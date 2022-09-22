TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Elbert Box, Una
Lisa Renee Bradford Dyer, Benton County
Len Pegues, Tupelo
Len Pegues
TUPELO - Leonard McNeil "Len" Pegues, at 86 years old, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center after suffering a stroke the previous Friday. He was the son of William E. "Willie" and Abbie Abernethy Pegues born on January 5, 1936. Len is a Tupelo High School and John A. Gupton School of Mortuary Science in Nashville, Tennessee graduate.
Until Len's retirement in 1979, Len was an owner and operator of W. E. Pegues Funeral Director alongside his brother, William E. "Bill" Pegues, Jr.
As a Tupelo native, his life was dedicated to giving back to his community. He was a long-time member and served as president of the following boards: Tupelo Rotary Club, Community Development Foundation, and Mississippi Funeral Directors Association. He was a past-chairman Tupelo Airport Authority. He also served as chairman of the BancorpSouth Center, and he served on the BancorpSouth Community Bank Board and Advisory Board.
He also served on the Board of Directors Executive Committee of North Mississippi Medical Center and North Mississippi Kidney Foundation. In 1999, due to the generosity of Larry and Frieda Roberts and their sons, Tim and Kurt, Len received a kidney from their daughter and sister, Kim Roberts, for which Len's wife and daughters will be eternally grateful.
Len was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and later Chairman of Deacons. As a child, he received a pin recognizing 13 years of perfect Sunday school attendance.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Sylvia; three daughters, Sherie Eklof and husband, Steve, of Kirksville, Missouri, Lisia Cannon and husband, Barry, of Minter City, Mississippi, and Kimberly Pegues of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Molly Brown and husband, Dalton, and Abby Ivy and husband, Sam; two great-grandsons, Beckett Brown, and Leighton Ivy, due January; sister-in-law, Norma Pegues; two nieces, Shera Groves and Suzanne Ratliff; and three nephews, Ed, Wes, and Greg Pegues.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday, September 23, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Len's memory will be 3 p.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Sam Ivy officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Barry Cannon, Steve Eklof, Greg Pegues, Pete Hastert, Sam Ivy, Dalton Brown, Wes Pegues, and Ed Pegues.
Honorary pallbearers will be Len's Coffee Group.
Memorials may be made to Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency, 4400 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, MS 39232 or Calvary Baptist Church, Building Fund, 501 West Main Street Tupelo, MS 38804.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Elbert Box
UNA - 69, passed away on Tues., Sept. 13, 2022 at NMMC- West Point.
Elbert Box was born to the late parents, Fred Douglas Box and Bessie Mae Ivy-Box, on Nov. 4, 1952 in Chickasaw Co.
Elbert Box is survived by one daughter; Latonya Griffin (Deandre) of West Point, MS. Four sisters; Diane Box (Kenneth Holmes) of Woodland, MS, Linda Kaye Ward of Cedar Bluff, MS, Annie Mae Montgomery (Lyndon) Sparta, MS and Lucille Montgomery (James) of Palo Alto, MS. One brother; Bishop L. C. Box of Una. One aunt; Annie Bird Smith of M Condey, MS. One sis-in-law; Jean Box of Clay Co. One brother-in-law; Dean Jefferson of Cedar Bluff, MS. and two grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Fri., Sept. 23, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial located at 208 Prairie St., Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at True Bibleway with Bishop L.C. Box officiating. The burial will follow at Box Cemetery located in Una, MS.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Lisa Renee Bradford Dyer
BENTON COUNTY - Lisa Renee Bradford Dyer, 61, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully Sunday September 18, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center.
Funeral Services for Ms. Dyer will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Ms. Dyer was born October 19, 1960 in Memphis, TN, to Betty Lou Walker Bradford of Ashland and the late Harold Wesley Bradford and received her education in the Ashland Public School System. She was a caring mother, homemaker and was a pleasant soul whose life was completely devoted to her family.
Ms. Dyer found pleasure in watching birds, especially hummingbirds, outdoor activities, tending to her flowers, and in her earlier years, enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a Christian and, even when her health permitted her from attending church, she never missed her Sunday morning sermon by watching Joel Osteen. She loved life and it loved her back. Although Ms. Dyer's song has ended, her melody lingers on in the lives of those she loved most.
Memories will be shared by one daughter, Mechelle Burnett of Ashland, a partner, Edward Dyer of Ashland, one grandson, Mathew Lucas Dyer, a special son in law, Billy D Burnett Jr., and her canine companion, Snuggles.
She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Mark Bradford.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dyer Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
