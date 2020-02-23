Mildred Eloise Newell
PONTOTOC – Mildred Eloise Newell, 92, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in New Albany. She is now singing for the Lord. She was the daughter of Whit and Ethel Turner. Eloise was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, attending Palestine Methodist Church, with Charles and then Victory Baptist Church, until health prevented. She was a member of the Gold Star Mothers, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the South Pontotoc Homemakers Club.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with the Rev. Tommy Inmon officiating, burial will follow in the Oak Forest Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
She leaves one daughter, Janis Crawford (Phil) and one son, Rex Staten (Miriam) both of Pontotoc, a daughter-in-law, Laverne Staten, also of Pontotoc. She has eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husbands, Jason O. Staten Sr., and Charles D. Newell; her sons, David Chris Staten, Jason Jr., and a daughter, Kathy Staten Windham, and grandson, Timothy P. Crawford; also a step-son, Duron Newell.
Pallbearers will be Matt Staten, Jake Windham, Jonathan Salmon, Lanny McKee, Chad Gunter, John Crawford and Larry Sullivan.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Monday, from 5 until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, from 10 until 11 a.m.
Ruby Sorrels
AMORY – Ruby Sorrells, 82, passed away February 23, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center, in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
H
arold Ray Herron
NORTH AUBURN – Harold Ray Herron, 81, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Senatobia, February 26, 1938, to Earnest Leon and Lucy Juliette Underwood Herron. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army, for 21 years. He later retired from Mapco Travel Center, after working 11 years as a store manager. He enjoyed telling jokes, dancing, camping and traveling. Ray was a member of Crockett Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Betty Herron (Hallmark); seven children, Tom Herron and Donny Herron, both of Dallas, Texas, Anne Austin of Houston, Texas, Terry Hallmark of Guntown, Pamela Hallmark of Tupelo and Dudley Hallmark of Mantachie; and his son and best friend, Kenny Russell of North Auburn; grandchildren, Alex and Emily Herron, Amy and Phillip Corly, Dewayne, Jamie and Latashia Russell and Heather, Sam and Cody Hallmark; three sisters, Martha Juliette Herron Beard of Hernando, Delores Fuller of Sarah and Debbie Adair (Rex) of Senatobia; brother, Donnie Herron (Annette) of Sarah; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Willie T. and Ethel Herron; brother, Wayne Herron.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, with Bro. Jerry Bishop and Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Russell, Dewayne Russell, Aubrey Tackitt, Cody Hallmark, Chris Herring and Nathan Hester.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Russell and Donny Herron.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who are not able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Garry King
BELMONT – Garry Travis King died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice unit, he was 74. Garry was born April 23, 1945, to Travis King and Flossie Ideal Humphrey King in New Orleans, Louisiana. Later he and his family moved to Helena, Arkansas, where Garry spent most of his life. Garry graduated high school in 1964, at Tomlinson Memorial School, in Cleveland, Tennessee, and then joined the U.S. Marines Corp. and served his country for four years.
After college, Garry moved to McGhee, Arkansas, were he had a successful career working for the Union Pacific Railroad, for over 36 years before retiring. Garry married Angelina King on July 16, 2004, and they made Belmont, their home. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed football, baseball and basketball. However, Garry loved the game of golf, and always enjoyed getting to play a round. Garry loved the Lord and he loved his church, Calvary Family Worship Center, in Golden. Garry got great joy out of helping others. He was always willing to volunteer to help someone in their time of need. Garry was a family man who loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Angelina for the past 15 years.
A Service celebrating the life of Garry will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with the Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman and the Rev. Toby Allison officiating. A Graveside will follow on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Indianola Cemetery in Indianola. Visitation will be, from noon until service time, on Tuesday, only at the Tupelo Chapel.
Garry is survived by his wife Angelina King; his two sons, Bradley King (Farrah) of Paragould, Arkansas, and Scottie Kirksey of Indianola; his two daughters, Shannon Jha (Ash) of Spanish Fort, Alabama and Shelia Lindsay (Chris) of Memphis, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Leah Jha, April Kirksey, Megan Fowler (Chase), Taylor Kirksey, Brian Lindsay, Tripp Domino (Melissa) and Haley Colella (Dom); his great-grandchildren, Kensley and Luke Fowler; his twin brother, Larry King (Maurene) Washington, Missouri, Steve King and sister, Brenda Smith, both of West Helena, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and his sister Norma Jean Ringer.
John Corey Gorden
PONTOTOC – John Corey Gordon, 40, passed away February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Bryan Sparks
BELMONT – Bryan Sparks, 90, passed away Sunday, February 22, 2020, at his residence in Belmont. Services will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 2 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020, beginning 5 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sparks Family Home Place.
Deaton Funeral Home of Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
Ina “Judy” Gordon
HOUSTON – Ina “Judy” Castle Gordon, 75, of Houston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020,, after a long battle with cancer.
A resident of Houston for nearly 75 years, she was born to John Thomas and Inez Livingston Castle, on July 2, 1944, in Quitman. Judy graduated from Houston High School, in 1962 and attended the Mississippi University for Women, for two years.
Judy was married for 52 years to the love of her life, the late James Evans “Jim” Gordon.
She is survived by her three children, Mary Winn (Richard) Gordon Pilkington of Nashville, Tennessee, Emily Gordon Leiter of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Patrick (Joann) Gordon of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by her twin brother, John Dexter (Susan) Castle of Hendersonville, North Carolina; and other siblings, Jennifer Castle (Lloyd) Wolfe of Portland, Oregon and Thomas Livingston (Lorrie) Castle of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Betty Gordon Brand of Houston; four grandchildren, Grant Leiter, Grace Leiter, James Gordon and Miles Gordon; and two step-grandchildren, Sarah Pilkington and Leah Pilkington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband in 2016, her parents, her sister Nancy Castle Morgan and her brother-in-law, Judge Woodrow Brand Jr.
Judy was loving and devoted to all whose lives she touched. From her early childhood, Judy was an active member of First Baptist Church, Houston including teaching and supporting youth ministry activities. For many years, Judy was a vital business partner to her husband in the operations of their family business, G&O Supply, and other interests. She had a passion for nature such as birding, wildlife and flowers. Most of all, she loved her family, and instilled in her children strong values, that have served them well. Judy lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend.
Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with Brother Daniel Heeringa presiding.
Visitation is at First Baptist Church, Houston, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 p.m., with the funeral to follow. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dr. Woody Brand, Brian Castle, Rob Castle, John Morgan, Richard Pilkington and Vince Saia.
Eloise Chandler
BALDWYN – Eloise Chandler, 78, passed away February 23, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility, in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Joy Bell Walden
WREN – Joy Bell Walden, 89, passed away February 23, 2020, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Lloyd E. Beard
BOONEVILLE – Lloyd E. Beard, 84, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Booneville. He was born May 29, 1935, to Olen Clyde and Mary Alice Beard. He was a Lifelong member of Booneville Church of Christ, and the Booneville Lion’s Club for 40+ years. He worked for Brown Shoe Company, for 28 years, before retiring as Plant Superintendent. He enjoyed studying the Bible, Guyana mission work, jail ministry, raising and training bird dogs and woodworking.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Booneville Church of Christ, with Minister Jim Estes, Minister Greg Pollock and Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Beard; two sons, Greg (Miriam) Beard and Ricky (Martha) Beard; one daughter, Kim (Stan) Smitherman; two brothers, J.T. (Linda) Beard and Darrell Lee (Debbie) Beard; two sisters, Joyce (Johnny) Duncan and Sharon Kay Jackson; seven grandchildren, John Fielding Smitherman, Kiri Lee Parson, Mollie Ruth Cornelius, Hannah Grace Beard, Everly Bumpas, Lauren Elizabeth Beard, and Emily Nicole Beard; and six great-grandchildren, Ross Parson, Hayes Parson, John Henry Cornelius, Ruth Ann Cornelius, Nathan Smitherman and Tucker Smitherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Beard, Olen Duane Beard and Dale Beard; one sister-in-law, Becky Beard; and one brother-in-law, Olen Ray Huddleston.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of The Booneville Loin’s Club.
Visitation will be Monday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. The body will lie-in-state Tuesday one hour prior to the funeral, at the church building.
Earvin W, Terry
NETTLETON – Earvin W. Terry, 84, passed away February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E. E. Pickle Funeral Home.
