Kathryn Cockrell
MANTACHIE – Kathryn Cockrell, 92, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born August 14, 1927, in Lee County, to Marvin and Jessie Kelly Burleson. She graduated from Mantachie High School. She was employed by Milan Mfg., Itawamba Mfg., and Itawamba Community College.
Services will be 11 a. m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Mantachie, with Dr. John Adams and the Rev. Ron Boswell officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Henry Clifton Cockrell; two daughters, Carolyn Boswell (Ron) of Gibsonville, North Carolina and Shelia Lockwood (Walt) of Aberdeen, MS; one brother, Jimmy Burleson of Tupelo; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Wilson White; one sister, Alene Stanley; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Boswell, Jason Yant, Justin Wilson, Austin Nichols, J.T. Yant, Bob Franks, Larry Wilson, Kenny Burleson, J.B. Berryman and Arculus Frederick.
Visitation will be Monday, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until service time, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Memorials may be made to the Mantachie Cemetery Fund, c/o Mantachie Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, MS, 38855.
John Bryan Parchman
WREN – Mr. John Bryan Parchman, 82, passed away on November 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in West Point. Mr. John was born on May 10, 1937, in McCondy, the son of the late, John Harry and Corrine Vanlandingham Parchman. John was a Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, 223rd Engineering Battalion. He worked as a Bacon Slicer at Bryan Foods, for 38 years. He enjoyed squirrel hunting, fishing and gardening, especially tomatoes. He loved old music, his Grands and telling stories. He attended West End Baptist Church in West Point. He married Nina McCrory Parchman, on March 5, 1960, in West Point. They were married for 59 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Rye.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m., at Calvert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Owen Hitchcock officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery, in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Nina Parchman of Wren; two daughters, Pam Allen (Jeff) of Wren and Sharon Logan (Terry) of Hamilton: one son, John Keith Parchman of New Orleans, Louisiana; son-in-law, Guy Rye of Prairie; seven grandchildren, Jenna Walker (Chris) of Fulton, Jim Bryan Logan of Hamilton, Will Allen (Morgan) of Wren, Nathan Logan (Brittany) of Hamilton, Watkins Rye of Prairie, Parker Rye (Carrigan) of Memphis, Tennessee and David Logan of Hamilton; and six great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Will Allen, David Logan, Jim Bryan Logan, Nathan Logan, Parker Rye, Watkins Rye, and Chris Walker.
Wauneece Welch Jenkins
OXFORD – Wauneece Welch Jenkins, 87, of the Shiloh Community, passed into her heavenly home, on November 30, 2019, at Oxford Health & Rehab. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1 p.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. David Thomas and the Rev. Derek Starnes officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 4 until 7:00 p.m., at Waller Funeral Home.
Wauneece was born on October 21, 1932, in Denmark, to Irene Handley and Fred Welch. She graduated from Yocona High School in 1950. She was an active and lifetime member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she taught preschool age Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was a choir member for many years. Over the years she worked at Rainbow Cleaners, provided childcare for a number of different families, and retired from Emerson Electric, where she worked for 25 years.
Wauneece was preceded in death by her husband, E.W. Jenkins; her parents, Irene Handley and Fred Welch; and both brothers, Billy Welch and Freddie Welch. Wauneece is survived by her three children, Bruce (Mary) Jenkins of Oxford, Gwen Jenkins of Southaven and Sherry Jenkins Wall of Oxford. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andy (Kristie) Jenkins, Tanya Billington, Tina (Bill) Nehls, Holly Reeves, Katie Jenkins, Brantney (Cicely) Cox, Michael (Alannah) Wall, Lindsey (T.J.) Hemphill, and twelve great-grandchildren, Will Jenkins, Anna Claire Phillips, Bailey Billington, Barrett Billington, Tyler Nehls, Ellie Nehls, Caiden Cox, Christian Cox, Trace Wall, Avery Hodge, Brayden Hodge, and Jack Hemphill and many nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Joy Welch.
Her family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the care given by the Encompass Hospice Nurses – Chrissi Lewis and Amber Ray.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Jenkins’ memory may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 31 CR 429, Oxford, MS 38655 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Terry Lee Tunstall
BYHALIA – Terry Lee Tunstall, 55, passed away November 30, 2019, as a result of a car accident, on Rabbit Ridge Road in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Fannie R. Bennett
RIPLEY – Fannie R. Bennett, 84, passed away November 29, 2019, at Diversicare in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
John Edward Sewell
PONTOTOC – John Edward Sewell, 88, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Browning Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
Thomas “Tommy” Chesley Hester
Ken Prestage
FULTON – Ken Prestage, 59, passed away December 1, 2019, at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Rex Haygood
TUPELO – Mr. Rex Haygood, 76, died December 1, 2019, at Sanctuary Hopice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors.
Ann McCullough Nanney
Bonnie B. Caviness
RIPLEY – Mr. Bonnie B. Caviness, 91, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital, in Ripley. Services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at Ripley Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Ripley Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at New Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
McBride Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements.
Rita Buckner Smith
ATLANTA, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Beloved wife and mother, Rita Buckner Smith, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 85. Born in 1934, to John Kenneth Buckner and Athlene Shepherd Buckner in Asheville, North Carolina, her youth was spent immersed in music, arts, horseback riding and of course, all things involving 1st Baptist Church of Asheville.
Upon graduation from High School, she attended Furman University. While at Furman she met the love of her life and future husband Robert “Bob” Boynton Smith on a fortuitous blind date. After a brief courtship, they were married in the summer of 1953, and moved to Richmond, Virginia, where Bob was to attend Seminary. While in Richmond, she completed her undergraduate studies, at William and Mary. Upon graduation from Seminary, they eagerly set sail for Edinburgh, Scotland for additional studies at The University of Edinburgh. While in Scotland, she taught elementary school, which led to many interesting stories for the family, in the years to come. During their time abroad, there were many opportunities for travel, and they took advantage of their time to extensively travel throughout Europe and the Middle East. After two years overseas, they returned and landed in New Orleans, Louisiana. In New Orleans, she was able to obtain a Masters Degree from Tulane University.
In the next few years they would start a family, which from that point on became the center of her life. Over the next 50 years, living in Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia, she was involved in each community she found herself, leaving a lasting impact on people wherever she was.
She was a woman that met challenges head-on and never let setbacks stand in her way. The center of her life was always faith and family. A tattered, broken-spined and loosely bound Bible, generously, frequently and thoughtfully noted was her steady and continuous companion, from the beginning to the very end. We will miss her wit, feistiness and grit, but take great comfort, as she did, in the wonderful promises of perfect things yet to come and waiting, made possible through her abiding faith in Jesus Christ.
She is survived by sons, Buckner and Boynton (Elizabeth) Smith, granddaughters Adair and Amelia Smith; and sister Virginia Buckner Edens.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Robert Boynton Smith.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2019, in Tupelo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or The Parkinson’s Foundation.
