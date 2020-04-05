Gray Megginson
TUPELO – Oscar Gray Megginson Jr., 90, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born November 10, 1929, in Jackson, to Oscar Gray and Gladys Lindsey Megginson.
Gray was a graduate of Central High School, in Jackson, and received a degree in engineering from Mississippi State University.
He entered the U.S. Army in 1947, rising to the rank of second lieutenant, and going on to serve in the Korean War. After the Korean War, he continued service in the National Guard, and retired from that commitment as a general staff officer. He retired in the private sector, from a long career in engineering, with JESCO and as a real estate entrepreneur.
He lived in Tupelo most of his adult life. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, served as chairman of the Community Development Foundation, Founding board member of Sanctuary Hospice House, board member of the Tupelo Salvation Army, Mississippi National Guard, elder and choir member of First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo, and was a long time supporter of French Camp Academy, Palmer Home for Boys and Mississippi State University’s academic and athletic programs.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Joanna Boyd Megginson; two daughters, Judy Megginson Petersen (Chip) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Janet Megginson Smith (Jager) of Brandon; one daughter-in-law, Nita Reece Megginson of Saltillo; two step-children Robert Leech (Angela) of Farmington, Minnesota, and Catherine Leech Kahlstorf (Brannon) of Tupelo; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Fowler of Jackson; one brother, Bobby Megginson (Joann) of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Madolin Batte Megginson; one son, Lyle Megginson; his parents Oscar Gray Megginson and Gladys Lindsey Megginson; two brothers, Charles Megginson and David Megginson and one sister, Martha Megginson Sparks.
Private services will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with the Reverend Jim Yates officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. The service will be live-streamed 1 p.m., Monday and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Friends are welcome to show their support by parking in vehicles outside of W.E. Pegues Jefferson Street Chapel during the service at 1 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 or The Salvation Army, 527 Carnation St., Tupelo, MS, 38804.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Richard Allen Beam
FULTON – Richard Allen Beam, 77, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home. He was born June 8, 1942, to the late Ivy Beam and the late Retha Adams Beam in Rome, Georgia. He retired from B&M Paving, after 40 years of service. He enjoyed working on old cars, keeping his yard up and spending time with his family and friends.
Private graveside services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Bill Adams officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Richard is survived by his wife, Julia Lynn Beam of Fulton; daughter, Laurie (Robert) Humphres of Fulton; sons, Mark (Stefanie) Beam, of Germany, Richard Beam Jr. of Fulton, Darryl (Debbie) Stephens of Nettleton and Gary Stephens of Fulton; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lisa LaSard; and a brother, Eugene Beam.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Carolyn Larabee
FULTON – Carolyn Larabee, 78, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Patricia Ann Carter Holcomb
PONTOTOC – Patricia Ann Carter Holcomb, 79, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Westminster, South Carolina. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Suzy Parker
SALTILLO – Suzy Parker, 66, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Bayolo
RIPLEY – Mary Bayolo, 73, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley.
