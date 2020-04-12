Glenda Faye Keaton
HAMILTON – Glenda Faye Keaton, 68, passed away, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home in Hamilton. Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Valley Chapel Church Parking Lot, 30102 Valley Chapel Rd., in Hamilton. There will be no visitation. Public viewing will be from noon until 1 p.m., at Valley Chapel Church parking lot, 40102 Valley Chapel Rd., Hamilton, MS. Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Sandra Hood
FULTON – Sandra Dale Hood, 69, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born December 2, 1950, in New Site to Adrian and Annie Belle Odom Denson. She was a member of the Light House Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, and she enjoyed sewing, gardening and fishing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Little Brown Cemetery near New Site with Bro. Brad Haumesser officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Horace Ray Hood; three daughters, Jenny Reneah Parks, Allison ReShea Gutierrez and Lisa Rae Bennett, all of Fulton; one sister, Peggy Gann of Ripley; six grandchildren, Nicholas Dakota Cox, Daisy ReShea Gutierrez, Daphne Elise Young, Lauren Isabella Gutierrez, Matthew Allen Hutcheson and Mia Ainsley Hutcheson.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Denson and Phillip Denson; two sisters, Betty Ann Jones and Lynn Denson; and her parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Bennett, Kenneth Parks, Dakota Cox, and Matthew Hutcheson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences and a guestbook can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Rowena Gibson
WEST POINT – Mrs. Jessie Rowena Gibson, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020,, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in West Point. She was born February 24, 1944, in Webster County. Mrs. Gibson was a Cosmetologist most of her adult life before becoming disabled. She married Billy Gibson on February 26, 1965, in Clarkson, and was a devoted mother to her two children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a member of and attended Trinity Baptist Church in West Point.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Nora Nell and Elmer Lee Palmer, and her brother James Lee Palmer.
A private family graveside service will be Monday, April 13, 2020, from Providence Cemetery in Maben, with Bro. Mike Smith officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Gibson of West Point; two sons, Wendell Gibson (Marla) of Trussville, Alabama and Jeffrey Gibson of Olive Branch: five granddaughters, Brittany Nicole Gibson, Jessica Clay Gibson, Raegan Gibson Fain (Jack), Amber Elizabeth Gibson and Maggie Cameron Gibson; and one sister, Nancy Labon McBride (Bill) of Sherman.
Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center, 50 Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN 38103 or to Trinity Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1075, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Emmett Clifton Culver Sr.
UNION COUNTY – Emmit Clifton Culver Sr., 57, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in Union County. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 2 p.m., at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in the Laws Hills Community. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Culver family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Bobby Tucker
MOOREVILLE – Bobby Tucker, 76, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Jimmy McGough
DENNIS – Jimmy McGough, 51, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, Alabama. Services will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 5 p.m., at East Prentiss Cemetery. Burial will follow at East Prentiss.
Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.deatonfuneralhomes.com.
Bryson Barnard
BALDWYN – Bryson Barnard, 67, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
James Pulliam
ABERDEEN – James Pulliam, 66, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Dewitt Rogan Jr.
RIPLEY – Dewitt Rogan Jr , 89, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley.
Myrtle Kyles Waldrop
COLUMBUS – Myrtle Kyles Waldrop, 98, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Trinity Healthcare Center in Columbus. Services will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Visitation will be private Tuesday with only family members attending at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Willie G. Shumpert
BOONEVILLE – Willie G. Shumpert, 37, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. There will be a Private Service for family only on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 12 p.m., at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Patterson Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Jamal Macon
BALDWYN – Jamal Macon, 25, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation of Tupelo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.