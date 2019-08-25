Earlie Mae Whitfield
AMORY – Earlie Mae Whitfield, 66, passed away August 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.Bellemememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Diane Sullivan Riley
TUPELO – Dianne Sullivan Riley, 72, wife of Jim Clemmer, died August 23, 2019.
Born in Tupelo, she was the daughter of the late Wesley Mayfield and Winifred Sullivan Riley.
Dianne received her bachelor’s degree from Samford University, and her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi, where she loved to tailgate in the Grove in Oxford before the Ole Miss games. She practiced law in Greenville, South Carolina, for 31 years, and she loved going to work with her rescue dog, Scarlett. She was an elder at Fourth Presbyterian Church. Dianne was known for making a good meal for her family, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Dianne is survived by her sons, Skip Johnson and his wife, Andie of Tupelo, and Jake Johnson and his wife, Stephanie of Marietta, Georgia; and grandchildren, Jena and Lauren Byrd, and Riley and Ansley Johnson; and her brother, Steve Riley and his wife Liz of Black Mountain, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church, 703 E. Washington St., Greenville, South Carolina 29601; or LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday August 27, 2019, 2 p.m., at Fourth Presbyterian Church. The Family will gather to receive friends after the service. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Nancy Westmoreland
AMORY – Nancy Westmoreland, 88, passed away August 25, 2019, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Peggy Mathis
BLUE SPRINGS – Peggy Mathis, 72, passed away August 24, 2019, at at her residence. in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
William Robert Craig
WEST POINT – Mr. William Robert Craig, 72, passed away after a brief illness August 23, 2019, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, in Birmingham, Alabama. Mr. Craig was born October 16, 1946, in West Point, the son of John Clayton Craig Sr. and Eleanor Maude Love. He graduated from West Point High School in 1964, and attended David Lipscomb College, where he met Claire Gill. They were married December 16, 1967, and after Robert graduated from college, the couple made West Point their permanent home. He was a member of the Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ in West Point, where he served as deacon and later as elder. The Old Aberdeen Road church family surrounded Robert, with their love and support throughout his illness, and prayed fervently for him. Robert worked as a teacher and administrator before joining his father in the scrap metal business. After many years in the business, Robert joined Greg Rader in 2005 at Columbus Scrap Material, and worked with renewed energy, for the next 14 years helping Greg to grow the business, that became known as Columbus Recycling. Robert enjoyed his work and throughout his years in the scrap metal business, he developed deep and lasting friendships. Robert was a devoted family man and cherished the times that the children and grandchildren gathered on special occasions and holidays. His Saturday morning tee time was something he always looked forward to and the camaraderie he enjoyed with his friends on the golf course. His regular habit was early morning walk around the golf course with his wife and their friends, Doug and Gail Thompson. As a member of the Class of ‘64, he enjoyed regular reunions with classmates and cherished the friendships that developed over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Claire of 52 years; three children, Robert Gill Craig (Jennifer) of Canton, Georgia, Caroline Craig Sawyer (Jay) of Bentonville, Arkansas and Nancy Craig McClain (Chris) of Birmingham, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Marlie, William, and Evan Craig, Emma Claire and Lily Sawyer, Avery and Audrey McClain; two brothers, John Clayton Craig, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee, and Terry Lane Craig of West Point; one niece, Lana Catherine Sawtelle; five nephews, John and Philip Craig, Riley, Allen, and Jim Gill. He was preceded in death by his parents John Clayton Sr. and Eleanor Love Craig.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 2 p.m., at Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ, with Mr. John Bauer officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Calvert Funeral Home, and a brief visitation will also take place, from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the church, on Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Danny Bailey, Lynn Davis, Eddie Decker, Bobby Graham, Buddy Sanders, Kenny White and John Bauer. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Benevolent Fund at the Old Aberdeen Road Church of Christ, 2456 North Eshman Avenue, West Point, MS 39773. The Craig family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all those who reached out to them and prayed for Robert and the family during his illness. The family also wishes to express their gratitude to the staff and nurses of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and especially to Dr. John Ward, Dr. Eima Zaidi, Dr. Tom Watson and Dr. James Sosnowchik for their compassionate and attentive care throughout his hospitalization. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Juanez Lentz
OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS – Juanez Cox Lentz, 92, passed away August 23, 2019, at Morningside Place, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born June 5, 1927, in Tishomingo County to Renard and Rhoda Parker Cox. In 1943, she married William Lentz in Red Bay, Alabama. They moved to Tupelo, and later resided in Verona after William’s overseas service in World War II. She enjoyed helping people and opened Juanez’s Hair Design and Reflexology, in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1968. She returned to Verona for five years in 2003 before moving back to Kansas City, to continue her reflexology business until her health failed in 2016. She was a member of Southside Assembly of God Church.
Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with her grandson, Pastor Scott Lentz, officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Juanez is survived by two sons, Jerry Lentz (Betty) of Guntown and Larry Lentz (Florentina) of Shawnee, Kansas; a sister, JoAnna James (Charley) of Huntsville, Alabama; two grandsons, Cory Lentz of Kansas City, Kansas, and Scott Lentz (Alana) of Saltillo; six great-grandchildren, Lyra Lentz, Lila Lentz, Tucker Lentz, Lucy Lentz, Shepherd Lentz and Parker Lentz all of Saltillo; She also leaves five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; one son, Timothy Lentz; a daughter, Juanda Kay Lentz; and a brother, Travis Cox.
Visitation will be, from noon until 1 p.m., Tuesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Jimmy Martin
BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Myrle Martin, 83, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born November 18, 1935, to Gordon and Luverne Martin. He owned and operated Martin Grocery for about 27 years. He attended Liberty United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home, with Bro. David English officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Clara Martin; one daughter, Tammy (Scott) McKee; one sister, Carolyn (J.C.) Holley; one brother-in-law, Charles Googe; and one granddaughter, Madison McKee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty Googe.
Visitation will be Monday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Liberty Cemetery Fund, 104 Wisteria Trail, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Geneva Prewitt
PONTOTOC – Geneva Prewitt, 98, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her residence in Pontotoc. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be, from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 until 10 a.m. Tuesday at funeral home. Burial will follow at West Heights Cemetery.
Jane Luther
PONTOTOC – Jane Wood Luther, 90, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Church Street Personal Care Home in Ecru. She attended Copiah Lincoln Junior College, and The University of Mississippi. She was a retired school teacher in Pontotoc County. She was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Barney L. Luther (Sandy); her daughters, Linda Luther Windham (Wally) and Lisa Luther Magro; her son, Dennis W. Luther (Dana); sister, Martha Wood Nelson; grandchildren, Justin Luther, Lacey Keen, Emily Palmier, Rachel Windham, McKinley Windham, Reid Luther, Hannah Magro and Hayden Magro; great grandchildren, Gabby Black, Gage Luther, Ella Jane Keen, Beau and Hunter Rose Cochran.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Luther; her grandson, Hunter Vincent Magro; her parents, Charles and Cecilla Jane Wood; brothers, Charles and Joseph Wood; and her sister, Bobbie Wood Cotton.
Service will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Kevin Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, of Pontotoc, is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Justin Luther, Reid Luther, McKinley Windham, Jared Keen, Gary Moorman, and Ricky McGregor.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 12:30 until service time.
Christoper D. Wooten
RIPLEY – Christopher D. Wooten, age 16, passed away August 23, 2019, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley.
Brad Davidson
CORINTH – Services to celebrate the life of Jason Bradley Davidson, 49, of Corinth are scheduled for Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 1 p.m., at McPeters Funeral Directors, with burial to follow in Henry Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Wednesday, from 11 until 12:30 p.m., at McPeters Funeral Home.
Brad died on August 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center as a result of an auto accident. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, November 24, 1969, to the late John and Jeanine McCarty Davidson. He was a 1988 graduate of Corinth High School.
Brad is survived by his wife, Valerie Davidson; son, Reed Gonzales; brother, Cullen Davidson and wife, Lori; mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Connie Reed; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Reed Jr. and Michael Reed; uncle, Joe Jaudon; cousins, Jay McKinney and his wife, Valerie, Matt McKinney, Brent Jaudon and his wife, Ashley; nieces, nephews, and a host of young students whose lives where brightened and influenced by Brad.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jeanine Davidson, and a brother, Greg Davidson.
Donna Denise Glaspie
PITTSBORO – Donna Denise Glaspie, 50, passed away August 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Belinda Faye Butler Pannell
BLUE SPRINGS – Belinda Faye Butler Pannell, 58, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in Blue Springs. Services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon until 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
Billy Nunley
RIENZI – Billy Tillman Nunley, 77, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born April 5, 1942, to Walker and Ruby Nunley. He worked for Spun Steel and Quartet before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, farming, caring for animals and being outdoors.
A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Jesse Walker (Sabrina) Nunley; three daughters, Wendy (Shawn) Reeder, Jennifer Nunley and Kimberly (Brent) Henderson; one brother, Sydney (Wanda) Nunley; and 13 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and six sisters.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Josephine Harris
ABERDEEN – Josephine Harris, 56, passed away August 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
James Connors
MOOREVILLE – James Lewis Connors, 78, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Memphis, Tennessee, he was born February 19, 1941, to Albert Daniel and Josephine Hannah Wilkerson Connors. Early in his adult life, he moved to West Helena, Arkansas, where he lived for 14 years before moving to Mooreville, where he lived for over 40 years. For over 20 years, he worked as an auto body mechanic with Jimmy Doug Shelton at Classic Auto. He had a passion for restoring old cars and enjoyed traveling, eating out at restaurants and listening to his cassette tapes. He was a member of Eggville Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Connie Foster and her husband, Wayne of Plantersville and Peggy Williams of Mooreville; son, Wayne Butler of Mooreville; grandson whom he raised as a son, Andy Jones and his wife, Mandie of Moorevile; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; brother, Albert Lee Daniels of Round Rock, Texas; and his special friend, Louise Kelly of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Elizabeth Crunk; daughter, Judy Hicks; son, Ronnie D. Butler; step-son, Jimmy Butler; grandson, James Jones; and two sisters, Mary Joe Ann Connors Heath and Camille Paulette Connors Bledsoe.
Visitation will be, from 11 until service time Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with the Rev. Robert Winters officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew McCaine, Scott Rawson, Johnathan McIntosh, Johnathan Skelton, Billy Cox, Terry Newkirk and David Newkirk.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
