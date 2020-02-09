Vernon Eugene Bass
RIPLEY – Vernon Eugene Bass, 74, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital, in Ripley. Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 1 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, Ripley. Burial will follow at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery.
Joyce Lee Beaty Burks
UNION COUNTY – Joyce Lee Beaty Burks, 65, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in New Albany. Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Annice Forest Barton
CALHOUN CITY – Annice Forest Barton, 82, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Baptist Reynolds Hospice, in Collierville,Tennessee. Services will be 2 p.m., Monday February 10, 2020, at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, from noon until service time, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery.
Nina Mason
BOONEVILLE – Nina Faye Mason, 74, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation, in Booneville. She was born in Prentiss County, on January 28, 1946, to Mack Woodrow Aldridge and Shelia Adair Aldridge. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and music. She loved tending to her plants and cooking.
The family will hold a private service and burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Junior “JR” Tennison (Charlotte) of Booneville; daughters, Regina Tennison (Dave) of Booneville, Pam Martin (Ricky) of Mooreville; step-daughters, Sherry Mason of Biloxi, Brenda Hamblin (Bob), Glenda Owens (John), Courtney Owens (Christina), all of Booneville; step-sons, Perry Mason (Shelly) of Dry Creek, and Terry Mason of Rienzi; sisters, Bernice Fugitt (Rubel) of Booneville, Phyliss Peters (Kenny) of Baldwyn, Janice Stroupe (Darvis) of Ripley; 12 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father Woodrow Aldridge; mother, Sheila Ward; husband, James Owens; daughter, Sheila Owens; sisters, Brenda Aldridge, Gail Mask, Evie Lou “Sis” Mackin; and brothers, Truman Aldridge and Ellis Aldridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the American Cancer Society, 607 Main St C, Tupelo, MS 38804, or the East Booneville Baptist Church Building Fund, 602 E Church St, Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be extended to the family at www.boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Peggy Jamieson
TUPELO – Peggy Jamieson, 92, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Avonlea Assisted Living, in Tupelo. Services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 until service time, at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Ann Fowlkes
AMORY – Ann H Fowlkes, 88, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Bettie Hill MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Bettie Hill, 75, passed away February 7, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Germantown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs. Ruby Reynolds
MANTACHIE – On February 8, 2020, surrounded by her family, Ruby Mae Reynolds, 93, was welcomed Home by her Heavenly Father. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother. She was a shining example of unconditional love and grace to all who knew her. She was born on December 14, 1926, to Archie and Cora Sartain Riddle. She grew up near Red Bay, Alabama, with her siblings, Thomas, Hollis, Betty, Jewel, Dorothy, Sue and Dixie. In 1946, she met and married the love of her life, Dorsey Reynolds. They were proud parents to three children, Judy, Wigg, and Elaine. During the early years of her marriage, she worked at Lucky Star and Mantachie Manufacturing. In 1971, the family moved to River Road, and it was then she began to open her heart and home by babysitting not only her grandchildren, but others as well. She was favored and adored by the countless children she loved and cared for just like her own, each of them remembering her as Mamaw Ruby. Her grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate gravy will never be matched on this side of heaven. She enjoyed gardening and each year would insist the garden be just a little bit bigger. Her kitchen window was spilling over with African violets and she would try to give a cutting to everyone that visited. She also enjoyed sewing, and it wasn’t unusual to walk inside and hear the hum of her machine. But, her greatest joy in life was caring for her family. Her chair held a special spot for her grandchildren, and they often fought for that coveted place right next to her. She gave the best hugs and loved like no other.
Her life and legacy will live on through her family, her children, Judy Freeman, Wigg Reynolds (Sandra), and Elaine Wigginton (Ralph); her grandchildren, Brett Freeman, David Reynolds, Sherry Smith (Craig), Stacie Hendrick (Bob), Morgan Tucker, Amy Neighbors, and Preston Neighbors; her great-grandchildren, Callie Frederick (Bradley), Will Reynolds (Summer), Tori Funderburk (Dayton), Lauren Styles (Chris), Chandler Hendrick, Tripp Tucker, Doss Tucker, Boone Tucker, Ebby Tucker and Drake Smith; her great great-grandchildren, Maclynn Frederick, Josie Frederick, Gatlyn Frederick, Sawyer Smith and Rhett Funderburk.
She was met with a celebration in Heaven by her husband, Dorsey; her great-grandson, Devin Smith; and her son-in-law, James Freeman, along with numerous siblings, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brett Freeman, David Reynolds Will Reynolds, Chandler Hendrix, Bud Strickland, Mule Reynolds, Barry Reynolds and Michael Franks.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie, with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Burial with be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Freddie Isaac
DUMAS – Freddie Isaac, 78, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Betty Jean Finley
TOCCOPOLA – Betty Jean Finley, 83, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Oxford. She married Jack Finley on February 25, 1956. She worked for Comfort Care in Pontotoc for over 25 years. She loved flowers, hummingbirds and her Savior Jesus Christ. She attended Toccopola Baptist Church, for many years, before her health declined.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Rettman; her son, Delane “Flip” Finley (Rita); her daughter, Sheila Wilson (Randy); grandson, Stephen Dillard; granddaughters, Candy Walls (Ty), Jessie CarMickle (Richard), and Vada Brewer (Ben); great-grandchildren, Jordan, Bradley, Hannah, and Jackie Drew Dillard, Kayla Mathis (Dustin), Haley and Junior Voyles, Shelby Anne Langley; great great-grandchildren, Mesa Rein Brewer and Ryder Mathis; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jackie; her parents, J.E. and Julia Harbin; one sister, Fanny Bell Collins; grandson, Levi; and one great-grandson, Tad.
Services will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 2 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Donnie Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Ken Weeks, Nathan Tutor, Wally Wilson, Ben Brewer, Ted McVay and Randy Ward.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmie Dale Smith and Mickey Williams.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from noon until service time.
Dr. Donald “Donny” Wayne Horton
TIPLERSVILLE – Dr. Donald “Donny” Wayne Horton was born February 22, 1959, to Bobby Guyton Horton and Hazel James Horton in Ripley. He passed away, at the age of 60, at his home, in Tiplersville, Saturday, February 8, 2020. He graduated, from Mississippi State University, and was self employed as a Veterinarian at Horton Animal Clinic. He was of the Baptist faith.
Dr. Horton’s visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 7 until 11:30 a.m., at the McBride Funeral Home.
His service will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Providence Baptist Church, with Brother Jerry Bingham officiating. Burial will be at the Providence Cemetery.
Dr. Horton is survived by his parents, Bobby Guyton Horton and Hazel James Horton, both of Tiplersville; his wife, Cindy Holmes Horton of Tiplersville; his two sons, Colby Guyton Horton (Whitney) of Pontotoc, Andrew Holmes Horton (Alexia) of Nashville, Tennessee; two daughters, Courtney Horton Graham (Ryan) of Flowood, Allison F. Horton of Vietnam; one brother, Billy Montgomery of Tiplersville; two sisters, Pat Eaton (Johnny) of Tiplersville, Bobbye Nell Knight (Gene) of Tiplersville; two grandchildren, Harper Horton, Harrison Horton both of Pontotoc; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be John Eaton, Ben Knight, Jonah Knight, Michael Montgomery, Jared Atkinson and Richie Sanford.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Mark Hembree.
Condolences can be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
