Johnathan “Scuba” Bell
BALDWYN – Johnathan “Scuba” Bell, 48, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Springhill Cemetery in Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Walk- Thru (Covid-19) guidelines will be followed. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com.
Larry Wayne Moore, Sr.
OKOLONA – Larry Wayne Moore, Sr., 59, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat. 5 Sept 2020 -11 AM at Chapel Grove West MB Church Cemetery, 304 CR 135, Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on 10 AM – 11 AM at Chapel Grove West MB Church Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Charles Slade “Pap” McElroy
TUPELO/STARKVILLE – A graveside service celebrating the life of Charles Slade “PAP” McElroy, 86, will be held at 5 PM Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial will follow. A private family service is being held in Tupelo. The family requests all wear a mask due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, 912 11th Ave. South, Columbus, MS. 39701. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net A full obituary will be in Sunday’s paper.
Mrs. Louis Evelyn ‘Vallie’ Jefferson
RED BANKS – Mrs. Louis Evelyn ‘Vallie’ Jefferson, 83, passed away on September 3, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home.
Rudy Lewis
FLORENCE, ALABAMA – Rudy Lewis, 48, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Private memorial services will be on a later date and time at a private location. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Edward Buchanan
OKOLONA – 64, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
Charles Buchanan was born to his late parents, George Buchanan and Lartha Washington-Buchanan on April 13, 1956 in Mississippi. He was a member of Snowtown Church. Mr. Buchanan also worked on the Burkirk Farm, worked in construction, and also in the factory.
Charles Buchanan is survived by five sisters; Laura Brown of Wren, Lartha Cunningham (James) of Okolona, Elizabeth Hale (Clarence) of Shannon, Elnora Buchanan, of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Izola Mooer-Whiter of Houlka. Two brothers; Chester Buchanan (Pearl) of Okolona and George Buchanan of Kalamazoo, Mich.
The visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Face masks are mandatory. The service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Snowtown Cemetery with Rev. Ellowee Washington officiating. Mandatory safety policies are place.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Kenneth W. Zink
TUPELO – Kenneth W. Zink, 72, passed away on September 3, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Jewel Trice Bailey
VERONA – Jewel Trice Bailey, 67, passed away on September 3, 2020, at her residence in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Bill Farrar
NETTELTON – A graveside service for Bill Farrar, 69, will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Nettleton Cemetery. Visitation will be 30 min prior. A full obituary will follow in Sunday’s paper. Holland Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
