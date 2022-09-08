TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Nellie Sue Gettis, Okolona
Alvenia Dana Hallman, Pontotoc
Lois V. Thrasher Kellum, Tippah County
Alvenia Dana Hallman
PONTOTOC - Alvenia Dana Hallman, 66, passed away on September 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Lois V. Thrasher Kellum
TIPPAH COUNTY - Lois V. Thrasher Kellum, 88, resident of Tiplersville passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Diversicare Rehabilitation Center of Ripley.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Kellum will be 1 PM, Friday September 9, 2022, in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born October 15, 1933, Mrs. Kellum was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elma Glidewell Thrasher. A devoted wife and mother, she shared 74 wonderful years of marriage to her beloved husband, J. W. Kellum who survives.
A devout Christian and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Mrs. Kellum was a strong-willed lady who believed in hard work and keeping a pristine home. She found pleasure in gardening, canning and was an excellent cook, always sharing meals with her family, church, and neighbors. The love she put into everything never went unnoticed and that was a true testament of the woman that Mrs. Kellum will be remembered for.
Visitation will be 11 AM until 1 PM, Friday September 9, 2022, at Ripley Funeral Home.
Those left to cherish memories include her son, Joe Kellum (Cynthia) of Ripley, one granddaughter, Crystal Wilkins (Nathan) of Ripley, and two great grandsons, Joey and Jacob Wilkins.
She is also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Thrasher.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Nellie Sue Gettis
OKOLONA - Nellie Sue Gettis, 76, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at her residence in Okolona. Services will be on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:30 p.m. at Eastern Star M.B. Church - Okolona. Visitation will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 West Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS 38860. Burial will follow at Okolona Odd Fellows Cemetery. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
