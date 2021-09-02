TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Carol Bryant
Carol Bryant
AMORY - Carolyn Faye Bryant, at the age of 77, died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Diversicare in Amory after an extended illness. She was born November 4, 1943, in Eden, North Carolina. She was the only child of John and Betsy Mason Weatherford. She had a 34 year career in convenient store management which concluded after 25 years at Sanders Oil Company due to her failing health. Affectionately known as Ms. Carol or Momma Carol by friends and family, she was a caring friend and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading and traveling, especially to watch NASCAR. Ms. Carol attended Palestine Baptist Church in Nettleton.
Momma Carol leaves behind her four children, Eric Downs of Pensacola, Florida, Billy Pattillo of Tupelo, Adrain Downs and his soon to be wife, Darla Kay of Eutaw, Alabama, and Missy Griffin and her husband, Jeff of Wiggins; eight grandchildren, Haley Pannell and her husband, Bentley of Diamondhead, Billy Ray Pattillo, Jr. of South Carolina, Brianna Pattillo of South Carolina, Baldwyn Pattillo of Norfolk, Virginia, John Neil Downs of Smithville, Meghan Talley and her husband, Dustin of Kossuth, Brendan Griffin of Wiggins, and David Griffin of Wiggins; and four grandchildren, Lincoln Ross Pannell, Emilia Landry Pannell, Leyla Talley, and Landon Talley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, September 4, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Funeral services honoring Ms. Carol will be 2 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Dustin Talley officiating. Graveside services will follow at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.
Pallbearers will be Adrain Downs, Bentley Pannell, Henry Kyle, Dustin Talley, Neil Downs, and Jacob Kyle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Gillentine, Billy Ray Pattillo, Jr., Baldwyn David Pattillo, and Eric Downs.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Mississippi Chapter, 855 S. Pear Orchard Road Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Randy Decker
Randy Decker
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Randy Wayne "Bull" Decker, 57, died Saturday, August 28, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. He was born April 10, 1964 in New Albany to Joe Robert Decker and Lela Mae Ranks Decker. He was a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife: Kari Elmore Decker; 3 daughters: Jenna M. Worden (Jacob) of Baldwyn, Tobi Lynn Davis (Shane) of Saltillo, and Jeannie Hand (Chris) of Blue Springs; 1 sister: Audrey Gates; 1 brother: Billy Joe Decker; 6 grandchildren: J. C. Macias, Adrian Macias, Izabella Macias, Everett Dunaway, Susan Dunaway, and Christian Hand; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Larry and Carolyn Elmore; 1 niece: Marie Sansing; 1 great-niece: Courtney Moore; 1 great-nephew: Austin Sansing; and 2 great-great-nieces: Liliah Grace Moore and Allie Marie Sansing. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister: Ruby Thompson. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, at United. There will be a memorial service at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
MEMO
Lisa LaShay Meardith
VERONA - Lisa LaShay Meardith, 36, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Montgomery, AL. Services will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion M. B. Church Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 6-8P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Larry G. Celestine
CORINTH - Larry G. Celestine, 75, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Walk-through visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 3 at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
MEMO
Eleanor Ruth Taylor Craft
COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE - Eleanor Ruth Taylor Craft, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 2:30 at Faith Baptist Church 6300 Highway 178 Hickory Flat. Viewing is one hour before service. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
MEMO
Christopher Moody
MYRTLE - Christopher Moody, 39, passed away on September 2, 2021, at his friend's home in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Don "Donnie" Golden
NEW ALBANY - Don "Donnie" Golden, 67, passed away on September 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Charlie "Bud" Robertson
PONTOTOC - Charlie "Bud" Robertson, 66, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Bobby Johnson
Bobby Johnson
MANTACHIE - Bobby Johnson, 60, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2021 at the NMMC.
There will be no public service and burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Bobby lived his life to the fullest.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Patti Johnson; mother, Annie Johnson; daughter, Crystal Johnson of Mantachie; son, John Johnson of Fulton; sister, Beverly Hoyle (Randy) of Mantachie; brother, Billy Johnson (Teresa) of Mantachie; grandchildren, Paxdon Cox, Jessica Emerson and a special niece Kelsey Hoyle; along with a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby G. "Sonny" Johnson and a brother, Bradley Johnson.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Randy Pearce
Randy Pearce
MOOREVILLE - James Randy Pearce, 73, was born April 17, 1948, to J.B. Pearce and Mildred Morgan Pearce and died in the late hours of Monday, August 30, 2021, after a struggle with reactions from the Covid-19 vaccine. Randy graduated from Mooreville High School in 1966. He remained a resident of Mooreville - and a trooper for life- working the football sidelines and cooking many burgers over the 10+ years. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Kay Vanlandingham Pearce, and they proudly celebrated 52 years in June. They raised two children, Craig Pearce and Kristi Pearce Tutor, all while working for Cook Coggin Engineers for over 25 years. Randy's pride and joy was his only grandson, Robert Winters. He was always proud to brag and tell all about his "favorite" grandson, to whom he gave the name his grandfather called him, "Shit Hook." Randy was a member of the Mooreville United Methodist Church and Mooreville Lions Club. He loved hunting, fishing, the joys of nature through camping and traveling as much as he could until his health began to slow him down. Randy was a boating and skiing enthusiast all his life and shared this love with his family. Zipping the zero-turn mower across the lawn, keeping the yard in pristine shape, and making sure the birds and squirrels always had food were his favorite pastimes in his later years.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Sept. 4. 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Robert McCoy officiating assisted by Rev. Russell Fletcher. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 4 PM-7PM and from 10 AM-service time on Saturday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kay; his daughter, Kristi Tutor (Jeremy); his son, Craig Pearce (Jean); his grandson, Robert Winters; his brother, Rick Pearce (Pam) of Keller, TX; a host of loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Mildred Pearce, longtime Lee County Circuit Clerk; his grandparents, Dewey and Mozel Pearce and John and Tennessee Anna Lee Morgan; and his son, Steven Van Pearce.
Pallbearers will be Kevin and Brad Vanlandingham, Chad Willis, Brian Estes, Dale Glenn, Jason Pearce, Morgan Pearce, Grant Pearce, Tim Smith and his grandson, Robert Winters. Honorary pallbearers include Frank Filgo, Bill Morgan, Donald Burcham, Dale Dulaney, Ray Gafford, Mitchell and Billy Yant, Eddie Carnathan, Dr. Ramsey Frey, Donnie Pearce, David Pearce and the entire 5 North staff of Nurses and PCAs at Baptist Hospital-Oxford.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Mattie Mae Bean
Mattie Mae Bean
PONTOTOC - Mattie Mae Bean was born in Houlka, MS on November 20, 1925 to the loving parents of the late Mr. George Washington Hobson and the late Mrs. Mittie Annie Bell Gates Hobson. At an early age, she professed her faith and hope in Christ and united with Second Baptist Church, Houlka, MS. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, walking, cooking, watching her favorite television shows, and creating arts and crafts. Mattie attended Chickasaw County Schools in Houston, MS. She was employed with the Pontotoc City School District at D. T. Cox Elementary School as a cafeteria worker for over thirty years. She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Elzie Bean and to this union they had three sons and two daughters. Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Elzie Bean and one daughter Miss Elaine Bean; Parents, the late Mr. George Washington Hobson and the late Mrs. Mittie Annie Bell Gates Hobson; three sons, Mr. Dennis Bean, Mr. Dary Bean and Mr. Jerome Bean; four sisters, Ms. Polly Hobson, Ms. Ida Hobson, Mrs. Nancy Hobson Eubanks and Ms. Louise Hobson; three brothers, Mr. Son Hobson, Mr. Louis Hobson and Mr. Jimmy Hobson; three uncles, Mr. Sammie Pulliam, Mr. Willie Pulliam and Mr. Bennie Pulliam. On August 27, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS after a brief illness, the Lord sweetly released her from this life and gave her a peaceful rest in His arms.
To lovingly remember and to cherish her memories: her loving daughter, Linda Mae Bean of Pontotoc, MS; seven grandsons, Jerome Bean, Jr., Atlanta, GA; Derrick Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Michael Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Rodney Mason, Pontotoc, MS; James Mason, Tupelo, MS; Kirk Mason, Pontotoc, MS; Neal Bean, Pontotoc, MS; four granddaughters, Nicole (Curterra) Heard, Atlanta, GA; Iris Clay, Tupelo, MS; Tonya Bean, Pontotoc, MS; Benita Clay, Shannon, MS; 15 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation walk through will be Friday, September 3, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Masks are required. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Viewing available one hour before service. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Hattie Luster
TIPLERSVILLE - Hattie Luster, 55, passed away on September 1, 2021, at Home in Tiplersville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
William White
TUPELO - William White, 76, passed away on September 2, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Olivia Ezell
TUPELO - Olivia Ezell, 53, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 3, 2021 4-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Eloise Henley
HOUSTON - Eloise Henley, 70, passed away on September 2, 2021, at her home in Houston, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Emma Lee Mims
HOUSTON - Emma Lee Mims, 70, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm at New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Zion M.B. Church Cemetery in Houston, MS.
MEMO
Charita Marks
TUPELO - Charita Marks, 38, passed away on September 1, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Roy Baswell
Roy Baswell
GUNTOWN - Roy Baswell, 57, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at NMMC after and extended battle with Covid. He was born September 5, 1963 to Rev. Frank "Sonny" Baswell and Clara Floyd. He was married to Jennifer Baswell for four years. He was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend. He was an honest man, making friends wherever he went, He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved his family and friends and took extreme pride in his grandchildren. We were all extremely blessed to have known such a great man. Roy was a resident of Lee Co. and an active member of Greater Vision Ministries, Saltillo. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and making lots of special memories.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Walter Prather, Jr. and Bro. David Baswell officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Baswell of Guntown; (8) children, Allen Baswell (Leslie), Rebekah Curry (Mark), Christy Pettigo (Stephen), David Baswell (Tia), Kaytlin Robertson, Abby Baswell and Bryson Baswell all of Baldwyn; step-son, Brent Martin (Faith) of Pontotoc; (8) grandchildren, Lee Campbell, Brackins Curry, Hunter Pettigo, Sophie Pettigo, Colt Pettigo, Colby Baswell, AnnaBeth Baswell and Hazel Baswell; one brother, Bobby Baswell of Guntown and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Frank and Eviline Baswell and Willie and Lucille Floyd other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Pettigo, Brent Martin, Jesse Rakestraw, Mark Curry, Chuck Presley and Butch Presley.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Willie T. Kennon
RIPLEY - Willie T. Kennon, 75, passed away on September 1, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Sharman Carr
Sharman Carr
BLUE SPRINGS - Sharman Kennedy Carr, 68, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 16, 1953 in Union County. She was the business manager for Union Auto until it closed and then worked for Tupelo Auto Sales until her retirement. She was a member of Center Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Center Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Carr; her mother, Louise Mabry; a brother, Jeff Mabry (Crystal); a nephew, a niece and a grandniece.
Pallbearers will be Scooter Carr, Patrick Johnson, Joe Bryant, Dean Burchfield, Wayne Barkley and Bill Wigington. J.D. Roberts will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be from 11:00a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
Travistine Rogers
CHARLESTON - Travistine Rogers, 75, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston. Services will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Old St Mark. Visitation will be on today from 3 pm - 5pm at Community Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Old St Mark Cemetery.
MEMO
Patricia Montgomery
PONTOTOC - Patricia Montgomery, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 5-8 PM and Sunday, September 5, 1 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Jernigan Cemetery.
MEMO
Bobby Gene Agnew
BALDWYN - Bobby Gene Agnew, 71, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Graveside Cemetery- Ruben- Chapel Cemetery Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 4-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Bob Hajek
Bob Hajek
TUPELO - Robert "Bob" George Hajek, 78, died at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on August 31, 2021. Bob, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 27, 1942 to his parents George Hajek and Stella Hronic Hajek, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his only sibling, George Hajek.
Bob graduated from Holy Name High School in Independence, Ohio. For one year he attended John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio, and then graduated from Kent State in Kent, Ohio.
After graduation, he began working at the May Company Department Store in Cleveland and was in charge of security and parking. He then took a position in purchasing at Austin Powder Company in Cleveland where he eventually became the director of purchasing. Also, in 1967, Bob started serving in the National Guard and was trained by the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. He was called for active duty and his term lasted two years. He was with the National Guard during the Kent State situation in May of 1970. He was on active duty and tasked with protecting the city during the riots.
He had a lifelong love of music and his love of singing is what led to Bob meeting the love of his life, Marianne Barnes. He and Marianne, previously unknown to each other, joined the Adult Community Chorus in Nordonia Hills, Ohio. The chorus performed throughout the year and were known for their magnificent performance of Handel's Messiah during the Christmas season. The choir members would often go out for coffee after weekly rehearsals. After being in the group for eight months, it seemed Bob and Marianne were continually drawn together in conversation and they eventually started dating. Marianne had been teaching biology at a local college but decided to apply to medical school. It was during Marianne's first year of medical school that Bob proposed. They were married on June 30, 1984.
When Marianne completed her medical residency in 1990, they moved to Tampa, Florida where Marianne was in private practice and Bob became a realtor. On December 19, 2001, Marianne's work brought them to Tupelo, MS, where she took a position with North Mississippi Medical Center at their Behavioral Health Center where she currently works. Upon moving to Tupelo, Bob quickly made his giving presence felt with his volunteer service both to his church and his community.
Bob and Marianne immediately joined St. James Catholic Church and Bob became immersed in the work of the church. Bob was a loyal member of the choir and often served as cantor. For several years he provided coordination for the photography for the parish directory, and he was a loyal member of the Father Robert Reitmeier Council 8848 of the Knights of Columbus. For many years, "Mr. Bob" as he was affectionately called, handled all of the email communications for St. James Parish. If you wanted information to go out to the parish community you just contacted "Mr. Bob."
A committed community volunteer, Bob was a very active member of the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club, serving in many capacities including Vice-President, President Elect, President and Past President. He loved working in Civitan's charity program which raised money for handicapped children and for the Alzheimer's Foundation. He also held the nonprofit seat on behalf of the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club in BNI United Professionals. He was also an advocate for recruiting new members for his beloved Civitan Club. In addition, he was an avid supporter of the arts and he and Marianne were often seen taking up tickets and passing out programs at Tupelo Community Theatre productions and volunteering at other arts venues around the city.
Survivors include Bob's first wife, Donna Hajek, their son, Eric and his wife Katherine and their two children, Brandon and Trina of Akron, Ohio. Bob and Marianne's daughter, Alicia Hajek and her four children, Cameron, Kadyn, Jaeleigh and Link Hajek of Columbus, MS: and their daughter Tabbetha Hajek and her three children, Aryana and Jacob Hajek and Alex Green of Houston, MS; and they have several step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother George's widow, Bonnie Hajek of Brecksville, Ohio; Marianne's brother Ken Barnes, his wife Jan and Marianne's sister, Carol Barnes of Elyria, Ohio. Bob had a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews due to the fact that his mother had ten brothers and sisters and his father had eleven. Bob's parents were the youngest of those large Catholic families.
Visitation and services will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, MS on Saturday, September 4, 2021 with the Rev. Tim Murphy and the Rev. Henry Shelton presiding. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am and the service will be held at 1 pm.
Donations in Bob's memory can be made to the Knights of Columbus, in care of St. James Church, 1911 North Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38804; to French Camp Academy, 201 School Street, French Camp, MS 39745; or the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club designated for the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Earvin Lamont Hykes
Earvin Lamont Hykes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Earvin Lamont Hykes was born January 28, 1970, in St Louis Missouri to his loving parents Patricia Hykes and William Earl Bailey Sr. "Lamont" was educated in the Okolona school district where he excelled in playing the trumpet, before moving back to St. Louis to further his education with Mers Goodwill. He gained and excelled in carpentry and electrical technology, which led him into starting his own business venture.
Lamont relocated to Atlanta, Ga where he found his knack to display his diverse skills in carpentry, electrical and remodeling. While visiting Abundant Life COGIC, he met the woman of his dreams Donnica Lee and decided to make Atlanta his home. Lamont and Donnica married December 12, 2008 and became a family sharing three daughters; Deanna, Tarnaesheia and Stanniesha. On August 19, 2010, the happily married couple welcomed their one and only son Caleb Lamont Hykes.
In addition to his wife and children, he leaves to cherish his memory parents: William (Naomi) Bailey, and Patricia Hykes; siblings: Regina McCray, Ramona Hykes, Lonette (Robert) Taylor, Catrina (Terry) Tallie, Shiekeal (Lamont) French, Pranati Bailey, Takiana Bailey, Mary Brown, Steven (Shereese) White, Derrick Swing, William (Stacey) Bailey, Jr., Nathan Bailey, Alex Bailey and Richard Abercrombie; and 8 grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Mt Calvary Outreach Ministers 601 HWY 245 Alt in Okolona. Funeral Services will be Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at 2pm at Mt Calvary Outreach Ministers. Community Funeral Directors of Okolona in charge of arrangements.
Charles Fikes
Charles Fikes
TUPELO - Charles Ralph Fikes, known affectionately as Uncle Charlie, Mr. Charlie, and most importantly, Pop, 87, met his Savior face to face on September 1, 2021. While his family greatly mourns his loss, they are celebrating a life well lived to the fullest and an eternal life that will not be bound by the chains of earthly existence. Charles was born on March 11, 1934, to C.M. and Vera Umfress Fikes of the Tilden Community of Itawamba County. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Community College. He was in the United States Army from 1958 - 1962 where he was stationed in California and Germany. Charles would meet the love of his life, Edith Duke Fikes in June 1959, and after a whirlwind courtship would marry on December 16, 1959. They would go on to build a house together in the Chesterville Community where they would reside together for over 61 years. He sang ``You are my Sunshine" to "his girls", raised them to believe in Jesus, and never missed an opportunity to introduce them to anyone he met. Charles was an extremely hard and dedicated worker with a work ethic that was second to none. He worked for over 47 years at Day-Brite/Thomas Lighting in Tupelo, MS before his retirement in 1999. He was a founding member of Providence Sovereign Grace Baptist Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Charles was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his brothers, Jimmy and Mitch Fikes, his sister, Dorothy Hamm, his sisters-in-law Martha Fikes, and Nell Fikes.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Edith Duke Fikes of Tupelo, his children, Karen and Brian McMillin of Tupelo and Kathie and Kenneth Scott of Saltillo; his grandchildren who loving referred to him as "Pop", Logan Gray, Ansley McMillin, and Mallory McMillin. His brothers and sisters, Ben and Linda Fikes of Fulton, Harold and Sarah Fikes of Mantachie, Joe Hamm of Belmont, Margaret Fikes of Fulton, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind close friends and neighbors for over 50 years, Bob & Midge Earnest and another friend Ron Graham, who he met through a fence when they became neighbors and quickly became great friends.
Pallbearers will be his nephews, Mike Fikes, Craig Fikes, Jason Fikes, Danny Golding, and his friends Ron Graham and Tim Sudduth. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Earnest, Bill Blount and Terry Hamm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Charles' favorite Bible verse was Jude 24-25 and we know beyond a doubt that he was presented as faultless before his Savior on Wednesday, "Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Savior, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen."
Funeral Services will be 2 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Don McCain officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Saturday. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Earl Dry
Earl Dry
TUPELO - Earl Wayne Dry, a good ole boy, at age 78, folded his earthly tent and entered the gates of Zion from his longtime home near Plantersville. Earl was born on December 12, l942 in Holiday, Mo. to the late Charley Dry and Clara Hartman Dry. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Columbus Air Force Base. He meandered to Tupelo one night and met Brenda Putt, who became Mr. Earl Dry on June 26, 1964. Earl spent his working life as a master salesman in the beer industry working for several distributors including Cash Distributing, Better Brands and Clark Distributing. Earl enjoyed country living, eating out, fishing, racing cars and following NASCAR -especially Dale Earnhart. He loved to bowl and enjoyed his children and grandchildren (most of the time). After Brenda's death in 2015, he met Doris Frederick Harris and she remained his "Puddin "N" Tain for the last 5 years. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church -Plantersville and, later in life, became a member of the Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Earl was a dirt road sport and will be sorely missed by family and friends.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Judd Vowell officiating. Private burial will take place in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation for the public is from 1 PM Sunday-service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Earl is survived by his Pudding 'n' Tain, Doris Frederick Harris Dry; His daughters, Anita Cox of Guntown and Connie Alexander (Arnold) of Tupelo; his son John Dry of Nettleton; Grandchildren Leigh Yellin (Adam), Robin Kannard (Eric), Jessica Alexander, Bladen Hampton and Dryson Hampton; Great Grandchildren Craig Westmoreland, Celia Jimenez, Elijah, Ryan and Stevie Yellin and Levi Kannard.siblings, Velma Lou Garnett, Kay Gordon (Robert), Chuck Dry (Lynn) and Cathy Dry Muehring (Jeff) all of Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother who help raise him, Bud and Delores Dry, other brother, Jim Dry and sisters, Lorraine, Margaret and Frances.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family.
