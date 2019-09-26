Betty B. E. Thompson
OKOLONA – Betty B. E. Thompson, 94, passed away on September 26, 2019, at The Suites at Beloit Assisted Living in Beloit, Wisconsin. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
Ronnie Young
TUPELO – Ronnie Young, 96, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at Tupelo Veteran’s Memorial Park Scattering Garden. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 after the service in the park.
James Lee Robinson
WEST POINT – James Lee Robinson, 76, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at West Point Community Living Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Creek M.B. Church in Pheba, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial will follow at Johnson Creek Cemetery in Pheba, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Ella Lee Rogers
NETTLETON – Ella Lee Rogers, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Diversacare Care-Tupelo.
Ella Lee Rogers was born to her late parents, Collin Ivory, Sr. and Lizzie Cooperwood-Ivy on October 19, 1932 in Chickasaw Co.
Ms. Rogers was survived by three daughters; Brenda Gamble of Tupelo, Kay Whiteside (Robert) of Belden, and Joyce Clopton (Cornelius) of Nettleton. One son; James Gamble, Jr. of Grand Rapids, MI. One brother; Willie Bob Ivory (Barbara) of Wren. Two step-sons; John Rogers, Jr. (Joyce), and Thomas Rogers both of Houston. Three step-daughters; Diane Willis, Evonne Rogers, and Elaine Gladney (George) all of Houston. There are 16 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 18 great great grandchildren.
Ms. Rogers was preceded in death by two sons; Charles Gamble and Michael Thomas Rogers. Two sisters and 4 brothers.
The visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. The service will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove MBC with Rev. George L. Kendrick officiating. The burial will follow at Pine Grove MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
Rev. Romell Anthony Peterson
TUPELO – Rev. Romell Anthony Peterson, 47, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Nebo C.M.E. Church 633 Cemetery Street Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on 4-6 p.m. and family hour 6-7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn, MS.
Odie Frazier
DALLAS, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF ACKERMAN – Odie Frazier, 72, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Rowlett Health and Rehab in Rowlett, TX. Services will be on Saturday September 28th, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Temple C.O.G.I.C. 8420 MS Hwy 15 S Ackerman, MS. Burial will follow at Enon City Cemetery 9000 MS Hwy 12 Ackerman, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of Services.
Monika Dunlap
LOUISVILLE – Monika Elisabeth Dunlap passed away at Vanderbilt University Hospital, in Nashville on September 24, following emergency pulmonary surgery.
Mrs. Dunlap was a resident of Louisville, Old Webster, Mississippi. She was Professor Emeritus of Foreign Languages at Mississippi State University, having taught French for the past twenty five years until her retirement in 2018.
Mrs. Dunlap was born in Bad Hersfeld Germany on September 19, 1948 to parents Beryl Sharland Krienke and Gerhardt Uhde Krienke. She was educated in Bad Hersfeld Public Schools, and matriculated from the University Preparatory School in Wurtzburg Germany where she lived with her mother during her adolescent years. Upon graduation from preparatory school, Mrs. Dunlap attended Wurtzburg University before moving to the USA as a young adult.
After moving to Mississippi, Monika Dunlap obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts Degree from Mississippi State, and later did post graduate work at the University of Maryland where she received a second Master of Arts Degree in French.
Teaching at Mississippi State University was a highlight of Monika’s life. She was noted for her innovative method of teaching French, with emphasis on use of the language in everyday life. Her courses were popular and often filled early. In addition to her love of teaching and Mississippi State University, Monika excelled at cooking, art and gardening.
Monika is survived by her husband of 47 years Sam Coleman Dunlap of Louisville Mississippi and Nashville, Tennessee. Her children include Amelia Dunlap Kelley and husband Josh Kelley of Louisville, Mississippi, Marc M. Dunlap and wife Amanda of Murfreeboro, Tennessee, Alexandra Dunlap Haggard and husband Keith Stewart of Atlanta, Georgia, Kevin Cassell Dunlap and wife Phung of Houston, Texas and Cas Cooper Dunlap and wife Lisa, of Nashville, Tennessee. Grandchildren in include Joshua Kelley and Evelyn Kelley of Louisville, Cole and Ashley Haggard of Atlanta, Nathan Dunlap of Nashville, and Caden and Cohen Williams of Murfreeboro, and Marissa Dunlap of Starkvillle. Monika’s eight grandchildren were of particular joy to her, and she reveled in their visits, baking their favorite varities of cookies and cake.
Surviving siblings include Bjorn Uhde Krienke of Geneva, Switzerland, Sven Uhde Krienke of Heidelberg, Germany, and Pamela Kron of Duisburg, Germany
Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Porter Funeral Home in Louisville, Mississippi. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Louisville on Saturday, September 28 with interment at the Old Webster Cemetery near the Dunlap home at Old Webster. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be directed to the Monika Dunlap Language Scholarship Fund at Regions Bank, Louisville, Mississippi. Proceeds from this scholarship will be used by the Mississippi State Language Department for Language Graduate Students.
Monique Whitfield
TUPELO – Monique Whitfield, 39, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White Hill M.B. Church, 1987 S. Eason Blvd. in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 (today) from 5 – 7 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
Johnny Walker
HOUSTON – Johnny Walker, 82, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2 pm at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church-Buena Vista. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 3-4 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen.
Norma Martindale Harrell
TIPPAH COUNTY – Norma Martindale Harrell, 84, resident of the Falkner Community, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday, September 28 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27 from 5 PM to 7 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery.
Bruce Heathcock
BOONEVILLE – Bruce Heathcock, 48, passed away on September 26, 2019, at Taylor, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
William “Sonny” Thweatt
PLEASANT RIDGE – William Edward “Sonny” Thweatt, 75, passed away at NMMC on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He spent his working years installing floor covering and his hobbies included fishing, playing guitar, singing, playing pool and wood carving. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed spreading the Gospel more than anything. He was a member of Keownville Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Keownville Baptist Church with Bro. Jerry Bishop and Bro. O’Neal Butler officiating. Burial will be in Keownville Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary McKinney Thweatt of Pleasant Ridge; daughters, Cindy Mitchell (Brian) of Bartlett, TN, Terri Horner (John) of Bartlett, TN and Angie Egan (Tommy) of Belize, Central America; son, David Thweatt (Bonnie) of New Albany; sister, Bobbie Jean Harris (Ralph) of Southaven; brother, Roy Thweatt (Beverly) of Bartlett, TN; (10) grandchildren; (2) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin and Doris Thweatt; his brother, Donald Thweatt.
Pallbearers will be Brian Mitchell, John Horner, Tommy Egan, Cole Medlin, Wesley Thweatt and Cole Busby.
Honorary pallbearers will be Al Bishop, Curtis Chism, Bruce McNeely, James Ray Roberts, Kenny Stanford, Bobby McGill and Bill Pollard.
Visitation will be at Keownville Baptist Church Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Eural D. Carr
IUKA – Eural D. Carr, 86, of Iuka, MS, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was born on August 9, 1933 to Henry and Winnie Elizabeth Carr of Dennis, MS. He was an Army veteran. He worked at the aluminum plan in Iuka, MS for 28 years. He was an active member of Mount Glory Missionary Baptist Church. He loved mowing his lawn, feeding wildlife, and bird watching. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janette Quinn Carr; his three children, Gary Carr (Carrie) of Olive Branch, MS, Regina Adams (John) of Saltillo, MS, and Phillip Carr of Iuka, MS; ten grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka from 11 am until 1 pm. Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Bro. Neil Edmondson. Burial will be in Rutledge-Salem Cemetery. There will be no graveside services. Pallbearers will be Kenny Hodgin, Jacob Carr, Chris Clay, Larry Cain, Brian Quinn, Will Ramsey, and Matt Quinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Stanford and Dennis Dillard. Memorials may be made in Eural’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Roosevelt Whitler
ABERDEEN – Roosevelt Whitler, 79, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 pm at White Rock Community M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen.
Donald Moss
NEW ALBANY – Donald Moss, 64, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge.
Kentorrey Sims
SHANNON – Kentorrey Sims, 32, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Shannon, MS in Shannon, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday. Closed to the public. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “ A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Gary Pippin
BOONEVILLE – Gary Pippin, 55, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:00 until 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
Kenny Dale Weaver
FULTON – Kenny Dale Weaver, 56, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at his home. He was born February 14, 1963 to the late Rex Weaver and the late Mauldine Wright Weaver. Kenny worked in the concrete industry for many years before retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday September 27, 2019 at Weaver Cemetery.
Senter Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his siblings, Faye Wilson of Fulton, Lenny (Debbie) Weaver of Pontotoc, and Donna Williams of Guntown.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
