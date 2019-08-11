Tommy Lee Clifton
TUPELO – Tommy Lee Clifton, 55, passed away August 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Marie Mooneyhan
PONTOTOC – Marie Mooneyhan, 88, passed away August 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Willard Adams
GUNTOWN – Willard Adams, 80, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at his home in Guntown, after a prolonged illness. He retired from Hancock Fabrics after 35 years of service, and he was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
A celebration of his life will be at Waters Funeral Home, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 3 p.m., with Bro. Martin Jacks officiating. Burial will follow in Campbelltown Cemetery.
He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Cathy Adams; two daughters, Mary (Doug) Clark and Lori (Gary) Hill; three grandsons, Doug (Elizabeth) Clark, Thomas Clark and Blake (Bonnie) Hutcheson; two granddaughters, Christine (Mark) Stafford and Courtney Hutcheson; two great-grandchildren, Dax and Tanner Stafford; three brothers, Roy (Sandra) Adams, James (Cathy Lee) Adams and Danny (Kim) Adams; three sisters, Alleen Graham, Julie (Jimmy) Ray and Martha (Wayne) Riddle; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ruby Adams of Guntown; and his brother-in-law, Larry Graham.
Pallbearers will be Benny Herring, Rod Adams, Tim Myhand, Thomas Myhand, Adam Ray, Randy “Fudd” Hutcheson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, on Monday, from 11 until service time.
Horace Ray McFerrin
MANTACHIE – Horace Ray McFerrin, 97, of Mantachie, passed away August 9, 2019, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living. Born May 1, 1922, to John A. and Eula Mae Morris McFerrin. He was the oldest of four children. In 1942, he married Eunice Boren and together they raised two sons. He was a member of Mantachie First Baptist Church. He was a business owner throughout his life and first Chief of Police for the town of Mantachie. Other than his family, his greatest accomplishment was serving his great country in WWII. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a Flight Engineer on B-26 Bombers. If you had time to listen, he had a story to tell and quite possibly a joke as well.
Services will be 4 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Mantachie First Baptist Church, with Dr. John Adams and Bro. David Laman officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, of Mantachie, is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 77 years, Eunice Boren McFerrin; one son, Joe Eddie McFerrin (Karen) of Mantachie; one daughter-in-law, Julie McFerrin of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Chris McFerrin, Mike McFerrin, and David McFerrin all of Huntsville, Alabama, and Jodie McFerrin Boyd (Garry) of Mantachie; two great-grandchildren, Martin and Anna Karen Boyd; two brothers, Bobby Joe McFerrin (Mildred) and John Morris McFerrin both of Mantachie; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other family members including the staff of Countrywood Manor Assisted Living who have become family over the past several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Ray “Bill” McFerrin; a sister, Gladys McFerrin Hale (Paul Sr.); and a sister-in-law, Bessie McFerrin.
Pallbearers will be Gary McFerrin, Barry McFerrin, Paul Hale Jr., Chris McFerrin, Mike McFerrin, David McFerrin, Garry Boyd and Martin Boyd.
Visitation will be, from 2 until service time, on Monday at Mantachie First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mantachie First Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 159, Mantachie, MS 38855.
Condolences may be shared with the McFerrin family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Larry Hoard
NEW SITE – Larry Hoard “Bicycle,” 49, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He loved riding four wheelers, hunting and fishing. He was a logger, truck driver and he was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11 a.m., with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in East Prentiss Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Mae Yarber Hoard of New Site; three daughters, Ashley Gillespie (Jesse) of Memphis, Tennessee, Courtney Moore of Booneville and Krystan Hoard of Casey Creek Community; two sons, Bradley Hamblin of New Site and J.T. Hoard of Casey Creek Community; one sister, Lisa Gray (Rick) of Huntsville, Alabama; three grandchildren, Serenity, Cason and Kylo; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jeanette Aldridge Hoard.
Pallbearers will be Bob Clark, Craig Hickox, Greg Caveness, Josh Wright, Wilford Wright and Josh Moreland.
Visitation will be Monday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Margaret Reeves
AMORY – Margaret A. Reeves, 81, passed away August 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Kathleen Kitchens Bennett
MARIETTA – Kathleen Kitchens Bennett, 82, passed away at her home August 10, 2019. She was the daughter, of the late Harley “Hop” and Delma Kitchens and was born July 27, 1937. She was a member of Kirkville Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, watching games shows and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 2 p.m., with Bro. Douglas Kitchens, Bro. Barry Kitchens and Bro. Henry Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Doyle) Hinds of Baldwyn, Kenney (Debbie) Bennett of Baldwyn, Judy Justice of Marietta, Melissa (Mike) Reynolds of Marietta, Cheyenne Bennett of Marietta and Clay James of Marietta; grandchildren, Ashley Hinds, Jessica Pomeroy, Ben Bennett, Crystal Miles, Cody Justice, Kayla Cullins, Dakota, Colton and Harley Langley, Abby, Andrew and Brandon Reynolds; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty “Joyce” Hood; brother, Terry Kitchens and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Bennett; daughter, Tammy Bennett; son-in-laws, Chris Justice and Joey Langley; sister, Peggy Sturdivant; brother-in-law, Cecil Sturdivant ;and sister-in-law, Cheryl Kitchens.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hood, Matthew Hood, Jeff Boren, Dakota Langley, Dylan Bennett and Clay James.
Honorary pallbearers will be all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening, August 12, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Dr. J. Bruce Lesley
STARKVILLE/TUPELO – Dr. J. Bruce Lesley, 64, retired Director of Choral Music at Mississippi State University and Mississippi University for Women and renowned organist/ pianist, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at his residence in Starkville from an apparent suddent heart attack. Arrangements are under the direction of Holland Funeral Directors and will be announced. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Randy Poole
SMITHVILLE – Randy A. Poole, 57, passed away August 10, 2019, at his residence in Smithville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
