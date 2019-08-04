Walter E. Bradshaw Sr.
SMITHVILLE – Walter E. Bradshaw Sr., 83, passed away August 4, 2019, at Diversicare of Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Bobby F. Watkins
BENTON COUNTY – Bobby F. Watkins, 80, resident of Ashland, passed away August 4, 2019, at Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Vonceil McKay DeVaughn
BALDWYN – Vonceil McKay DeVaughn “Nanny,” 82, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a former employee of Blue Bell, Red Kapp, Bauhaus and Marietta Mfg. Nanny enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and spending time with her loved ones. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11 a.m., with Bro. Mitch Grissett and Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Green (Tim) of Saltillo and Kim Grissom (Hal) of Baldwyn; son, Randy DeVaughn of Baldwyn; five grandchildren, Bob Green (Miki) of Saltillo, Jennifer Cooper (Chris) of Saltillo, Jake Green (Laken) of Ripley, Hunter Grissom of Oxford and Allie Grissom of Baldwyn; eight great-grandchildren, Sam, Stella, Sadie, Shepherd, Clay, Weston, Aiden and Archie; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Allie B. McKay; brother, Gene McKay; and a sister, Geraldine Boxx.
Pallbearers will be the members Fidelis Ladies Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening, from 5 until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church building fund, P.O. 337 Baldwyn, MS 38824.
Shirley Brown
MANTACHIE – Shirley Jean Moore Brown, 76, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, in Itawamba county. She was born July 26, 1943, in Itawamba county to the late Everette L. Burleson and the late Mary Sue Sheffield Burleson. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of all of her family. She loved shopping especially in Cracker Barrel.
Services will be 2 p.m., Monday August 5, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Neal Mahoney officiating. Visitation will be, from 8 until service time today. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Lawson Brown; son, Terry (Angela) Moore; daughter, Pam (Troy) Thornton; step-daughter, Teresa Brown all of Mantachie; brother, Randy (Barbie) Burleson, sister, Sandra (Greg) Malone; granddaughters, Jessica Foster (special friend-Guy Davis), Taylor (Jordan) Mann, Brandi (Josh) Holley; grandson, Chad Moore; great-grandsons, Payton Bryant, Ty Steele, Dillan Holley, Ethan Foster, Devin Buchanan, Reed Holley, Timmy Holley; great-granddaughter, Kallee Moore.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ancil Moore; granddaughter, Priscilla Steele; sister, Linda Sue Stephens; brother, Rickey Burleson.
Pallbearers are Chad Moore, Payton Bryant, Ty Steele, Dillan Holley, Jordan Mann and Josh Holley
Trudy Voyles
BALDWYN – Trudy Voyles, 80, passed away August 4, 2019 at The Meadows, in Fulton. She loved gardening, flowers and working in her yard. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Kirkville Chapter, and she was a member of Marietta Methodist Church. Her pride and joy was her children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 2 p.m., with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Sheila James (Michael) of Baldwyn and Rhonda Bradsher of Tupelo; son-in-law, Tommy Bradsher; grandchildren, Hoby James of Oxford, Hana-Grace James of Baldwyn and Sara Spencer Bradsher of Tupelo; sisters, Ruby Ross of Whiteville, North Carolina, Marjorie Brosious of Belmont, Helen Pate of Booneville; brother, Wayne Chambers (Karon) of Marietta; sister-in-law, Jean Scott (Roy Hue)of Kirkville; brothers-in-law, Coy Voyles (Sandra), Bernis Voyles and Ricky Voyles all of Kirkville; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Lola Chambers; her husband, Q.T. Voyles.
Pallbearers will be Mike Scott, Rodney Voyles, Steve Chambers, Frankie Brosious, Floyd Cockrell, Eric Pruitt and Marvin Leech.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kim Pruitt, and her nurses and caregivers at The Meadows, in Fulton.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m.
James Leonard McCullough
STARKVILLE – James Leonard McCullough, 95, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Germantown, Tennessee. A celebration of his life will be held at The Village in Germantown, Monday, August 5, 2019. 2 p.m., with a burial service to be held at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 3 p.m..
Leonard, affectionally known as “Coach” was born on January 14, 1924, in Tupelo, to Jeffie Sanders and Bon Holland McCullough. He grew up in Corinth, and was educated at Corinth High School, where he was a 4-year letterman in multiple sports. In 1942, while serving as President of his senior class, Leonard left school to join the U.S. Marine Corps. After his training, he was sent to the South Pacific, where he was involved in the freeing of four islands from Japanese control. After he was honorably discharged from the Marines, he returned to Mississippi and married Mary Anne Swett of Corinth. In 1946, “Coach” enrolled in Mississippi State University on a football scholarship, where he remained as a player and student coach until his graduation in 1949. He then began his coaching career.
Leonard coached at East Mississippi Junior College, Northeast Mississippi Junior College, Columbia High School and at Brookhaven High School as head football coach and athletic director.
In 1954, Leonard returned to Mississippi State University and worked under coaches Darrell Royal, Wade Walker, Paul Davis and Charles Shira as freshman coach, assistant coach and athletic academic counselor. During this time, he pursued graduate studies and in 1969, he received his doctorate in education administration. He left coaching in 1970, and accepted a position in continuing education at Mississippi State University, where he retired in 1989 as Dean of Continuing Education.
After retirement, “Coach” remained in Starkville, where he served as a member of the advisory board to the MSU Department of Military Services and as a consultant on accreditation by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
“Coach” was a member of the First Baptist Church of Starkville, where he served in various capacities, including a Sunday School teacher for high school and college students and as a deacon. He served as a member of the Education Committee of Mississippi Baptist Convention.
“Coach” was a longstanding member of the Bulldog Club and the M Club. He received “The Distinguished American Award” granted by The Mississippi State University chapter of The National Football Foundation, The Leo Seal Award and was a Patron of Excellence at MSU.
Leonard was preceded in death by the love of his life and best friend, Anne; parents Bon Holland and Jeffie Sanders McCullough; grandson Joseph McCullough Alarcon and brothers Murray McCullough, David McCullough and Jack McCullough. He is survived by his brother, Paul McCullough of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter, Mollie Alarcon (Terry) of New Orleans, Louisiana; son, Jim McCullough (Vicki) of Memphis, Tennessee; son, Ken McCullough of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Jennifer McCullough of Memphis, Tennessee, Ginger McCullough Wilson (Lance) of Memphis, Tennessee and Josh Alarcon of Galveston, Texas; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to The James Leonard McCullough Scholarship Fund, PO Box 6149 Mississippi State, MS 39762 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
“Coach” had an enormous impact on the lives of high school and college players, from those who achieved the highest level of athletic accomplishment to those who simply valued the opportunity to participate. As a player and coach, he appreciated the lessons learned through sports participation and he cherished the opportunity to act as a vehicle to influence positive development and contribute to the lives of others in his beloved State of Mississippi.
