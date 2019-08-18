Kenneth B. Reich
SMITHVILLE – Kenneth B. Reich, 87, passed away August 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Margaret Thompson
YAZOO CITY – Margaret Linley Thompson went home to be with the Lord, August 16, 2019. She was born in Hot Air, to George Russell and Ottie Vell ( Thomas) Linley on November 27, 1938. She graduated from Houston High School, in 1956. She worked many years, in the furniture industry before retiring from Franklin Corporation in 2007.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. Burial will follow in Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, William David Taylor Jr.; her daughter Jackie (Michael) Chandler; her grandsons, Curtis Taylor and Bruner Chandler; her granddaughters, Ashley Ivy, Victoria (Remmie) Blissard and Alex (Jacob) Davis; and her great-granddaughter, Addie James Davis. She is also survived by her brother, Johnny (Diane) Linley, sister-in-law, Betty Jean Linley, brother-in-law, Alfred Masterrigo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Clyde, Bill, and James; her sisters, Rosie Lee Moore, Elizabeth “Tiny” Walters and Linette Masterrigo; and a daughter, Mary Ruth “Mitzi” Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Chris Brents, Bill Linley, Cedric Linley, Roger Moore, Jerry Moore, Carl Proctor and Wayne Walters.
Visitation will be, from 9 until service time, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston.
Tabby Mann
SALTILLO – Tabitha Sue Estes Mann, 49, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Tabby was born December 9, 1969, in Mundelein, Illinois to Hugh Allen Estes and Janie Faye Black Estes. She was a 1989, Tupelo High School, graduate and attended Ole Miss to become a Phlebotomist. She was a former employee of North Mississippi Medical Center and Action Industries. On October 2, 2000, she married David Mann. Tabby loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed music and attending concerts, often times winning the tickets off the radio. Tabby was an outgoing “people person.” She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, David Mann of Saltillo; children, Mary Beth Horton of Saltillo, Meaghan Leigh Hensley of Saltillo, Drew Mann of Belmont, Lexy Mann Russell and her husband, Tanner of Belmont, Alex Mann and his wife, Allison of Belmont and Courtney Mann of Tishamingo; grandchildren, Kylinn, Bentley, Piper and Easton; sister, Tammy Estes May; nieces, Keili Repult of Mobile, Alabama and Mallori Williams of Saltillo; two special aunts, Helen Gable of Tupelo and Nona Little and her husband, Bobby of Saltillo; and a host of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh “Dinky” and Janie Estes; grandparents, Robert and Stella Black and Eli Hugh Estes and Verble Mae Estes.
A celebration of life will be announced later.
Pauline Ballard Frederick
ABERDEEN – Pauline was born July 18, 1935, in Egypt on the family farm where she would spend some of her most cherished days.
Like many during that time, the start of WWII profoundly changed the course of her life. The war effort required every able-bodied man to enlist. Fathers who were the sole support for their families went to war, while mothers worked in the munitions plants. As the oldest child, Pauline took responsibility for siblings.
After the war, family farmers struggled to survive, and many flocked to the automobile factories in Detroit to find work. After high school, Pauline ventured north to Detroit as well.
A blonde southern belle with a beautiful smile and singing voice to match, she worked clerical jobs by day and continued her education at night. There she met and married Clayton Russell. They moved from Detroit to the Washington, D.C. area, where they raised two daughters.
She inherited her green thumb from a long line of family farmers, and turned her love of plants into a small business, providing foliage and staging weddings and events in and around Washington, D.C., including Andrews Air Force Base. Some of the more notable events featured President George H.W. Bush, General Norman Schwarzkopf and newscaster Ted Koppel.
Pauline was a member of the Military Officers’ Auxiliary Association (MOAA) and a life member of the VFW Auxillary. She was active in Job’s Daughters, a branch of the Masons and served as Bethel Guardian. She was a proud member of the local Homemakers Club and a member of Zonta International.
Pauline moved to Tallahassee in 2002, to be close to her daughter. She loved to play the piano, read, garden and travel. She loved spending time at her beach condo, watching Dancing With The Stars, and having her picture taken.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husbands, Clayton E. Russell and Charles W. Frederick; brother Deward H. Ballard Jr. and parents Fannie (West) Davis and Deward H. Ballard.
Survivors are daughters, Lynda Woodard (Liddon), Tallahassee, Florida and Sandra Helin (Wallace), Austin, Texas; brother, Jim Ballard, Aberdeen; sister, Betty B. Ballard, West Point; nephew, Rick Ballard (Barbara), Troutsville, Virginia; great-niece, Brianna Ballard, Seattle, Washington.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 2019, at 9:30 a.m., with funeral service at 10 a.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, 200 W. Washington St., Aberdeen, Mississippi. A graveside service will follow at New Prospect Cemetery also in Aberdeen.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude, Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (888)955-8303 or The American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, (800)227-2345.
Dora Vassar
BOONEVILLE – Dora Vassar, 90, passed away August 18, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Patricia Colvin
HAMILTON – Patricia Colvin, 44, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at her residence in Hamilton. Services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, 7 p.m., at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5 until 6:45 p.m., at the funeral home.
Gevonte’ Page
TUPELO – Gevonte’ Page, 15, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 1 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant MB Church. Visitation will be, from 11 until service time only at Mt. Pleasant.
Fannie Inez Fleming
TUPELO – Fannie Inez Fleming, 92, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 2 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sumner’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mary McDonald
AMORY – Mary Elizabeth Buckles McDonald, 78, passed away Sunday morning, August 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Mary was born on July 2, 1941, in Natchez, to Lesley and Thelma Williams Pace. As a child, she grew up in Hamilton, and in 1968, she married John McDonald. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a seamstress in the area chair factory and she quite possibly could’ve been the best cook around. Loving the outdoors, she spent time with her flowers and feeding the birds that would flock to her yard. To pass the time, she could be found reading, working word puzzles, and watching the Bold and the Beautiful. For her guide, she read her Bible daily, and was a member of Forward Church, and her relationship with God was most important. Mary loved her church and spending time with her family. Her last day at home, she was proud to have cooked a big meal for her entire family which she so often did. She cherished the time spent with them and her peanut brittle will be sorely missed. When not cooking, she enjoyed frequenting Olive Garden and Cracker Barrel.
A service to celebrate her life will be 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Forward Church, in Amory, with Pastor Greg Huguley officiating. Burial will be in the Greenbrier Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her son, John Allen McDonald (Christy) of Nettleton; two daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Schmoock (Hans) of Becker and Kimberly Roberts (Bo) of Amory; three sisters, Vivian Waldo (Ray) of Lorange, Louisiana, Ann Mann (Andy) of Columbus, and Barbara Sue Furlow of Pearl; her grandchildren, Jordan McDonald, Hannah Schmoock, Andrew Schmoock, Madelyn McDonald and Maggie Hazzard; great-grandchildren, Raynee Grace McDonald and Reed Allen McDonald; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special friends, Frances Rost, Velvet Dunlap, and too many others to name.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Isaac W. Pace; and her husband, John McDonald.
Pallbearers will be Stanley House, Andrew Schmoock, Jordan McDonald, Dillon Hawkins, Bo Roberts and Hans Schmoock.
Special thanks are to be given to the doctors, nurses, and staff at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore.
Visitation will be Monday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Forward Church in Amory.
