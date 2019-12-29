Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop
TIPPAH COUNTY – Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop, 59, passed away December 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Larry Steven “Big Larry” Rhea
UNION COUNTY – Larry Steven “Big Larry” Rhea, 65, resident of Myrtle, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 1 p.m. at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 11 until 1 p.m. at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rhea family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Sue Conwill
FULTON – Sue Thorn Conwill, 87, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born January 8, 1932, to the late Homer Thorn and the late Irma Dulaney Thorn in Fulton. She retired from nursing after many years of service and was a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed league bowling, line dancing, caring for her three horses and her dog, Sweetie. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Tim Williams officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 2 until 5 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Col. George “Steve” (Mary) Conwill of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Tim Conwill of Kuai, Hawaii; seven grandchildren, Steven Conwill, Katie (Blake) Schwab, Carrie (Brad Johnson) Conwill, Mika (Trevor) Flor, Carson (Nagi) Conwill, Anna Hofmiester, Austin Hofmiester, two great-grandchildren, Alice Schwab, and Riley Johnson; son-in-law, Tom Hofmiester; one brother, John (Sharron) Thorn of Wadsworth, Illinois; two sisters, Marty (Dick) Butler of Winthorp Harbor, Illinois and Jo Works of Richmond, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Conwill; her parents; daughter, Linda Conwill Hofmiester; and a sister, Dolly Osbirn.
Pallbearers will be John Thorn, Richard Butler, Mark Thorn, Stephen Conwill, Brad Johnson, and Carson Conwill.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Zoey Lewis
TUPELO – Zoey Lewis, 15, passed away December 29, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Evelyn Hurst
BOONEVILLE – Evelyn Hurst, 81, passed away December 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Betty Barnard Reese
TUPELO – Betty Barnard Reese, 81, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to service time only. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803 or to the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, 527 Carnation Street, Tupelo, MS 38802 or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements.
Willis Frederick
MANTACHIE – Willis Frederick, 83, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Meadows in Fulton. He was born in Vernon, Alabama, February 29, 1936, to A.C. and Jettie Myers Frederick and relocated to North Mississippi with his family during his early teens. He worked as a farmhand in both poultry and dairy farms throughout his working life. He was a member of Freewill Baptist Church near Marietta.
Survivors include his three children, Janice Frederick of Saltillo, Willa Sue Davis of Nettleton and Rita Fay Morris (Larry) of Golden; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann McElroy (Bob) of Arkansas and Linda L. Fowler of Tupelo; brother, William Frederick (Mary Ruth) of Hatley; and brother-in-law, Gill Powers of Wren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Lou Frederick; step-son, Donald Joe Curry; and sister, Pauline Powers.
A private burial will be held in Midway Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery at the request of Mr. Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Clemos West
AMORY – Clemos West, 72, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 12 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
McAuther Ray
PONTOTOC – McAuther Ray, 59, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home. Mr. McAuther Ray was born to his late father, Charles Ray and Lillie Osborne-Ray on May 24,1960, in Chickasaw County. Mr. Ray was a 1977 high school graduate of Pontotoc High School and a former employee of Futorian.
McAuther Ray is survived by his wife, Roseanna Moore-Ray of Pontotoc; his mother; Lillie Osborne Ray of Pontotoc; one daughter; Tonya Ray Bailey (Johnnie) of Roseville, California; one grandson, Eric P. Brown of Arlington, Texas; and one great-grandchild.
Mr. McAuther Ray was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ray; one daughter, Shorelonda Moore; and one brother, Charles Earl Ray.
The visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Tuesday, December, 31, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Prairie Mt. UMC with the Rev. Phillip Coyler officiating. The burial will follow immediately at the church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Julice Cobb
BLUE SPRINGS – Julice Cobb, 82, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence in Blue Springs. Services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 2 p.m., at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be Monday, from 5 untill 8 p.m. at United Funeral Service.
George McBunch
NETTLETON – George McBunch, 75, passed away December 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Helen Williams
TUPELO – Helen Williams, 75, passed away December 29, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ulas Adams
BOONEVILLE – Ulas Adams, 81, passed away December 29, 2019, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
William “Billy” Overstreet
TUPELO – Wlliam “Billy” Overstreet, 69, passed away December 29, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Grady Clayton West
AMORY – Grady Clayton West, 84, passed away December 29, 2019, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Sheila Luff
BOONEVILLE – Sheila Luff, 62, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, 2 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 until 2 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.