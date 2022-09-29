PONTOTOC - Bobby Gene Hurd, 64, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 2:00 PM at Friendship M.B. Church in Algoma, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 30, 2022, 4 PM-6 PM at Payton Mortuary. Burial will follow at Golden Cemetery.
Cornivia Bailey
DERMA - Cornivia Bailey, 64, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Bruce Nursing Home in Bruce, MS. Services will be on Sat., Oct. 1, 2022 at 11a.m. at Zion Springs Church Cemetery in Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Fri., Sept. 30, 2022 5-6p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS.
Lovie LaGrone
TUPELO - Lovie LaGrone, 86, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Diversicare in Amory MS in Tupelo. Services will be on Oct. 1, 2022 @ 11:00 A.M. at Graveside (Porter Memorial Garden). Visitation will be on Friday, September 30, 2022 5:30- 7:30P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
Annie Sneed
TUPELO - Annie Sneed, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on October 1, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Ebenezer M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 30, 2022 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
