Tommy Guntharp
FULTON – Tommy Guntharp, 82, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Beatrice Reed
JUMPERTOWN – Beatrice Reed, 80, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be 1 p.m. February 4, 2020, at Lamb’s Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home, and Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 11 until 1 p.m., at Lamb’s Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery.
Rexcine Hughes
FULTON – Rexcine Hughes, 60, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mariella Hays
TUPELO – Mariella Hays, 90, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Diversicare, in Amory. Services will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with the Rev. Chris DeGeorge officiating. Visitation will be, from noon until service time, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A full obituary will follow. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Annie M. Taylor
FULTON – Annie M Taylor, 69, passed away January 31, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
May A. Moody
PONTOTOC – May A Moody, 92, passed away, February 2, 2020, at the Union County Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a lifetime member of Cooke Baptist Church. She loved quilting and fishing.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Cooke Baptist Church. Bro. Junior Ritchie, Bro. Tommy Inmon and Wylee Washington will officiate. Burial will follow in the Old Cooke Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include four daughter, Linda Cosper of New Albany, Ann Washington (Tommy), Lee Washington (Dean) both of Houlka and Belle Mount (Bobby) of Onaway, Michigan; a son, David Moody (Teresa); 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Bro. James W. Moody; two sons, Danny Moody and James L “Bud” Moody; two granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
Pallbearers will be Wylee Washington, Justin Washington, Thomas Dean Washington, James “Buddy” Moody, Brent Moody and Tony Cosper. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Washington and Bobby Dean Segers.
Visitation will be, from noon until service time Monday, February 3, 2020, at Cooke Baptist Church.
Wayne Wilburn
MANTACHIE – Kelton Wayne Wilburn passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 15, 1940, in Dorsey, to the late Floyd “Hamp” and Elsie Dee Wilburn. He graduated from Mantachie High School where he excelled in football and basketball, served as president of his senior class, and was voted both “Most Likely to Succeed” and “Mr. Mantachie.” He was employed at Rockwell International in Tupelo for over 20 years. He retired from Rockwell and began his own business with partner, Ken Robinson, forming R&W Wood Products. When meeting Wayne, you felt his love for God and saw him as a true man of faith. He was a member of Lakeland Southern Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the deacons most of his adult life, along with teaching Sunday school until his passing. Beyond his love for God, you could see and feel his insurmountable love for his family, they were his life.
If you spent any amount of time with Wayne, you realized he was a blend of John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and a rugged cowboy with a heart of gold. You never saw Wayne without a pair of cowboy boots on as he took pride in having quite a collection. He loved riding and showing horses for many years. He was an avid fisherman. He loved watching football and was a huge Alabama fan. Wayne had a talent for weaving stories of the past, keeping his family and friends laughing for hours.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie, with Bro. Cody Crum and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Visitation for the public will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, and from 10 until service time Tuesday. Burial will be at Center Star Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly R. Morgan of Tupelo, Roseanne Beaty and husband, Dale of Mantachie and Natalie Heckart and husband, Fred of Fulton; his wife, Jo Bates-Wilburn of Mantachie; step-daughters, Tammy Cunningham and husband, Doug and Gidget Leech and husband, Eddie, all from Fulton. Wayne leaves behind a unique legacy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jessica DeVaughn of Mantachie, his first grandchild and caregiver these last two weeks; granddaughter, Whitney Beaty of Fulton, his nurse and grandson, Harrison Shields, the light of his life and fishing partner, better known to Pop as his “Little Man,” from Fulton; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Parker of Mantachie and Paisley and Riley Crane of Fulton; adopted children from love, Kevin Riley, Brian and Kim Rushing and their children, Jolee and Clay; his sister, Gail Spearman of Birmingham, Alabama; and his brother and best friend, Charles Wilburn of Pontotoc. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Joan Wilburn; his son-in-law, Steve Morgan; and a brother, Coy Wilburn.
Pallbearers will be Andy Tatum, Jason Lemmons, Billy McDonald, Michael Poteet, Jimmy “Mooch” Pearce, William Edwards and Rocky Lindsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be The Open Door Sunday School Class, from Lakeland Baptist Church.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Misty West and Brooke Ewing for taking such good care of “Pops” Wilburn when he came to the clinic. He loved making y’all laugh.
Condolences may be shared with the Wilburn family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Robinson
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Bobby Robinson, 84, passed away February 2, 2020, at Generations of Red Bay, in Red Bay, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Red Bay.
Martha Aileene McClain Mullins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Martha Aileene McClain Mullins, 88, resident of Ripley, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 2 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Mound Cemetery.
Ottis Lee Todd
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ottis Lee Todd, 85, resident of Walnut, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center, in Corinth. Services will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 2 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Lela Joyce Polk Caldwell
HICKORY WITHE, TENNESSEE – Lela Joyce Polk Caldwell, 89, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, in Bartlett, Tennessee. Service will only be at Graveside, Monday, February 3, 2020, at Old Monroe Cemetery in Algoma.
