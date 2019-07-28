Mildred C. Burns
BALDWYN – Mildred C. Burns, 96, died Friday at her home in Elberta, Alabama, after a short illness. She was a homemaker, farmer’s wife, and devoted to the Lord’s work. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn, and attended Daybreak Methodist Church of Elberta, Alabama.
Services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mitch Grissett presiding. Burial will be at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Robison of Elberta, Alabama; her son, Bobby Burns of Montrose, Alabama; five grandchildren, one-step grandson, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee at www.stjude.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Kerry Lynn Stanford
WALNUT – Kerry Lynn Stanford, 43, passed away July 28, 2019, at home in Walnut. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Paulette Shumpert
FULTON – Paulette Shumpert, 69, passed away July 28, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Julia Skebo Tallant
TUPELO – Julia Skebo Tallant, 88, passed away July 28, 2019, at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Allen Wayne Jolly
BLUE SPRINGS – Allen Wayne Jolly, 69, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was a member of Blue Springs Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed sports, spending time with his grandchildren and aggravating his friends.
Services will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Blue Springs Baptist Church, with Bro. Jeff Watts officiating. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dale Jolly of Blue Springs; his daughters, Katina Crump (Chris) of Blue Springs and Regina Martin (Wayne) of Blue Springs; his step-son, Ryan Kelly of Blue Springs; his brother, Reginald Jolly of Sherman; his mother, Velora Jolly of Sherman; his grandchildren, Zachary Crump, Chandler Crump, Cody Martin, Gracie Martin, Rusty Ausburn (Jill), Kayle Hudson (Andy) and Seth Kelly; and his great-grandchildren, Lauren Gale, Ethan Miller Lee Ausburn, Wesley Hudson, Teagan Terrell and Taven Terrell. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Ivy Jolly and his brothers, Michael “Mickey” Jolly and Terry “Worm” Jolly. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Kenneth Wayne Richardson will be honorary pallbearer. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Minnie Striplin
AMORY – Minnie Beatrice May Striplin passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. She was born in Cherokee, Alabama, June 17, 1933, to the late Otis and Lula Mae Childers May. She married John William Stripling and as they began to have a family, Minnie became a homemaker. While in her 40’s, she was in a Pentecostal Church and received the gift of the Holy Ghost, which turned her life around. After this she was totally devoted to God and his work. A woman with a sweet and loving disposition, she would give anything she had to someone in need. She remained devoted to her family until her death. She enjoyed gospel music radio and television.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherly Hughes, Amory and Marie Striplin, Hernando; sons, William Striplin (Sharon), Water Valley and Joseph Striplin, Aberdeen; grandchildren, Cecil Hughes, Richard Hughes, Linda Cuevas (Preston), William “Bo” Striplin Jr., Denise Crocker (Brent), Chris Carlyle (Kandy), Michael Roark and Jerry Roark; 15 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by daughters, Janet Carlyle and Mary Carlyle Gray; one brother and 12 sisters; grandchildren, Tony Hughes, Michelle Roark and Cody Roark.
Private family services will be held later.
Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Dwayne “Durock” McClure
BLUE SPRINGS – Dwayne McClure was born August 12, 1952, to the late Travis and Jean Frazier McClure in Union County. He passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home.
Services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 11 a.m., at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Visitations will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
He is survived by his son, Scottie (Stephanie) McClure; his friend, companion and caregiver, Brenda Whitehead; his sister, Elizabeth Ann (Tommie) Moody; step-siblings, Shirley (Gary) Tedford and Danny Thomas; uncles, Tommy (Sandra) McClure and David (Martha) McClure; grandchildren, Liddia, Bradley and Sophie; a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, one step sister, one nephew and aunts and uncles.
Myrtle Mercer
ATHENS COMMUNITY – Myrtle Mercer, 60, passed away July 28, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle, in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Shannon Voyles
TIPPAH COUNTY – Shannon Voyles, 48, passed away July 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
James Ray Hefner
UNION COUNTY – James Ray Hefner, 62, passed away July 27, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. (662)539-7000.
Paul Stubblefield
PONTOTOC – Paul Stubblefield was called to be with the Lord, July 28, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, of Tupelo. He graduated Thaxton High School, and attended college at ICC for two years. He was a supervisor at Belden Wire, and also worked at Sunshine Mills. His work ethic and faith gained the respect of many. He was a member of Thaxton Baptist Church. His children and grandchildren were taught to have their faith in Jesus Christ, to love their family, and to maintain integrity and honesty. He loved outdoor sports and vacationing with his family in the Smoky Mountains. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, for six years.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bramlitt Stubblefield; his daughter, Denise Tutor (Joey); his son, Brad Stubblefield (Tammie); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Stubblefield Shelton; and one brother, Frank Stubblefield (Helen), all of Pontotoc.
Services will be held, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, in Pontotoc. Burial will be in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Craig, Lance, Ethan, and Seth Stubblefield, Kyle Ragon and Mason Luther.
In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 1 until service time.
Terry Glenn Moore
FALKNER – Terry Glenn Moore, 58, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10 a.m., at Lowry Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5 until 9 p.m., at Lowry Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Lowry Cemetery.
McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.