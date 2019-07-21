Janelle Vance Burke
CALHOUN CITY – Janelle Vance Burke, 88, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 2 p.m., at Shiloh Baptist Church in Big Creek. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 1 until service time, at the Church, with Pryor Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
Dexter K. Calloway
FURRS COMMUNITY – Mr. Dexter Kenneth Calloway, 77, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born September 24, 1941, in the Black Zion community, to Niles Blake Calloway and Margaret Hill Calloway. Dexter was a 1959 graduate of Pontotoc High School. He was married to his wife of 56 years, Bunny Tessman, on June 22, 1963.
Dexter was retired after a successful career as owner of Calloway Auto Body, but his enthusiasm lied as an avid crappie fisherman, joined by his best friends. Dexter was a devoted member of Furrs Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and singing in the choir.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m., today (Monday) at Furrs Baptist Church, with Bro. Gary Pettit and Bro. Steve Cohea officiating. Private burial will be in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be today, from 10 until service time, at the church. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, is entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Bunny Calloway of Furrs Community; son, Kenneth N. Calloway of Tupelo; two daughters, Diane Spencer (Jeff) of Tupelo, and Denise Shewmake (Devin) of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, J. Richard Calloway of Tupelo; two sisters, Clara Jaggers and Shirley D. Calloway, both of Pontotoc; nine grandchildren, Jade Lott (Preston), Josh Chambers (Kara), Jacob Chambers, Max Lawson, Val Lawson, Sawyer Spencer, Devin Shewmake Jr., Sadler Spencer and Emily Shewmake; four great-grandchildren, Harper and Hazel Lott and Colt and Ronan Chambers; a host of nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Niles Blake Calloway Jr. and Allison Calloway; sister, Shelby Johnson; brothers-in-law, Gordon Johnson and Elvis Jaggers, and sister-in-law, Carolyn Calloway.
Pallbearers will be Dexter’s grandsons and Billy Wayne Dillard and Billy King. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Upton.
Ellaine Hollis
CALHOUN CITY – Miss. Elaine Hollis, 79, of Calhoun City, died peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born April 24, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Lucille Hollis. She was retired from Heatcraft where she worked for 25 years. She was a baptist.
She was a beloved Mother, Grandmother and Best Friend. She truly loved her family. She loved preparing meals for them. Her hobbies were sewing, gardening, and cooking.
She is survived by a son, Dan Hollis and his wife, Jeanne Marie of Bayville, New Jersey; daughter, Jackie Hollis of Calhoun City; grandchildren, Kasey Lafayette, Kalen Lafayette, Rachel and John Duncan; great-grandson, Gab Duncan of Gulfport; sister, Nell Roberts of Blue Springs; sister-in-law, Hazel Hollis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lafayette; brothers, Joe Earl Hollis and Jimmy Frank Hollis; and a sister, Frances Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Dan Hollis, Gary Purdon, Kelly Lovern, Kalen Lafayette, Robert Earl Boland and Sammy Lollar.
A funeral service honoring Elaine’s life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, in Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Bruce, with Bro. Jimmy Vance officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Hollis family during this difficult time.
Opal Parker
SHANNON – Opal Parker, 91, passed away July 20, 2019, at Simerson Green House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
David Dewayne James
SOUTHAVEN – David Dewayne James, 89, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital- North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be Monday, July 22, 2019, 3 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday July 22, 2019, 1 until service time, 3 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland City Cemetery.
Thresa Sloan McCallum
SALTILLO – Thresa Sloan McCallum, 79, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 2, 1940, in Barton, to Emmitt Sloan and Bessie Mae Thompson Forrester. She was a homemaker. Ms. McCallum was a member of the Saltillo First United Methodist Church.
Services will be Monday,July 22, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, John R. McCallum Sr. of Saltillo; one daughter, Jill Anne McCallum of Tupelo; two sons, John R. McCallum Jr. (Tammy) of Memphis, Tennessee and Joe McCallum (Teresa) of Aberdeen; two sisters, Pat Forrester Lewis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Janice Forrester Cullum (Buzzy) of Aberdeen; two brothers, William Sloan (Jean) of Olive Branch and David Forrester (Martha) of Arkansas; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019, from 12:30 until service time, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Leroy Fells
SHANNON – Leroy Fells, 80, passed away July 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Patricia George
ALGOMA – Patricia Ann George, 68, passed away Saturday 20, 2019, at Pontotoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 20, 1950, to John Travis Martin and Betty Jean Stacy Martin. She graduated from Algoma High School, in 1968. She retired from Walmart, where she served as store manager in numerous stores across multiple states. She later owned a flower shop and cafe in Houlka. She enjoyed spending time working in her flower garden, tending to her pets, and studying the Lord’s words.
A visitation will be at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, from 9 until 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, with a graveside service to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery on Hwy 41. Baldwin Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Joshua George (Kelsy) and Brad Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joe Anthony Martin and Kenneth Martin.
Pallbearers are Josh George, Brad Bailey, John Steele, Jeffery Bond, Billy Caldwell and Will Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital or charity of the donors choice.
