family. Even after retiring from nursing, she was a caregiver for over 20 years and she would help anyone at any time regardless of the situation at hand. She may be gone from us today but she still remains that same nurse that touched our own lives. This nurse is our mom, Sarah Mahaffey Porter.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Sue Imbler
TUPELO - Anita Sue Oldham Imbler peacefully passed away on September 15, 2021 with her husband by her side. Born in Memphis, Tennessee on September 6, 1936, she lost her father at a very young age. Her mother, Midge Bennett Tully, and her stepfather, Jim Tully, raised Sue in Blytheville, Arkansas, where she attended Blytheville High School. After graduation she went to work for an International Harvester dealer and met a handsome field representative, who became her beau, and the rest is history for she and Charles "Chuck" Imbler celebrated 65 years of marriage on May 18, 2021.
The early years of their marriage were spent in Memphis, where they welcomed their only child, Charles Imbler, Jr., who was her pride and joy. In 1968 the Imbler family moved to Tupelo where Chuck worked at Truck Center, Inc., later becoming the owner. Together, Chuck and Sue traveled extensively on company trips.
It is said behind every successful man is a loving, supportive wife. Sue enjoyed that role in the family, and she extended that support to her son and to her community as well. An active member of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, she was also a member of the Tupelo Garden Club, a co-leader of Dixie Debs, which is a Tupelo High School girls community service club, President of the Junior Auxiliary, and President of Sanctuary Hospice House Auxiliary. A loyal Ole Miss supporter, Sue was often in the stands with her family cheering on the Rebels at football and basketball games.
She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Imbler, daughter-in-law Trentice Imbler, and two granddaughters, Mallie Imbler of Arlington, Virginia and Carrol Trent Imbler of Tupelo. She was preceded in death in 2013 by her son, Charles "Chuck" Imbler, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, September 17 at 2 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 3 p.m. Father Henry Shelton and Father Tim Murphy will preside over the service. The family requests that masks be worn in accordance with CDC guidelines. The funeral mass can be viewed on the St. James Catholic Church facebook page.
Pallbearers include Dr. Joe Bailey, Pat Caldwell, Mitch Ellett, Robin Haire, Jim Ingram, Jr., Jimmy Robbins, and James Williams.
Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 1911 N. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, HOLLAND LOGO
Bro. David S. Smith
SHANNON - Bro. David Shelby Smith, age 53, departed his earthly home and entered eternal life on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House following a brief illness. He was born March 27, 1968 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Harold Carter Smith and Mary Ann Corkran Smith. He was a graduate of Saltillo High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Mississippi State University and his Master's Degree in Biblical Exposition from Pensacola Theological Seminary.
On January 3, 2021 he began serving as Senior Pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in Tupelo. He was a shepherd to his congregation as a whole and had a special gift for ministering to the youth, as well. Prior to his service at New Hope Baptist Church, Bro. David had served as youth pastor for 17 years at Old Union Baptist Church, and almost 5 years at First Baptist Church of Nettleton. He also worked at Lifeway Christian Book Store for 15 years before they closed.
On August 17, 2013, Bro. David married Gina Ann Kelley, who has supported and served beside him in his ministry. He was a wonderful husband and loving father. He was also a devoted son, lovingly caring for his mother until her death last year. He also had a close relationship with his siblings and extended family. Bro. David had a close relationship with his mother-in-law and late father-in-law. He had a servant's heart, always thinking of others before himself.
Bro. David is survived by his loving wife, Gina Ann Kelley Smith and their five-year-old daughter, Annabel Ruth Smith of Shannon; his brother, Harold C. Smith, Jr. (Michele) of New Boston, TX; 3 sisters, Linda Smith Davis of Knoxville, TN; Nancy Smith (Dennis) of Melbourne, FL; and Rachel Smith Frazure (Don) of Fairview Heights, IL; nieces and nephews, Carter Smith, Sean Peterson, Eric Peterson, Nathan Smith, Andrew Smith, Joseph Smith, Juliana Frazure, and Shelby Frazure. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Smith, and brother-in-law, Allan Davis.
A service celebrating Bro. David's life and his home-going will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Ken Anderson and Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Spiritual Reflections will be presented by Bro. Brandon Harris, Bro. Mark Taylor, Bro. Jared Roberts, and Bro. Matthew Ellis. A graveside service will follow at Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to service time.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Smith, Carter Smith, Eric Peterson, Joseph Smith, Nathan Smith, and Sean Peterson. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Crowder and Jeff Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Bro. David to New Hope Baptist Church, 542 CR 1009, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday and anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
MEMO
Carolyn Langston Gay
CHALYBEATE - Carolyn Langston Gay, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Memphis Jewish Home in Cordova, TN. There will be a private family funeral. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Mary Sue Cook
RIPLEY - Mary Sue Cook, age 58, transitioned into eternity on Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on November 04, 1962 in Blue Mountain, MS. She accepted Christ at a young age and united with Beulah Hill MBC of Blue Mountain, MS. In 1999, she united with Truth and Worship New World Ministries of Blue Mountain, MS, where she served faithfully until her death. She served on the Mother Board. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Willie Charles Cook; son, Marc (Nashea') Cobb of Arlington, TN; daughter, Candace Sullivan of Ripley, MS; two step-daughters, Shanda Cook of New Albany, MS and Exzenia (David) Berry; step-son, Chris (Kayla) Cook; god-daughters, Deszarai and Rhegan Long of Ripley, MS; five siblings, Gladys (Wiley) Carroll of Ripley; Walter Lee Anderson of Fort Lauderdale, FL; Diane Berry of Blue Mountain, MS; Jo Ruth (Paul) Spight of Battle Creek, MI; Eddie Hugh (Virginia) Anderson of Blue Mountain, MS; 16 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, her caregiver and favorite niece, Courtney Berry; her close friend, Kim Long; and a host of other nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Foster & Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. from 12pm-6pm. With the family present from 4p-6p. The funeral services will be Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Antioch M.B.C. Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Paul Henry Cayson
TUPELO - Paul Henry Cayson, 66, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., graveside at Porter Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 2-5 p.m., walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".
MEMO
Christopher Cockrell
MANTACHIE - Christopher Cockrell, 55, passed away on September 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
MEMO
Gena Umfress Nix
HATLEY - Gena Umfress Nix, 83, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her residence in Hatley. Services will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021; 2:00 PM at Hatley Cemetery Pavilion. In case of rain, the service will be at the Hatley Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:00 PM - 1:40PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Humbert Robinson
BOONEVILLE - Humbert Robinson, 60, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at VA Hospital in Memphis, TN in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2 PM at Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO
Serita Shumpert
TUPELO - Serita Shumpert, 62, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Inspirational Community Baptist Church, 405 Clayton Ave, Tupelo, MS 38804. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM-Service Time at the Church Burial will follow at Porter Memorial Cemetery.
MEMO
Ora Lynn Christian Escorcia
ABERDEEN/FRIARS POINT - Ora Lynn Christian Escorcia, 55, passed away on September 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital, Desoto, Mississippi in South Haven, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Andre Copeland
BOONEVILLE - Andre Copeland, 48, passed away on September 15, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons of Booneville.
