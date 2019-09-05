Robert Taylor
WATER VALLEY – Robert Taylor, 61, passed away on September 4, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Water Valley.
Samuel “Sam” Thomas
ARKANSAS – Samuel “Sam” Thomas, 67, passed away on August 26, 2019 at his residence in Okolona.
Samuel Thomas was born to his late parents, Porter King Thomas and Willie B. Harvey on June 8, 1952 in Arkansas. Samuel was a member of the North Green St. Church of Christ and a former truck driver.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife Wanda Adams-Thomas of Okolona; One daughter, Jocelyn Young (Byron) of Okolona; Two sons, Joel Thomas (Kathesha) of Okolona, Tomoure Adams of Illiniois, and also four grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at North Green St. C.O.C. with Dr. Richard Price officiating. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellow Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Archie Lee Carouthers
OKOLONA – Archie Lee Carouthers, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at NMMC in Tupelo.
Archie Lee Carouthers was born to his late parents, Sammie Lee Carouthers and Lucille Price on June 26, 1943 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1962 graduate of Fannie Carter High School in Okolona. Mr. Carouthers was also a member of Eastern Star MBC. He also was a former employee of Futorian Mfc and entrepreneur.
Archie Lee Carouthers is survived by his wife Barbara Walker- Carouthers of 50 years; Two daughters, Annjeanette Walker and Veronica Carouthers both of Huntsville, Alabama; One grandson, Camrin Bowens of Huntsville, Alabama; Four brothers, Willie Carouthers, Sam Carouthers, Jesse Carouthers (Emma), and Herman Carouthers (Pearl) all of Okolona. Archie Lee Carouthers is proceeded in death by his parents and one sister, Annie Lee Smith.
The visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastern Star MBC with Pastor Anthony Rainey officiating. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Terri Kraczykowski
JUMPERTOWN – Terri Kraczykowski, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home in Jumpertown. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Kay Limerick
TUPELO – Deborah Kay Limerick, 69, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Booneville, January 1, 1950 to Edwin and Eva Nell Malone Brown. She received her Masters Degree in Educational Psychology from Mississippi State University where she met her husband, Syd Limerick. They were married June 5, 1971. After a 21 year career as an Associate Psychologist, she retired from Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District in Dallas, Texas. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and researching her ancestry. As a result of her ancestry research, she and her sister became a member of the Natchez Trace Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member at All Saints’ Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Syd Limerick; mother, Eva Nell Brown of Booneville; sister, Linda Brown Sweeney and her husband, Donnie of Booneville; brother, Dwain Brown and his wife, Diane of Booneville; and numerous nieces and nephews whose lives were greatly enriched by Deborah’s influence and the bond they shared.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Brown.
Services honoring her life will be Saturday September 7 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church with Rev. Josh Shipman officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30am with the service starting at 11:00am.
Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Attn: Lymphoma Research Ride
Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Ste. 2400 New York, NY 10005.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tyrese Mabry
TUPELO – Tyrese Mabry, 19, passed away on September 4, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Annette Spencer Swinney
BOONEVILLE – Annette Spencer Swinney, 69, passed away Friday, August 31, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Wolf Creek M. B. Church Booneville, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 101 Lafayette Street Booneville, MS. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery Booneville, MS.
Kameron & Khrienna Wren
SHANNON – Kameron & Khrienna Wren, infant twin babies, passed away at birth on Monday, August 26, 2019 at North MS Women’s Hospital in Tupelo.
Kameron & Khrienna Wren are survived by their parents, Kwaymaine Wren and Vontessa Rogers of Shannon; One sister, Addyson Wren of Shannon; Two grandmothers, Linda Wren and Monica Gates; Two grandfathers, Gary Gillispie and Gary Gates; Great grand-parents, Betty & James Gates of Shannon and Elzie & Carolyn Green of Shannon.
The graveside service will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Letoris Shumpert officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Billy R. Edgeston
RIPLEY – Billy Ray Edgeston, 44, was born September 27, 1974 to Mr. Billy Wayne Edgeston and Mary Elizabeth Jeanes at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He departed his earthly life on September 2, 2019 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories: his sweet Mother whom he loved dearly, Mary Elizabeth Earl of Ripley, MS; one son, Isaiah Rowan of Walnut, MS; two brothers: Stevie Edgeston and Corey Edgeston; two sisters: Pamela Edgeston and Melissa Edgeston all of Ripley, MS; some very special friends: Reginald Jones, Lincoln Brooks, Lawanda Sinner, Dwight Hatch, Terry Crum, J.D. Rutherford, Jason Brackett, Denarial Jones, Kentrell Gibbs, and Neal Barkley; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Neices, Cousins, Relatives, and Loved ones. Visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon-7:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann Smith
TUPELO – Mary Ann Smith, 68, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Life Changing Ministries. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Jewdean Newton
NEW ALBANY – Jewdean Newton, 96, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 3:00 at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Avenue. The body will be placed in church at 2:00. Burial will follow at Union Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.
Roy Richey, Jr.
NEW ALBANY – Roy Thomas Richey Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Magnolia Place in New Albany, MS. He was born October 20, 1927 in New Albany to Roy Richey Sr. and Jewell Prewett Richey.
Mr. Richey was married to the late, Billie Aldridge Richey. He was a much-loved husband and father. He was a big fan of Mississippi State, especially baseball. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Mr. Richey retired from MDOT after thirty-nine and a half years of employment in the project office at Beacon Hill. He served in the U.S Airforce and was also a Mason.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019 at United Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. Whit Lewis, Bro. Dean Timbes and Bro. Don Chandler officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his son, Keith Richey (Jennifer) of Tupelo and two sisters; Jane Cousar of Ripley, and Betty Jewell Benedict of Amory.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Billie Aldridge Richey.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at United Funeral Service.
In honor of Mr. Richey’s service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Air Force flag during his visitation and funeral service.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Sue Richey Lindsey
VERONA – Mary Sue Richey Lindsey, 69, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Cleveland, April 11, 1950 as the youngest child and only daughter of Houston and Mary Alice Smitherman Richey and was raised in Lee County. Early in life, she worked as a dispatcher for the Lee County Sherriff’s Department and later helped organize the Lee County 911 service where she worked as one of their first dispatchers. In 2009, she retired as a dispatcher from Trans Power Corporation of Mississippi. She was known for her tremendous work ethic. Sue enjoyed fishing, camping and playing Bingo. She loved taking care of her family and doting over her grandchildren. She was often called upon when family members were in need of advice or guidance. She was a member of the Assembly of God.
Survivors include her daughter, Suzanne Lindsey of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Jake Herring and his wife, Katie of Brewer and Chase McKenzie of Saltillo; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Olivia “Livi” Herring of Brewer; three brothers, Hoyt, Jerry and Doug Richey; and ex-husband, Charlie McCollum with whom she shared a very special relationship with throughout her adult life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bobby Wayne Richey.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Verona City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jake Herring, Ronnie Richey, Randy Richey, Brad Richey, Scottie Richey and Roy Lee Cole.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
June Chilcoat
FULTON – Barbara June Chilcoat, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Courtyards Community Living Center. She was born September 16, 1941 to the late Marvin Crabtree and the late Rachel Pulley Crabtree. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her yard and working crossword puzzles.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Friday September 6, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her step daughter, Sherry (Albert) Johnson of Fulton, son in law, J.C. Torrence of Fulton, special friend, Brenda Brown of Fulton, Grandchildren, Austin Johnson of Fulton Lindsey (Cody) Shields of Fulton, Michael (Laken) Osbirn of Fulton, Dustin (Amanda) Osbirn of Fulton, Mallory (Zach) Walker of Fulton, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 sister in laws.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Chilcoat, her parents, and a step daughter, Cindy Torrence.
Pallbearers will be Austin Johnson, Michael Osbirn, Dustin Osbirn, Cody Shields, Albert Johnson, Lanny Brown, Jeff Hill, and Drew Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.C. Torrence, Reggie, Bryan, Brad Waddle, Frankie, Ricky, Danny McDaniel, Tim McClendon.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Patrick Word
ABERDEEN – Patrick Word, 35, passed away on September 5, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Harold Dodd
AMORY – Harold Dodd, 72, passed away on September 5, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Annette Wright
ABERDEEN – Annette Wright, 81, passed away on September 4, 2019, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Charles E. Johnson
RIPLEY – Charles E. Johnson, 67, passed away Sunday, September 01, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon-6:00pm. Burial will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Robert Tomason
NETTLETON – Robert Tomason, Sr., 81, died Wednesday September 4, 2019, at his home. He was born January 26, 1938 in Morris, MN to William and Lucy Tomason. He was a fork lift operator for Elger for over 30 years. He enjoyed bowling, working on cars and woodworking.
There will be no services.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Tomason of Nettleton; three children, James Daniel Tomason (Barbara) of California, Teresa Neir (Kevin) of Kansas and Ross Tomason (Melissa) of Nettleton; five grandchildren, J.D. Tomason, Robbie Tomason, Parker Inmon, Shelby Inmon and Jordan Tomason; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Dolores Tutor
COPPELL, TEXAS – Dolores Ann Francis Tutor, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home in Texas. She met her husband Leon, in Aurora, IL, in an ammunition plant, where they both worked. After marrying in 1954, Leon brought Del to Pontotoc, to met his relatives, where all of them fell in love with her. He then went back into the military, joining the Air Force, until their retirement. While Leon was finishing his tour in Vietnam she became heavily involved in the VFW auxiliary. The military wives got together and planned ways to help our troops and veterans. She spent countless hours making lap robes for VFW hospitals. She gave blood every chance she could. She became the national chairwoman for the Buddy Poppy campaign to raise funds for the VFW. And she was nominated president of the local auxiliary. Her picture still hangs on the VFW wall in New York Mills Minnesota.
She is survived by her children, Tena Marie Tutor Trixler, James Michael Tutor(Gail), and Brian Keith Tutor(Paul); her granddaughter, Brianna Nicole Trixler; her sister-in-law, Judy Dittman; her great aunt, Ethel Wenmaker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane and Rachel Tutor; a host of nieces and nephews in Mississippi who loved her dearly; and her Tutor and Ferguson cousins in Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Tutor; her parents, Harry McCarthy and Pauline Hjeltness ; her grandson, Sean Patrick Trixler; her siblings, John Dittman, Marguerite Nelson, Linda Eder, and Beverly Jean Dittman; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carnice and Dorinda Tutor, Alvis and Christeen Bishop, Andy and Gladys Anderson, and Glen and Jean Tutor.
Services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Cooke Baptist Church with Father Tim Murphy and Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will begin Saturday, September 7 at 11 AM and continue until service time at the church.
Eugene David Tice, Jr.
MYRTLE – Eugene David Tice, Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. Services will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a Visitation at the funeral home Sunday 1:00 PM until service.
Bobby Shirley
NEW ALBANY – Bobby Wade Shirley, 80, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his residence in the Northaven Community of New Albany with his loving wife, Phyllis Shirley, by his side. He was born February 20, 1939, in the Keownville community to Vernon “Pappy” Shirley and Zelia Owen Shirley before moving to and growing up in New Albany. Bobby was an accomplished musician in his youth. He and four fellow band members won many awards throughout the Mid-South and ultimately performed on the Memphis based television show Pride of The Southland. He went on to serve his country in the U. S. Army from 1961-1964 and then the U. S. Army Reserve until 1967. Bobby began his work life as a butcher at Daniel’s Big Star in New Albany and then found his calling as a used car salesman for Ted Hobson Auto Sales for many years and then A & B Auto Sales. Lastly, prior to his retirement and years of self-employment, he worked in his later years for Union County Wrecker.
Bobby was a hard-working man that loved his family and loved performing good deeds for people in need. He was also a true lover of life and enjoyed it to the fullest with his many pranks and shenanigans among his many friends. Most of all he cherished his time with his four grandchildren and they, in turn, cherished that time with him. He accepted Christ in 2016 and was baptized at Ingomar Baptist Church where he and Phyllis became members.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Ingomar Baptist Church, 1415 CR 101, New Albany, MS. Funeral services honoring the life of Bobby Wade Shirley will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, with American Legion Post 72 providing military funeral honors.
He is survived by his wife: Phyllis Matkins Shirley of New Albany; 2 sons: Robert Keith Shirley (Carol) of Collierville, TN., and Steven Mark Shirley (Pam) of Greenville, SC.; and 4 grandchildren: Andrew Nelson Shirley of Memphis, TN., Mary Morgan Shirley Gross (Chris) of Memphis, TN., Evan Cole Shirley of Greenville, SC., and Eric Neal Shirley of Columbia, SC.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers: Audrey Shirley, George Shirley, Roy Shirley, and Vernon Shirley, Jr.; and 2 sisters: Azelle Roberts and Etoyle Jones.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Brown, Alan Cousar, Allen Dunnam, Don Evans, David Grisham, Paul Hall, Ricky Robertson, and Bobby Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be American Legion Post 72.
The family requests that any memorials may be made to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS., 38652.
In honor of Mr. Shirley’s service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his visitation and service.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jannie Tompkins
VERONA – Jannie Tompkins , 89, passed away on September 4, 2019, at her home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
