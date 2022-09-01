TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Beverly Smith
GREENWOOD - Beverly Smith, age 84, lifelong resident of Greenwood, Mississippi was transformed from this life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 while at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Arkansas with her family by her side. Beverly was born in Tupelo, MS on June 6, 1938. After earning a Masters of Education Degree from Mississippi State University, she was a lifelong educator for Greenwood High School and Mississippi Delta Junior College. Beverly's hobbies included Church choir director for several congregations, member of Harmony musical group of Greenwood, The Little Theatre, Future Business Leaders of America and countless community agencies where she donated much of her time. She was very proud of her hometowns Tupelo and Greenwood. Beverly loved her friends as they did her, and she spent much of her time enjoying friendship. She loved her family and literally was the "strength" of her family, and that will be missed by us all.
She will be missed dearly by her loved ones left here to cherish her memory, but we know she is now the happiest being reunited above with her Mom, Dad, Charlotte, Amy and Jessica up above.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Vona Morgan of Mooreville, MS, a sister Charlotte Liska Morgan of Cabot ,Arkansas her daughter Amy Joe Davis of Greenwood, MS, and granddaughter Jessica Morgan Davis of Greenwood, MS. She is survived by her son Scott Morgan Smith and his wife, Angela of Hot Springs, AR and four grandchildren Austin Lisman Smith of Memphis, TN, Morgan Rivers Smith of Memphis, TN, Peyton Scott Smith of Hot Springs, AR and Casey Davis Hicks of Wichita KS, and a Great-grandson Hunter Swopes of Greenwood, MS.
Services will be at 2 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel, Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo, MS, with Rev. Glen Seefeld, Rev. Brad Hodges, and Rev. Grady Davidson officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon to service time on Friday. Private burial will follow at Fawn Grove Cemetery, Itawamba Co., MS.
Pallbearers will be Steve Mitchell, Tim Taylor, Mark Jones, Rodney McFerrin, Brad McFerrin, John Boy McFerrin, Nathan Cooley, and Butch Godwin. Honorary pallbearers will be Dare Cooley, Tim Jones, and Johnny and Nancy Gaugh.
Please send all donations in memory of Beverly Smith to the First United Methodist Church, Greenwood, MS 38930. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Edith Littlefield
PONTOTOC - Edith Louise Littlefield, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. A descendant of two pioneer Pontotoc families, she was born March 6, 1927, to Herbert and Stewart Wilson Weatherall. Edith graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1944 and obtained her teaching degree from Delta State Teacher's College in Cleveland, MS in 1947. Following graduation, Edith taught in Shannon MS, and later accepted a job teaching in California. After teaching for several years, she returned home and worked for the Pontotoc Extension Office. Her adventurous spirit led her far from home when she joined the United States Navy. After first working at the Bethesda Naval Hospital she was assigned to the Atlantic Fleet, her dream job. While serving in the Navy, Edith traveled the world and met a handsome young naval officer, Ralph W. Littlefield. They were married and settled down in Brooklyn, NY.
Edith and Ralph later moved to Washington, DC, with their young daughter, Connie. After working 20 years as a home economics teacher for Fairfax County, VA, she retired and moved back to her beloved home in Pontotoc.
Edith was a member of the Pontotoc Cosmopolitan Club, the Pontotoc Historical Society, the "Rootery" club (a group of ladies from the area having roots in Pontotoc), and a charter member of Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. She served Meals on Wheels for many years and volunteered at the Pontotoc Post Office Museum where she donated her Navy uniform. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, gardening and especially traveling the world. Known for her sense of style and elegant entertaining, she was a true Southern lady.
Edith loved the Lord and her church. She was the prayer warrior for her family, church, and anyone who asked for prayers.
Visitation will be at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, September 6, at 10:00 a.m., with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Reverend Craig Jones. Burial will take place in the Pinson family plot at the Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Connie Albrite, her son-in-law, Scottie Albrite, grandchildren Amanda Leigh von Schilling (Kurt) and Joseph Patrick El-Bisi (Alissa) both of Canton, GA. She was blessed with five great grandchildren Madison Boore, Kolton von Schilling, Kyle von Schilling, Brynn Edith El-Bisi, Ellery Jo El-Bisi, and a special niece Jean Magee.
Pallbearers are Joe El-Bisi, Kurt von Schilling, Scott McCarley, Ruffin Lowry, Jeff Magee, Brad Barnett, and Roger Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maple Drive Presbyterian Church, 146 Maple Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
