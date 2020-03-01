Irene Murrah
NEW ALBANY – Sarah Irene Murrah, 93 1/2, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Mrs. Murrah was born August 1, 1926, in Union County, the daughter of Lesile and Eunie Pickens Wood. She was a member of Moss Hill Baptist Church, where she had been the pianist.
Mrs. Murrah is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Murrah of New Albany, and Ann Wilemon-Daniels (Warren) of Tupelo; one son, Tim Murrah (Tina) of New Albany; two sisters, Etoye Wood Baker of Griffin, Georgia and Jamie Wood Gunter (Jim) of Tupelo; two brothers, Billy Wayne Wood, New Albany, and Bobby Wood (Janice) of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eric Sloan Murrah; sister, Maxine Wood Eakers; her baby brother, Robert Edward Wood; great-grandson, Keith Martin Jr.; sister-in-law, Dorris Faye Wood; and brother-in-law, Lee E. Baker.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Warren Daniels, Jim Gunter, and Timothy Murrah officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfied Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brent Hudspeth, Brian Hudspeth, Brandon Hudspeth, Jacob Murrah, Tommy Sharpe and Caleb Hudspeth. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Houser, Gavin Houser, Joseph Hudspeth and Joshua Hudspeth.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the funeral home. The family requests donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. or to the Gideons. Online condolences may be made at www.Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Hollis W. Powell
TUPELO – Hollis W. Powell, 94, went to his final resting place on Friday, February 28, 2020, with his daughter, Patricia and granddaughter, Gina by his side. He was married to the love of his life, Carolyn Campbell Powell, for 70 years.
Mr. Powell was a three war Veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving two years during WWII. After the Navy, he returned to Stewart, Mississippi, to try his hand at farming. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After his retirement from the military, he moved his family to Tupelo in 1968. He began working for the National Park Service, at the Natchez Trace Parkway, and retired in 1990. He was a member of Edward Springs Baptist Church, in Webster County.
He loved a good joke, animals and people. He was devoted to his family, especially his four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Powell; daughter, Belinda Powell; parents, Nathanial Wade Powell and Tommie Lee Powell; brothers, Lester, Theo, George, Leo and Sam Powell; sisters, Ellen Pounds and Estelle McFadden.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Fleishhacker of Belden and Cynthia (Phil) Edwards of Tupelo; son, Micheal (Alicia) Powell of Saltillo; sister, Lorene Carper of Florida; granddaughter, Gina Ward of Pittsburg, Kansas; grandsons, Hollis Edwards of Tupelo; Tanner Powell of Lafayette, Louisiana; Tristan Powell of Saltillo.
Due to the inclement weather, a graveside service will be held at the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Eupora at noon, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with the Rev. James Caffey officiating. Visitation will be, from 11 until 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Reeds Chapel Cemetery in Webster County.
Pallbearers will be Dell Pounds, Jason Pounds, Ronnie Pounds, Bo Powell, Greg Vaughan, Doug Holeman, Honorary Pallbearers are Pete Powell, Donnie Powell, Gina Ward and Tanya Barns.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Bluebird, NMMC Impatient Hospice or Wounded Warriors.
Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora is in charge of arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com.
Bonner Heatherly
VERONA – Mr. Bonner Heatherly, 77, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his residence in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation of Tupelo. www.associatedfuneral.com.
Terri Quinn
SALTILLO – Ms. Terri Quinn, 50, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation of Tupelo. www.associatedfuneral.com.
Melbee Webb Jr.
PRAIRIE – Melbee Webb Jr., 39, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Lottie Clark
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Lottie Clark, 75, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley.
Itha Gunn
CALHOUN CITY – Itha Gunn, 64, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Markell “Furby” Jackson
ABERDEEN – Markell “Furby” Jackson, 20, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Barbara Robertson
NEW ALBANY – Barbara Lynn Bennett Robertson, 84, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Oxford. She was born July 26, 1935, in New Albany, to the late Guy and Opal Foster Bennett. She was retired from First National Bank, and was a member of Ingomar United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and flowers, but her greatest love was her family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Kerry Powell and Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by three daughters, Pat Ashley (Norris) of New Albany, Ginger Goolsby (Barry) of Hickory Flat and Donna Gilliam of New Albany; one son, Bill Robertson (Debbie) of Tupelo; one sister, Sara Callaway of Germantown, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Kellan Ashley, Kerrianne Ashley, Jonathan Ashley (Kelly), Ashley Robertson, Amber Burt (Corey), Brittni Jordan (Andrew), Carrie Spencer and Gray Spencer; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hugh D. Robertson; and a brother-in-law, Gene Callaway.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ashley, Gray Spencer, Corey Burt, Barry Goolsby, Andrew Jordan and Norris Ashley.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Ingomar United Methodist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
James Ausborn Sr.
FULTON – James D. Ausborn Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at The Meadows, in Fulton. He was born January 27, 1933, to the late Largus E. Ausborn and the late Bessie Lee Jackson Ausborn. He was a member of Center Star Methodist Church. He was a best friend to Elvis Presley. They grew up together in Tupelo and James was the person who introduced Elvis to Mississippi Slim, who taught him three cords on the guitar and introduced him to radio. He loved singing at church, where he attended, at Center Star Methodist. He served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean Conflict. He owned a bedding company in Fulton for several years. He enjoyed fishing, helping people and loved his family.
Services will be 12 P.M., Tuesday March 3, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughter, Janice Ausborn; son, James D. (Cindy) Ausborn Jr.; daughter, Christian (Bradley) Mulligan; step-daughters, Sheila Works and Renee (Alex) Rayburn; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great, great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eula Dell Ausborn, wife, Elaine Ausborn; brother, Carvel “Mississippi Slim” Ausborn; step-daughter, Donna Jo Collins; two grandaughters.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Stanton, Bruce Summers, Tristen Hughes, Brandon Hughes and Andrew Stanton
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Frances “Nell” Grant
PONTOTOC – Frances Janelle “Nell” Williams Grant passed from this life Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc. She was born in Sunflower County, January 4, 1931, to Thomas Edward and Ora Modena Williams. She started her working career as a switch board operator with the local telephone company. She worked at Baxter Laboratories for over 20 years, before working at Edwards Rexall Drugs, and finally retiring from the Planter’s Bank and Trust, in Ruleville. Nell was a faithful Christian that worshipped, with the Hwy 15 Church of Christ in Pontotoc.
Services will be held at the Hwy 15 Church of Christ, Monday, March 2, 2020, 3 p.m., with Bro Robert Kingsley and Bro Leslie Grant officiating. Visitation will be March 2, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m., at the church building. Interment will be at Baldwin Memorial Gardens, in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Noel Grant III (Ann) of Pontotoc and Leslie Grant (Sheila) of Amory; and two daughters, Bernice Miller (Bobby), of Courtland and Faith Grant of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren, Karen Cummins (Andy), Jackie Langford (Alan), Shelley Summerford (Steven), Sara Beth Chunn and Shayne Grant (Tacy) and nine great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Noel Grant, Jr. and six brothers, James, Thomas D., Wilbur, George, Thomas E. and Curtis Williams.
Pallbearers are Alan Langford, Andy Cummins, Bobby Miller, Steven Summerford, Shayne Grant and Robert Wright. Honorary pallbearers are Jackson Chunn, Grant Summerford, Loden Grant, Jacob Langford and Jon David Grant.
Erna Doers Rokosz
TUPELO – Erna Doers Rokosz, 79, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Annie Mae Vance
ABERDEEN – Annie Mae Vance, 66, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Jimmy Talmage Whitesides
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA – Jimmy Whiteside, 84, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Northside Hospital-Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia. Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020, 2 p.m., at Parker Memorial Funeral Home, of Bruce. Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m., at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City.
Gordon Graves
TIPPAH COUNTY – Gordon Graves, 76, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Allan Taylor
STEENS – Nicholas Allan Taylor, 27, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at home in Steens. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Harold Wayne Hodges III
ALGOMA -Wayne Hodges, 51, was called home to Heaven, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Wayne was born July 5, 1968, to Harold W. Hodges Jr. and Kathy Malpass Hodges, in Jackson. He grew up in Jackson attending First Presbyterian Day School, Education Center, and graduated with a business degree from Mississippi College. He was baptized as an infant and made his profession of faith as a child at Alta Woods Presbyterian Church PCA, in Jackson. After graduating from Mississippi College, Wayne moved to Algoma and worked for the next 25 years in his dad’s businesses. After moving to north Mississippi, Wayne joined the Lawndale Presbyterian Church PCA, in Tupelo. where for the last 20 years he served taking up monies at the Wednesday night family supper. Wayne also attended Old Monroe Presbyterian Church, in Algoma, as well as, the Algoma Baptist Church. As a child Wayne was diagnosed as autistic, at a time when autism was an unknown handicap. Wayne’s mother devoted her life to raising Wayne including taking him to early speech therapy, teaching him scripture and assisting with his education. Wayne overcame his handicap to lead a productive life with many friends. One of Wayne’s favorite things in life was attending antique car shows, with his father. They showed several antique cars over the last 30 years and traveled to many shows and swap meets. Wayne was a member of the Pontotoc Ridge Runners car club. He owned several cars over the years but his last, a Mustang convertible, was his favorite.
Wayne is survived by his parents; his paternal grandmother, Alene C. Hodges of Algoma; his aunt and uncle, Patti and Bill Hodges, of Tupelo; his cousin, Wesley Hodges (Jeannie) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and his cousin, Wade Hodges of Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Harold W. Hodges Sr.; his maternal grandfather, Jesse Malpass; his maternal grandmother Maurine Burns; a favorite aunt and uncle, Martha and Edward Easley, and numerous great aunts and uncles.
Services will be at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Visitation will be at Browning Funeral Home, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, and from 10 until 11 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Old Monroe Cemetery, in Algoma.
Pallbearers will be men of the Lawndale Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to the Old Monroe Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 114, Algoma, MS 38820.
