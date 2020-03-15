Don Stepp
HOULKA – Don Barry Stepp, 76, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born in Mobile, Alabama, March 21, 1943, to Charles Warren Stepp and Kathleen Tutor Stepp Moore. He was a retired furniture manufacturing employee. Mr. Stepp served in the U.S. Army and then served in the Army National Guard of Houston. Don Stepp was a member of New Parkersburg Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home, in Houston, Monday, March 16, 2020, with Bro. Jacob Samuell and Bro. Walker Winter officiating.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be Monday, March 16, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m., at Houston Funeral Home in Houston.
Don Stepp is survived by his mother, Kathleen Moore of Randolph; his wife, Peggy S. Russell Stepp of Houlka; his daughters, Pam (Jeff) Barefield of Bruce, and Nancy (Todd) Winter of Houlka; three sisters, Patsy (Donald) Murphree of Randolph, Mitchealine Cowsert of Pontotoc, and Jill (Bobby) Chrestman of Pontotoc; his brother, Jack (Katherine) Montgomery of Byhalia; his grandchildren, Brittany (Josh) Tolbert, Jacob (Autumn) Samuell, Walker Winter, Mattie Winter, and Jess Barefield; his great-grandchildren, Paisley, Grey, Jed, Jacie, Jaxon, Lorena, Libby and Lucy; his sister-in-law, Hazel (Zane) Davidson of Houlka and his brother-in-law, Johnny Russell of Houlka.
Don Stepp was preceded in death by his father, Charles Stepp; his stepfather, Cliff Moore, and one brother, Tommy Stepp.
Pallbearers will be Jim Clark, Jerry Russell, Johnny Russell, Jake Hancock, Darrell Henry and Sammy Hardin.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Linda Spears
NEW ALBANY – Linda Spears, 81, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be March 21, 2020, Saturday, 11 a.m.,. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 until 11 a.m., at Glenfield Funeral Home.
Dwight “Pete” Lollar
HOUSTON – Dwight “Pete” Junior Lollar, 60, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home. He was born June 18, 1959 to the late Henry Junior Lollar and Sally Crowley Lollar in Chickasaw County. He worked for Franklin Corp.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, in Houston, with Bro. Mitchell Morphis officiating. Burial will follow at Montevista Cemetery in Webster County. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Baker Lollar of Houston; a step-son, Jeff Howell of Calhoun City; a step-daughter, Stacie Carraway of Houlka; five grandchildren, with one being special, Lexi Carraway; three great-grandchildren; five sisters, Dorothy Hall, Joyce Stone (James), Pearl Swindle (Tommy) and Peggy Galloway (Tim) all of Houston and Lorene Betts (Tommy) of Mantee; one brother, Harold Lollar of Houston; host of nieces and nephews and greats.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Sally Lollar; and a sister, Orene Lollar.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Goines, Johnny Morrow, Scott Norman, Dennis Walls, William Hamblin and Bill Haimes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Brassfield, T.J. Swindle, Jeff Howell, David Voyles, Charles Voyles, Billy Voyles and Brad Anderson.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Kevin Reed
HOULKA – Kevin Reed, 44, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Nina Morrison
RIPLEY – Nina J. Morrison, 50, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit, in Tupelo. She was a member of Booneville Church of Christ. She attended Freed-Hardeman University and received her National Board Masters from Walden University. She taught school for twenty plus years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Booneville Church of Christ, with Minister Jonathan Godsey and Shelby Moorman officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Booneville Church of Christ. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Tracy Morrison of Ripley; her daughter, Madison Godsey (Jonathan) of Sumter, South Carolina; her sons, Zachary Thornton ( Fiance, Chelsea) of Myrtle and Colton Morrison (Fiance, McKenzie) of Ripley; her brother, Shelby Moorman (Lana) of Manchester, Tennessee; her parents, Luther and Joan Moorman of Booneville; her grandaughter, Zadie Thornton; her nieces & nephews, Chole, James and Hope Moorman and her special caregivers, Heather Hall and Heather Cornelius.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Davis, Clinton Morrison, A.J. Redman, Todd Roberts, Chris Koon and Kendall Reed.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
