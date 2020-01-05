Alisha Daniel
NEW ALBANY – Alisha Daniel, 33, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday. January 7, 2010, at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Sherman.
Mary Shell
TUPELO – Mary Shell, 90, passed away January 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Edwin “Eddie” Dale Harbin Sr.
AMORY – Edwin “Eddie” Dale Harbin Sr., 66, formerly of Mantachie, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born July 9, 1953, to Joseph Robert “J.R.” and Betty Riddle Harbin. He was a truck driver for 42 years. He was a Veteran, serving in the U.S.Marines. He enjoyed fishing, boating, grilling out, his dogs, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with the Rev. Ken Bishop officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, June Nix Harbin of Amory; one son, Michael Harbin (Sandy) of Mantachie; one daughter, Monica Burleson (Mike) of Saltillo; one brother, Roger Dal Harbin (Cheryl) of Mantachie; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Edwin Harbin Jr. and Christopher Harbin; one brother, Wayne Harbin; one sister, Jenny Parker; the mother of his children, Linda Pearce Harbin; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Henson, Cody Armstrong, Spencer Burleson, Brandon Harbin, Seth Harbin and Scotty Daniels.
Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Charley J. Rutherford
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Charley J. Rutherford, 67, passed away January 4, 2020, at his home in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
Edward Standifer
VERONA – Edward Standifer, 95, passed away January 5, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Flora Harrell Shultz
TUPELO – Flora Harrell Shultz, 101, of Tupelo, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Shultz was born on August 16, 1918, in Quitman to the late Arthur Leander Harrell and Eva Smith Harrell, both of Quitman. Mrs. Shultz was a graduate of Brenau College, Gainesville, Georgia, with a degree in Music for both piano and voice. She loved music and played both the piano and organ. She played the piano and sang for her Sunday School class at the First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for many years. She enjoyed playing for her family as well as for her own pleasure. Mrs. Shultz also loved art, and painted both portraits and still life. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing. She always kept up with the latest fashion. Mrs. Shultz enjoyed an occasional round of golf with her husband Ralph at the Tupelo Country Club. She was blessed to celebrate her 75th wedding anniversary with her devoted husband, Ralph, and her 100th birthday with many loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Shultz and her granddaughter, Angela G. Maxwell. Mrs Shultz is survived by her daughters, Pam Shultz Garrick (Gene) of Columbus and Jenny Shultz Irwin (David) of Tupelo; grandchildren, David Maxwell, Lori Garrick Grant (Ricky), Jordan Irwin Justus (Nick) and Catherine Irwin Cross (Mike); great-grandchildren Reese (Emily) and Kadi Maxwell, Jayme, Harrison, and Macy Kate Grant, David Brayden Hauser, and James David Cross.
The family wishes to thank her devoted caregivers Nellie Betts, Santerrica Berry, Glorious Brooks, Vernetta Brown, Nadine Evans, Tina Jones and Sarah Terry.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:30 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:30 am, all at Lee Memorial Funeral Home in Verona.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo, MS, 400 West Jefferson Street, 38804, or Traceway Retirement Community, 2800 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS, 38801.
Annie J. Mullins
CORINTH – Annie J. Mullins, 54, passed away January 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley.
Bobbie J. Christian
TUPELO – Bobbie J. Christian, 83, passed away January 5, 2020, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bobby Dean Rogers
RIPLEY – Bobby Dean Rogers, 68, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 10 until 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Peoples Cemetery.
