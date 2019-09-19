Louis K. Tidwell
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Louis K. Tidwell, 76, passed away on September 15, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Louis H. Norwood
NEW ALBANY – Louis H. Norwood, 96, passed away on September 18, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Charles Douglas Reid
UNION COUNTY – Charles Douglas Reid, 74, passed away on September 18, 2019, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Jessie L. Brown
TUPELO – Jessie L. Brown, 77, passed away on September 18, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Mr. Leonard Jernigan, Sr.
PLANTERSVILLE – Mr. Leonard Lanell Jernigan, Sr. 66, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born September 17, 1952 to the late Ada Bell and Roy Jernigan. He accepted Christ in his life at an early age and joined the New Zion M.B. Church.
Leonard was a graduate of Itawamba Community College and a graduate of Shannon High School. He was employed with Tecumseh Products for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Laura Dilworth Jernigan. Three Children: Candice LaKia Smith of Shreveport, Louisiana, Leonard Lanell Jernigan, Jr and Lashunda Aisha Jernigan of Saltillo, Mississippi; One Sister: Mary Lou Douglas of Dallas, Georgia; A special cousin/brother: Dr. Jimmy Barnes of Tupelo, Mississippi; Six Grandchildren: Tyler Jernigan of Nettleton, Mississippi; Beyonica and Taveon Smith of Shreveport, Louisiana; Skylin and Saige Jernigan of Tupelo, Mississippi; and, Kyns’leigh Partlow of Saltillo. Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Zion M.B. Church, 140 Pinecrest, Plantersville, MS. Interment Immediately following at New Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Danny Aldridge
NEW SITE – Danny Lee Aldridge “Packer”, age 65, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 12, 1953, in New Site to the late Troy Aldridge and Dee Lewis Aldridge. He was an employee of the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Danny enjoyed hunting, running his dogs, raising a garden, playing with his grandchildren, and just simply enjoying his retirement.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Berryman and Aubrey Berryman officiating. Burial will be in the Cotton Springs Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter Kelley Penney (Terry) of Booneville, a son Cody Aldridge of New Site, four sisters Ora Mae Berryman, Maxine Prater, Shirley Foster (Dale) and Marie Cleveland, a brother Wayne Aldridge, and two grandchildren Ava Carter of Booneville and Cohen Aldridge of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Veliar Johnson and Mildred Cox, and three brothers Milton Aldridge, Hubert Aldridge, and J.T. Aldridge.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hare, Dennis Johnson, Cliff Gray, Rex Hawkins, Randy Bearden, Dennis Moreland, and Donnie Gilley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Aldridge, Gary Dale Cole, Rickey Huddleston, Bryant Cunningham, Jaried Aldridge, and Jerry Tennyson.
Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019, from 5 p.m. ‘til 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Mrs. Jane Posey
WEST POINT/TIBBEE COMMUNITY – Mrs. Jane Posey, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Trinity Place Nursing Home in Columbus. Services will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at the Stanley Center at Trinity Place Retirement Community. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. from Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.
Cynthia Profit
HOUSTON – Cynthia Profit, 56, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at family residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday September 20, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Gladys McDonald Randle
TUPELO – Gladys McDonald Randle, 99, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. She was born January 12, 1920 in Union County to John and Tishie Hogue McDonald, the youngest of six children. After attending Ellistown School, she married Joseph Ashby Randle on July 31, 1937. The family moved to Tupelo in 1945.
Gladys worked at Dacus Drugs and later enjoyed learning the jewelry business while working for Wayne Hunter at Way-fil Jewelry and later for several years at Riley’s Jewelry. Her endearing spirit drew fellow employees to her, particularly young people who became her life-long friends. She and Ashby became mentors to many young people as they learned to ride and care for horses.
During her husband’s career with the Tupelo Fire Department, Gladys was active in the Firefighters Auxiliary. She was a member and officer of Tupelo Pilot Club and enjoyed traveling to national Pilot conventions. She delivered Meals on Wheels and was among the earliest members of the Shepherd Center, often commenting that she was carrying “old” people to doctor appointments when she was elderly herself.
Gladys’s first commitment was to Harrisburg Baptist Church where she had worshiped for more than 70 years. She taught Sunday School and helped with GA’s and Vacation Bible School while her children were young. Later, she sang with the Senior Adult Choir and was active in Merrymakers. She and Ashby traveled often with church groups and friends.
She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, but mostly she enjoyed people. She loved having company, especially her family. Her concern for others was evidenced by phone calls and the many meals she carried to others.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty Randle Smith and her husband, Donnie of Meridian; son, Benny Randle and his wife, Donna Kaye of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Kent Randle of Tupelo and Resa Randle of Oxford; and three great-grandchildren, Cole, Haynes and Allie Randle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ashby; sister, Ann; and four brothers, Roy, Earl, Clarence and Dalton.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, September 22, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. David Langerfeld and Rev. David Smith officiating. A private burial will be at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Wilemon, Rickey Jackson, Dr. Smokey Young, Joe Kilgo, Jerry Clayton, Lee McAllister, Dan Sheals, Rick Baggett, Bob Fulgham and Stuart Maxcy.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers: Frances Cayson, Deborah Baker and the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kentorrey T. Sims
SHANNON – Kentorrey T. Sims, 32, passed away on September 19, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
