Eliza M. Crawford
ECRU – Eliza M Crawford, 73, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2019, at her home in Ecru. Services will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 12 p.m., at St Paul M.B. Church, 392 Cairo Loop, Ecru. Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel, in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Ellie Ree Stephens
HOULKA – Ellie Ree Stephens, 78, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 1 p.m., at Mays Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m., at Mays Chapel M.B. Church. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com to sign register book. Burial will follow at Cain Creek Cemetery.
Mary Kathleen Nabers
PALESTINE COMMUNITY – Mary Kathleen Nabers, 89, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be Thursday, December 26, 2019, 2 p.m., at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, from noon until 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Robert Haney
AMORY – Robert Haney, 64, passed away December 22, 2019, at Hospice Ministries Nursing Center in Ridgeland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Bobby Ray McClarty
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Ray McClarty, 83, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born April 24, 1936, to Gilbert Lee and Fanny Lou McClarty. He graduated from Ellard High School in 1955. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Jumpertown, He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He had a TV show on Unity Broadcasting, sang gospel and country music, liked helping people anonymously, and was knowledgeable about the Bible. He enjoyed antique cars, especially the 1957 Chevrolets.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home, with Elder Ricky Taylor and Bro. Terry Scott officiating, Derek Kendrick will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
He is survived by one brother, Freddy Lee McClarty; five sisters, Marie Mosley, Julia Dietz, Thelma Barbour, Barbara Lofton and Danny Sue Clark; and a special friend, Ann Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, his twin, Robbie Black, Carol Baumgarten, Marjorie Dill and Shirley Freitag; and infant brother, Bobby Glen McClarty.
Pallbearers are Charlie McMillian, Jackie Kennedy, Jerry Harris, Paul Walker, Benny Eaton and Arthur Miller.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
James Neal
MATHISTON – SFC James R. Neal, retired after 32 years of service in the U.S. Army and Mississippi National Guard, reported for duty in Heaven on Saturday, December 21, 2019, after completing his mission on Earth. He is awaiting his next duty station in Heaven. He was born June 27, 1932, in Houlka to Leon Curtis Neal and Ida Re Davis Neal. His greatest achievements were serving his Lord and his country. He has many awards and medals including two battle stars and three bronze stars, while serving in Korea, and he also served active duty in the Vietnam and Dessert Storm. He was a Christian and was an active member of Parkway Baptist Church, a member of the VFW and American Legion.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston, with Bro. Randy Rinehart and Bro. David Keen conducting his departure services. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Putman Neal of Houston; three daughters, Barbara Neal Neuert (Harold) of NuBloch, Germany, Eve Lancaster (Grant) and Debra King (Carl) both of Houston; one stepdaughter, Rhonda McHann Neal (Houston) of Meridian; one stepson, Jason McHann (Liz) of Mathiston; sixteen grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Niecy Grant of Planterville, Marie Sheffield of Jackson, Alabama and Sally Beaty (Lamar) of Houston; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leon Curtis Neal Jr.; two sisters Dorothy Martino and Molly Johnson.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Visitation will be, from 10 until 1 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, service time at Parkway Baptist Church in Houston.
Donations may be made to the Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfunerlhomehouston.com.
Sherry Sue Michael
JUMPERTOWN – Sherry Sue Michael, 74, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home in Jumpertown. Services will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 1 p.m., at Lamb’s Chapel Independent Methodist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 am until service time, 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
George Mullinax
TUPELO – George Mullinax, 71, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors.
Mattie Johnson
RIPLEY – Mattie Johnson, 79, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
Danny Britt
SHANNON – Danny Britt, 68, passed away December 21, 2019, at the Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Gaylia Ramona Murley Bullock
BALDWYN – Gaylia Ramona Murley Bullock was born January 20, 1928, in the Dry Creek Community, to Adolphus Erastus and Myrtle Maude Murley. She departed this life December 21, 2019, at the age of 91. Ramona was the fourth of six children and the youngest daughter. She grew up during the Depression and lost her father at a young age. She was educated at the Dry Creek Schoolhouse and spent many happy days with siblings, cousins and friends picking cotton, and just being together. One by one her older sisters sought fortunes in “the big city,” settling in Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana. Ramona found her fortune “on the Creek” by marrying Howard “Monk” Bullock in 1944. Monk named her “Cotton” for her beautiful blonde hair and affectionately called her by that name until the day he died. They shared more than sixty years together until his death in 2007. While their fortune did not include wealth or even financial comfort, they were rich nonetheless. Monk and Cotton raised three children, Sandra McCoy, Betty Cartwright and Greg Bullock. After they buried their precious daughter, Betty, in 1986, they became surrogate parents to her girls, Shelia and Patricia. Cotton was an accomplished seamstress, an incredible cook and a master gardener. These gifts were not her hobbies, these were skills she developed, to feed and clothe her family. Her greatest gift was having a servant’s heart. She served her family, her friends and the community with her many talents. She reluctantly slowed down over the years, but she never stopped and was already planning her garden for the Spring. Her greatest joy came from taking care of others, especially children. She was blessed to care for her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, as well as her siblings, Ruby Cater, Dorothy Bates, Leona Lowrie, Wayne Murley and Duane Murley. She was also predeceased by her daughters, Betty Faye in 1986, and Sandra Kay in 2018. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Greg Bullock (Laura), her son-in-law, Ernie McCoy; her grandchildren, Tracie Rainey (Eddie), Christi McCoy, Shelia Owens and Patricia Cartwright; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Brown (Kevin), Tara Fleming (Adam), Kayla Moore, Heather Evans (Bradley), Connor Moore, Grace Smith and Julia Smith. She had the privilege of loving and caring for six great-great-grandchildren, who will carry her memory throughout their lives.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, 4 p.m., in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mr. Zion Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Roy Wokosin
AMORY – Roy Wokosin, 57, passed away December 21, 2019, at his home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Betty Lee Brown
HOLLY SPRINGS – Betty Lee Brown, 82, passed away December 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Grace Tubb Newell, Amory
AMORY – Grace Tubb Newell, 100, of Amory passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Monroe County, December 3, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Prentiss and Mary Isbell Whitehead Tubb.
Grace was the Valedictorian of her 1939 graduating class at Hatley School and was a member of the basketball team. She married Tol Lee Newell, September 13, 1941, and she was a longtime member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Hatley.
An avid reader of biographies, Grace also loved crossword and find-a-word puzzles. She enjoyed keeping track of and journaling about the weather, and walking for exercise.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Wanda Wiygul (Bud); granddaughter, Kim Wiygul Williams (Rodney); and sister, Kay Colburn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tol Lee Newell; siblings, Hansel Tubb, James Tubb, Janie Howell, Fairybell Hathcock, Ruth Hensley, Muriel Tucker and Nell Tubb.
Her Celebration of Life Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 2 p.m., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, in Amory with Elder Bobby Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Holloway, Van Rogers, Tommy Minnix, Steve Ballard and Stanley Farrar. Honorary Pallbearers will be the wonderful staff at Oak Tree Manor.
Visitation will be Monday, December 23, 2019, from 12:30 until 1:50 p.m., at the Funeral Home, in Amory.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church, 60267 Hatley Road, Amory, MS 38821.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Tommie M. Palmer
BALDWYN – Tommie M. Palmer, 85, met her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice after a brief illness. Tommie was born March 6, 1934, in Baldwyn to Oliver Lee and Maudie Mae Hall. She was the last survivor of 13 children. She was a member of The Potter’s Wheel Church in Guntown. She worked as a seamstress for 22 years at Hunter Sadler in Tupelo.Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019, 11 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Todd Bowen officiating. Burial will be in the Euclatubba cemetery. Survivors include her faithful daughter, Janice Haygood, who has cared for her, for many years. Her grandchildren, Krissy Dickerson (Jeff), Craig White (Christi), B.J. Lindsey (Phyllis) and Dana Renner (Chad); several great and great great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Palmer; and her children, Cathy Yates and Benny Lindsey; her brothers, Randle, William, Earl, Lois, Pete, John Lee, Odis, Tice, Cliff, Jack and Pert Hall; her sisters, Nora Martin and Virginia Hendrix; and her son-in-law, Rex Haygood.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to North Mississippi Hospice Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rejuanne Polk
TUPELO – Rejuanne Polk, 45, passed away December 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.