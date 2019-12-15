Eleanor Beam
GOLDEN – Eleanor “Red” Beam, 85, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Meadows, in Fulton. She was born September 7, 1934, to the late Wayne Clark and the late Esther Ralph Clark. She worked at Blue Bell, for many years before her retirement. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved going to watch traveling baseball and ICC basketball..
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Adams, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Campbell, Linda (Steve) Motichek, Shirley (Doug) Timms, Bonnie (Allan) Harville; son, Danny Beam, 10 grandchildren, 20 great- grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; and a brother; Arthur Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Wilbert Teamon Beam; her parents, two sister; four brothers, and two sons-in-law, Jackie Campbell and Curtiss Aldridge; and a grandson, Eric Aldridge.
Her grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Remington Mulligan
TUPELO – Remington Mulligan, infant child to Christopher and Christian Mulligan, passed away December 14, 2019, at LeBonheur Childrens Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Loretta Criswell
RIPLEY – Loretta Criswell,83, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital, in Ripley. She was a member of Chapman Church of Christ. She loved flowers, cooking, cleaning, visiting with others, and reading her Bible. She was a loving and faithful wife.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Chapman Church of Christ, with Minister Mark Lindley officiating and Elder Jarvene Shackelford presenting the eulogy. Burial will be in the Criswell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is honored to assist the family. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jodie Criswell of Ripley; her daughters, Phyllis Rogers (Ricky) of Corinth and Melody Powell (Ronnie) of Mantachie; her sisters, Sue Mauney of Booneville and Catherine Yates (William) of Booneville; and her grandchildren, Hannah Rogers, Ellis Powell and Bartlett Powell.
She was preceded in death by her son, Lance Criswell; her brothers, Edward, Donald, Melvin, Lester, Cullen and Johnnie Jumper; her sisters, Annie Jumper, Pat Thompson and Bess Parks; her parents, Colonel Marcus and Lottie Mae Geno Jumper and her father and mother-in-law, Milton and Rosa Lee Criswell.
Pallbearers are Ellis Powell, Jerry Mauney, Michael Criswell, Kevin Orman, David McNabb and Johnny Gale Parks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home online at pinevalechildrenshome.com or by mail at 1872 CR 700 Corinth, MS 38834.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Donnie Gray
NETTLETON – Donnie Ray Gray, 55, passed away Saturday December 14, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. He was born on June 9, 1964, in Monroe County. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton. He enjoyed watching wrestling, hunting, fishing, being with friends, and being with his family.
Services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 11 a.m., in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Nettleton, with Bro. Eddie Clayton officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Grove Cemetery in Itawamba County.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Gray of Becker; his mother, Mary Langley; his biological father, James Edwards; one son, Bubba House; two daughters, Kayla R. House and Lynn Geno; two sisters, Linda Jean Terry and Diane Edwards; three half-brothers, Justin Gray, Jacob Gray and Andy Gray.
Pallbearers are Eugene Ransom, Billy Wanye Ransom, Justin Gray, Brandon Edwards, Darrell Vinson and Michael Neal.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalannmemorial.com.
Danny Ray Ryan
TUPELO – Danny Ray Ryan, 60, passed away December 15, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Connie Guin
BOONEVILLE – Connie Mae Guin, 96, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. She was born March 7, 1923, to Louis and Myrtle Swindle. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. She helped design the church building, worked to help unify the church, and served in several capacities in the church, and was the oldest member. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, flowers, being around children, cruises and traveling, especially the annual trip to Florida.
A Celebration of Life service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home, with Bro. Ricky Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by two sons, Ronny (Diane) Guin and Rickey (Annice) Guin; three daughters, Carolyn (Louis) Watson, Bobbie (James) Worley and Shirley (Robert) Brooks; two sisters, Syble (Layne) Dees and Eunice (Jerry) Kelly; 10 grandchildren, Mitchell (Karen) Watson, Debbie (Shane) Gray, Jim (Pam) Worley, Susan (Ricky) Winders, Cindy (DC) Cartwright, Missy (Trint) Baggett, Candi (Ray) Hall, Jodie (Jamie) Brooks, Rocky (Brandi) Brooks and Stephanie (JD) Owens; 21 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and her caregiver, Morgan Sandersen.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.P. Guin; her parents; her step-father, Monroe Calvery; three sisters, Louise Calvery, Noami Newby and Charlene Frederick; one brother, Buddy Calvery, son-in-law, Thomas Parham; and one grandson, Jamie Guin.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Corinne Williams
FULTON – Corinne Ruth Williams, 92, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Briar Hill Rest Home in Florence. She was born May 10, 1927, in Shannon to Harvey J. and Maulsie Bowen Guntharp. She retired from the petroleum department of the State of Mississippi and was of the Baptist faith. She loved to dance and enjoyed gardening and yard work.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Harden’s Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, David Harold Williams (Susan) of Colleyville, Texas, and Timothy Scott Williams (Karen) of Pearl; one daughter, Kennie Ruth Underwood (Ronnie Thompson) of Pearl; one brother, Vic Guntharp (Jane) of Fulton; five grandchildren, Amanda Mitchell (Curtis), Matthew Underwood, Michele Cole (Carson), Michael Williams (Christie) and Mason Williams; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Aiden, Madison and Emma; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Williams; two brothers, Cortez Guntharp and Jerry Guntharp; two sisters, Iva Lee Buse and Mary Burks; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Mitchell, Matthew Underwood, Michael Williams, Mason Williams, Carson Cole and Pat Thompson.
Visitation will be, from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Williams family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mildred Hamblin
BALDWYN – Mildred Hamblin, 90, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She had a servants heart and was glad to help her friends and neighbors with housekeeping, trips to the doctor, or anything they needed. She loved her family, especially her husband, and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Marvin Robbins and her sons, Bro. Donny Hamblin and Bro. Johnny Hamblin officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Wesley Hamblin; sons, Donny Hamblin (Patricia) and Johnny Hamblin (Judy); sisters, Sybil Jones, Helen Potts and Jean Adair; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
She was precede in death by her parents, Thomas and Fannie Mable Brown Garrett; grandson, Greg Hamblin; sister, Avonell Hankins; brothers, Euel Bryant and Melvin “Bud” Garrett.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Duffie, Rance Clayton, Bradley Williams, Marty Hamblin, Zachary Hamblin and Colby Hamblin.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday evening from 5 until 8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Annie Swinney South
BOONEVILLE – Annie Lee Swinney South, 89, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born January 11, 1930, to Ralph and Letra Tennison. She was a charter member of Little Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking, reading, especially her Bible, crocheting and being with her family.
A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home, with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard South; one son, Richie (Linda) Swinney; one daughter, Rhonda (Wade) Wilson; one sister, Quay Johnson; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Minor Swinney, and her parents.
Honorary pallbearers are Austin Swinney, Erin Swinney, Tyler Swinney, Dusty Brewer, Michael Kelley, Cason Brewer and Lee Ellen Kelley.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon until 3 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Creek Missionary Baptist Church for missions, P.O. Box 100, Marietta, MS 38856.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Frankie Simpson
SALTILLO – Frankie Simpson, 64, passed away December 14, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. There will only be private family services.
Carlos Fowler
TUPELO – Carlos Fowler, 55, passed away December 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Billy King
TUPELO – Billy King, 83, passed away December 14, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McPeters Funeral Home.
Martha Elisabeth McKee Jones
SOUTHAVEN – Martha Elisabeth McKee Jones, 85, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Desoto Haelth Care in Southaven. Services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McKee Cemetery.
Versia Vernell Scruggs
CORINTH – Versia Vernell Scruggs 54, passed away December 14, 2019, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
