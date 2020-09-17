Ashley Winton
COLUMBUS – Ashley Winton passed away on September 17, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Dianne Penson Terrell
TUPELO – Dianne Penson Terrell, 56, died on September 17, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Paul “Pete” Chamblee, Jr.
EGGVILLE/TUPELO – Paul “Pete” Chamblee, Jr., 61, passed away on September 14, 2020, at his residence in Eggville Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Towanda D. Hogan
AMORY – Towanda D. Hogan, 49, passed away on September 15, 2020, at NMMC – Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Ozella Bradley
SHANNON – Ozella Bradley, 100, passed away on September 16, 2020, at Holly Spring Nursing & Rehab Center in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
Ethelrene Profit
HOUSTON – Ethelrene Profit, 81, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at her residence in Houston, MS. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with all safety policies implemented at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with all safety policies implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Mark Rakestraw
NETTLETON – Mark Lynn Rakestraw, 45, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Monroe County near his hometown of Nettleton. Mark was born on March 25, 1975 in Tupelo to Jerry Wayne and Linda Sisk Rakestraw. He was a Nettleton High School graduate where he excelled in baseball. For the past 9 years, he has worked for Lann Chemical in Aberdeen but his greatest love was in motorcycles and people from all over would come to Mark’s shop for him to work on their bikes. These are the friendships that truly last. Mark would ride with anyone just about anywhere whether it was around town or to the west coast. He was a proud supporter of the annual Eldridge Children’s Home Toy Run. He loved his family dearly, loved his country, and he was a huge fan of classic country music.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Mr. James Malone officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his father and mother, Jerry and Linda Rakestraw of Nettleton; 2 brothers, David Rakestraw (Dee) of Harrisburg, IL and Matt Rakestraw of Nettleton; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends, Connie Frye, Susan Brasfield, Missy Wilemon; and countless friends.
Pallbearers will be Mikie Culver, Jeff Britt, Johnny Brown, Mike Evans, Mike Pierce, Levi Northington, and Chris Guess.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Ada Scales
NEW ALBANY – Ada Scales, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bordoc Cemetery, CR 67 New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donnie Dionne Walton
NETTLETON – 35, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Donnie D. Walton was born to Teresa Walton and the late Donnie Walton on October 7, 1984 in Biloxi, MS. He received his education in Biloxi.
Donnie D. Walton is survived by his mother; Teresa Martin-Walton of Nettleton. Donnie Walton was proceeded in death by his father, Donnie Walton. Grandmothers; Elzona Martin and Mae Kate Walton.
The service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. The visitation will be walk-in/walk-out from 10:00 -11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the Pleasant Plain Church. Face masks are required and mandatory safety policies will be in place.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Alice Price
BALDWYN – Alice Price, 79, passed away at the Meadows Nursing Facility on Tuesday, September 16, 2020. She was a seamstress for Lucky Star Mfg. and Joyner Fields in Sherman. She was a homemaker, loved to play bingo and she was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. David Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Joyner Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Faye Melton (Riley) of Ratliff; son, Michael Price of Kirkville; grandchildren, Robin Johnson, Ryan Melton, Drake Price, Aaron Price and Layla Price; (8) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Earl and Ludie Angle Hampton; husband, Mack Price; (1) sister; (3) brothers; (1) grandson-in-law.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sandra C. Bobo
AMORY – Sandra C. Bobo, 67, passed away on September 16, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Wanda Plunkett Hall
PONTOTOC – Wanda Plunkett Hall, 66, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September, 19, 2020 at 4 pm at Family Worship Center. Visitation will be 3 pm to service time at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. (associatedfuneral.com).
Linda Faye Cannon
HICKORY FLAT – Linda Faye Cannon, 71, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday 5-8 PM.
Travis Dan Niemann, Jr.
UNION COUNTY – Travis Dan Niemann, Jr., 57, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family burial is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Goliad, TX. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Vernell Marion Elkins
NETTLETON – Vernell Marion Elkins, 65, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her residence in Nettleton. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 am at Mullens Cemetery. Visitation will be on 4 pm -7 pm today at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton, 258 Martin Luther King Ave. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery.
Shelia Robbins
NEW ALBANY – Shelia Cobb Robbins, age 83, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She lived most of her life in Union County where she was born on August 13, 1937 to Irvin Beasley Cobb and Loyce Gregory Cobb.
She graduated school at Macedonia High School, Union County, attended business school in Sierra Vista, AZ and did some work at Blue Mountain College.
While living in AZ, she worked as a clerk stenographer for the U. S. Army. She also worked for three local attorneys and for the New Albany School System.
She was a member and past president of Friends of the Library, Junta Club, and the New Century Club. She enjoyed doing genealogy research on her family lines as well as helping others with their research.
She made a profession of faith at Harmony Baptist Church at the age of ten and became a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in 1965 where she chaired several committees, taught Sunday School for many years, served as WMU director and was a very supportive of all the mission efforts of Hillcrest.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gregory and Mr. and Mrs. William Riley Cobb, her parents, Loyce Gregory Cobb and Irvin Beasley Cobb.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marshall Robbins , three sons, Steve Robbins and wife Paula, Rick Robbins and wife Teresa and Tony Robbins and wife Michelle. Grandchildren are Anna, Will, Mark, Callie, Sarah, Jon, Erin and Whit. Also surviving is a sister, Nora Clayton and a brother, Pete Cobb.
Visitation will be from 5-8 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, on Friday, September 18, 2020 and on Saturday September 19 from 10 – 11 am with memorial services at 11 am. Dr. Shan Cobb and Bro. Charlie Davis will officiate. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Sanctuary fund, or Lottie Moon Christmas offering through the church.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.T
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.