Bobby Thrasher
TIPPAH COUNTY – Bobby Thrasher, 65, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 2 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery near Ripley.
Lisa Foster
PONTOTOC – Lisa Foster, 60, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Barbara Morris
SEARCY, ARKANSAS/FORMERLY OF BOONEVILLE – Barbara Windham Pappas-Morris, 82, of Searcy Arkansas, passed from this life on March 17, 2020. “She is absent from the body and present with the Lord.” She was born in Detroit, Michigan, November 11, 1937, to the late Sam J. Windham and Zena Lambert Windham of Booneville.
Barbara and her sons moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in 1965. She was a department manager for the Goldsmith’s Store, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Barbara married the late Emanuel Pappas in 1970. She, her husband, and sons moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1973. She was an accounting clerk for J.C. Penney in Little Rock, Arkansas, until she retired.
After her retirement, she fulfilled a lifelong dream to have a college degree. Barbara earned an Associate of Arts, from Arkansas State University at Beebe. She earned her B.A. in Sociology and Psychology at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway, Arkansas. She also achieved her social work degree at Harding University in Searcy. Barbara was a member of, “Gamma Beta Phi Society”, an honors society.
Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church, in Searcy.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Windham Williams (Don) of Booneville; one niece of Booneville, and one nephew of Corinth; three granddaughters, Kayla Smith, Booneville, Lesa Smith Pace, Booneville and Summer Warren Brown, Jacksonville, Arkansas; five great-grandchildren, Hunter Pace, William Pace, Carter Brown, Kash Brown and Kamonie Brown, all of their homes.
Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Tony Curtis Smith of Booneville, and Gary Wayne Smith of Springfield, Missouri; as well as her beloved step-father and mother, Harold and Zena Coley of Thrasher; and her infant twin sons, who are buried in Monterey Bay, California.
Sullivan Funeral Care of Kensett, Arkansas, will be in charge of the cremation. Booneville Funeral Home, of Booneville, will be in charge of the internment of Barbara’s ashes at Forest Memorial Park in Corinth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care – Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Phone: 501-742-3621 Condolences, www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
Ingrid Rea
TUPELO – Ingrid Rea, 71, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Larry Taylor
NETTLETON – William Larry Taylor, 70, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. He was born August 6, 1949, in Union County to Allen Gregory and Gladys (Taylor) Welch. He resided his last six years in the Nettleton area. He enjoyed fishing, singing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved spending time with his family and going camping. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines with the rank of sergeant. He was a a crew chief on an F-4 Phantom. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a pastor at the Bethany Presbyterian Church, at Brices Cross Roads in Baldwyn. Due to the Coronavirus the family has requested a private, family only service, and visitation. Bro. Robert Fowlkes will be officiating and Tisdale-Lann of Nettleton, will be in charge of services.
Survivors include his wife Barbara Laney Taylor of Nettleton; four Sons, Will Taylor of Alpine, Ira Taylor (Mallory) of Clarksville, Tennessee, Josh Taylor of Fulton, Wade Randolph (Sande) of Nettleton; four daughters, Laura Jones (Randy) of Baldwyn, Shellie Goolsby of Oxford, Dana Kennedy of Tupelo, Jeannie Miller (Ron) of Dorsey; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grand children; three brothers, Gerald Cox, Jimmy Cox and Terry Cox; one sister, Pam Cox Keith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers , Billy Joe Jarvis and Ray Jarvis; one son-in-law, Elton Kennedy. His sons will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences can be expressed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Venice M. Clemons
PONTOTOC – Venice M. Clemons, 84, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Hospice, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Thomas Guido
HOUSTON – Thomas Guido, 56, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Justine Page-Calvert
OKOLONA – Justine Page-Calvert, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home, in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Connette A. White
TUPELO – Connette A. White 59, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. She was born December 8, 1960, in Lee County, unto the late Ben H. White and Lurriah E. Brim White. She attended Morning Star M.B. Church. She was employed by Leggett-Platt Mfg. and Haven Acre Restuarant.
Connette is survived by her children, Kenisha White, Tempest White, Corey White and Kaliffa Weatherby; 12 sibilings, Beatrice Logan, Lillie Scott, Becky Manley, William White, Diane Lewis, Ernest Jones, Linda Williams, Paul White, Kathy Wright, Sally White, Twila Chandler, Willie Ray White, Jame White, Travis White, Stephanie White, Itassas Scott, Ernie White and David Scott; and seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, March 23, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m., for immediate family only, at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home, Verona. A private Graveside Service will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 2 p.m., at Verona Cemetary, Verona. Condolences maybe shared with her family and friends at www.agnewandsons.com.
Jeanette Belle Lewellen
RIPLEY – Jeanette Belle Lewellen, 79, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Rhonda Faye Harville
TUPELO – Rhonda Faye Harville, 54, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Konnor Eliahs Payne
TUPELO/AUBURN – Konnor Eliahs Payne, 2 years and 11 months, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, March 23, 2020, at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated . Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m., at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation (associatedfuneral).
Henry (Hank) Pitts
PONTOTOC – Henry (Hank) Pitts, 87, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. After an active career in the U.S. Air Force, Hank retired in 1972, as a Master Sergeant, and settled down in Pontotoc with his family. Even though Pontotoc was not his first choice, he was glad they stayed. He thought it a great place to raise children and have a “retirement” job with Deville Furniture.
In a commitment to assist in this time of Covid-19, a private family service will be held.
Hank is survived by his sons, Ricky Pitts(Jana) of Pontotoc and Mickey Pitts(Sandra) of Cordova, Tennessee; grandchildren, Eric Pitts(Nicole) of Blue Springs, Jessica Bedgood(Patrick) of Tupelo and Michael Pitts(Kayla) of Memphis, Tennessee; great- grandchildren, Clay Pitts, Carson Bedgood, Brady Bedgood, Hailey Pitts, Henry Pitts, Hunter Stacks and Hayden Stacks.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Pitts; and his parents, Henry and Lillian Pitts.
Pallbearers: Eric Pitts, Michael Pitts, Sam Howell and Patrick Bedgood.
In lieu of flowers donations ma be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House or St. Jude.
Online condolences may be left at www.tutormemorial.com.
Stephanie Pritchett
TIPPAH COUNTY – Stephanie Pritchett, 51, resident of Ripley, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Dorothy S. Kirkman
TIPPAH COUNTY – Dorothy S. Kirkman, 73, resident of Walnut, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Debra Box
BRUCE – Debra Box, 63, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence in Bruce. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Parker Memorial Funeral Home.
Patricia “Pat” Brannon
AMORY – Patricia “Pat” Brannon, 66, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Brenda Chisholm
MOOREVILLE – Brenda G. Chisholm, 73, formerly of Baldwyn, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, after an extended illness. She was a hairdresser and had worked at the Kut-n-Kurl and the City Barbershop in Baldwyn, and Shapes and Shades, in the Auburn Community. She was a Baptist.
Graveside services will be held at Campbelltown Cemetery, Monday, March 23, 2020, 2 p.m., with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Rutherford (Crystal) of Guntown and Mitch Rutherford (Ginger) of Mooreville; two sisters, Judy Thomas and Peggy Blair of Texas; grandchildren, Hannah Rutherford, Jay Rutherford, Brandon Gordon (Stormy), Steven Gordon, Dakota Melton and Lauren Rutherford; great-grandchild, Ava Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlton and Jewel Vick Fleming; her husband, Danny Chisholm; father of her children, Dean Rutherford; siblings, Larry Fleming, Helen Fleming, Bobbie Hahn, Susie Duboise, Jimmy Fleming, Floyd Fleming and Betty Moody.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
