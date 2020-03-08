Billy Bass, Bartlett, Tennessee
Joe Brown, Myrtle
Oceola Cobb, Tupelo
Themla Christine Hamrie, Nettleton
Edward Hickam, Pontotoc
Jackie Jamerson, Fulton
Brandon Lee Mills, Tippah County
Colleen Pickle, Nettleton
Larry Reese, Plantersville
Ruby Riley, Fulton
Ronald "Ronnie" Tutor, Pontotoc
Holland Directory Monday, March 9, 2020
Ms. Colleen Pickle
Nettleton
6 PM Monday(Today), March 9, 2020
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4 PM – 6 PM Monday only
Mr. Larry Reese
Plantersville
7 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 4 PM - 7 PM
Burial at Plantersville Cemetery
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Monday
March 9, 2020
MRS. MARY SUE BURCH
Spring Hill Community
2 p.m. Monday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Spring Hill Cemetery
Visitation: 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday,
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. FRANCES “FRAN”
GOODWIN DAUGHERTY
Tupelo
3:30 p.m. Monday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Verona City Cemetery
Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until service time
Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
Brandon Lee Mills
TIPPAH COUNTY -Brandon Lee MIlls, 38, residen of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his residence in Phoenix, Arizona. Services will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 2 p.m., at County Line Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m., at County Line Baptist Church. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve Brandon's family at invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Joe Brown
MYRTLE - Joe Raymond Brown, 71, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. He was born September 3, 1948, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Raymond and Clara Brown. Mr. Brown married his wife, Alice Brown, December 10, 1976, and lived in Myrtle.
Mr. Brown had a Doctorate in Philosophy, he also served in the U.S. Navy and the National Guard. He was a 33rd degree Master Mason and a Knighted Scottish Rite. He achieved many things through the years, but was most proud of is family, whom he treasured above all other.
Mr. Brown was survived by his wife, Alice Brown; one daughter, Kristina Brown of Myrtle; three sons, Kristopher Pittman (Christina) of Oregano, Kelley Wright Pittman of Myrtle and Raymond Matthew Brown (Elizabeth) of Blue Mountain; a brother-in-law, David Tyler; nine grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Andrew Jon Brown; one sister Jana Tyler (David).
Services will be held at United Chapel, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 11 a.m., with Bro. Steve Cohea, and Bro. Bobby Cossey officiating. United Funeral Services is in charge of the services.
Visitation is Monday, March 9, 2020, at United Funeral Services, from 5 until 8 p.m., and also Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 10 a.m. until service time.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Thelma Christine Hamrie
NETTLETON - Thelma Christine Hamrie, 84, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Waverly Care Home, after an extended illness. She was born May 14, 1935, in Monroe County, to Cordie (Fowler) Vaughn and Alvis Vaughn. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area , but the last four years at Waverly Care Home, in West Point. She was a retired seamstress at Lucky Star Industries, and a member of the Church of God of Prophesy in Amory.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, in Nettleton with the Rev. Dean Allen officiating. Burial will be at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include her sister, Evelyn Carson of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Hamrie; and one brother, James Vaughn.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 9 until service time, all at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton Chapel.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Edward Hickam
PONTOTOC - Edward Hickam, 67, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Ruby Riley
FULTON - Ruby Riley, 92, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Jackie Jamerson
FULTON - Jackie Ray Jamerson, 75, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in the Ryans Well community, after a long bout with cancer. He was born September 12, 1944, to Travis and Exie Taylor Jamerson. He worked in the furniture industry, sawmilled, and was a plumber. He also was a trapper and fur trader. He loved the Lord, his family, hunting and fishing. He was a member of Sandy Springs Baptist Church.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Fulton, with Bro. Lloyd Minor officiating. Johnny Harmon will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in the Sandy Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Gasaway Jamerson; one daughter, Sherry Jamerson; one grandson, Austin Wilson, all of Ryans Well Community; niece and caregivers, Martha Jarrell (Johnny) of Fulton; step-sons, Kenneth Lynch, Danny Lynch and Donnie Lynch; two sisters, Gola Loden of Baldwyn and Brenda Angel (Larry) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Bobbie Nell Jamerson of Fulton; a host of nieces and nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Pearlie Mae Jamerson, Myrtle Harmon and Bobbie Nell Jamerson; one brother, Dwight Jamerson; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Billy, Jerry and Johnny Harmon, Danny, Kenneth, Donnie, Tommy and Kenny Lynch.
Visitation will be Monday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Jamerson family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Billy Bass
BARTLETT, TENNESSEE - Billy Bass, 62, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Frances Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Oceola Cobb
TUPELO - Oceola Cobb, 76, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Ronald "Ronnie" Tutor
PONTOTOC - Ronald "Ronnie" Leslie Tutor, 57, passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, in Tupelo. He received his education at Pontotoc City Schools. He spent his life spinning stories and enjoying the company of his friends and family.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at the home of his Aunt Melody Tutor, 1338 CR 261, Tupelo, MS, 38801, from 5 until 8pm.
Survivors include his father, Jimmy Clay Tutor; and sister, Trina Tutor Chunn; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Jane Tutor Huey; and sister, DeeDee Tutor Gann.
Colleen Pickle
NETTLETON - Colleen Pickle, 70, died Thursday, March 6, 2020, at her residence in Nettleton. Services will be 6 p.m.,Monday, March 9, 2020, at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors.
Larry Reese
PLANTERSVILLE - Larry Reese, 72, died at his residence in Plantersville, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. A service celebrating his life will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery.
