James A. Robinson
TUPELO – James A. Robinson, 85, passed away January 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Margare O’Nita Hill
BECKER – Margare O’Nita Hill, 95, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Garden Suites Assisted Living, in Aberdeen. Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 1 p.m., at Becker Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until 12:45 p.m. at Becker Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
Alice Bumpers
BOONEVILLE – Alice Bumpers, 74, passed away January 11, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Joe Buse
SHANNON – Joe Buse, 68, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 2 p.m., at Brewer United Methodist Church. Visitation will be, from 4 until 7 p.m., at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
Clara Mae Backett
BRUCE – Clara Mae Beckett, 92, of Bruce, departed from this life January 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Clara Mae was born Friday, July 1, 1927, in Calhoun County. She was retired from Glenn Slacks Garment Factory. Clara Mae was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church. On weekends, Clara Mae enjoyed cheering for the Ole Miss Rebels football team. She was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, also enjoying word puzzles, flower gardening and fishing. One of the most important things in Clara Mae’s life was her love for her family.
To cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Joyce Dye (Chester Ray) of Calhoun City and Pam McDaniel (James) of Woodland; sisters, Lucille Lafayette of Calhoun City, Bennie Rogers of Bruce, Erma Bryant of Bruce and Martha Rogers of Bruce; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Beckett; parents, Jim Logan and Eunice Burt Logan; brothers, Bill Logan and Sonny Logan; sisters, Myrtice Langley and Evelyn Earp.
A funeral service remembering Clara Mae’s life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Robert Earl Alexander officiating.
Jamie Earp, Ricky Earp, John Langley, Mike Langley, Mark Ritchie and Jock Tunnell will serve the family as Pallbearers.
Clara Mae will be laid to rest in Rocky Mount Cemetery,
The family will receive friends, from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home, 476 Hwy 9 N, Bruce, Mississippi.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce-Vardaman is honored to serve the family in making arrangements remembering Clara Mae’s Life. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerMemorialFuneralHomes.com.
Angela Young
BLUE SPRINGS – Angela Rakestraw Young, 65, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, in Memphis. She was born April 2, 1954, in Tupelo to the late, Tye and Jane Brown Rakestraw. She was an elementary school teacher for many years at East Union School. She loved her family, her job, her school family and her dog, Topper. She attended The Orchard in Tupelo.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at East Union School, gymnasium with Principal Ray Kennedy officiating. Burial will be at Ellistown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Hope Wilbourn (Rance) of Germantown, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Montana Grace Bryan and Talley Mae Bryan; her mother-in-law, Bonnie Malone; two sisters, Sharon Rakestraw of Germany and Melissa Hamrick of Tupelo; a niece, Haley Hamrick; three sisters-in-law, Lanette Tolar (Sammy), Janice Malone and Sharon Bramlitt (Steve); several nieces, nephews and great friends; and her cocker-spaniel, Topper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Allen Young; her grandmother, Mildred Grace Brown and her father-in-law, Alton Malone.
Pallbearers will be Russell McBrayer, Rodney Mooneyhan, Kelly Farrar, Trey Jolly, Peyton Jolly and Elijah Jolly.
Visitation will be on Monday (today) from 3 until 4 p.m. at the East Union School Gymnasium.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Martha Lacey
NETTLETON – Martha Jane Beasley Lacey, 74, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. She was born September 24, 1945 in Fulton to Clyde and Pauline Beasley. She lived most of her life in Nettleton and the Starkville area. For the past 10 years, Martha Jane was a resident of Samaritan Gardens in Tupelo. She was a member of Verona Methodist Church. She enjoyed flowers and arts and crafts.
Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery near Fulton.
Survivors include her brother, Billy Beasley(Jettie) of Saltillo; one niece, Theresa Smith of Saltillo; one nephew, Jerry Beasley of Brandon; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her partents; her husband, William “Bill” Lacey; three sisters, Jean Mansfield, Ruby Wallace and Etta Christian; three brothers, Robert Beasley, Jackie Ray Beasley and Tommy Beasley.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 10 until service time, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, in Nettleton.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Samaritan Gardens, for the attention and loving care given to Martha Jane, and also those who cared for her a North Mississippi Medical Center and at Diversicare.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
