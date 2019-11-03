Patricia Sawyer
ATHENS – Patricia Ann Sawyer, 71, passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019, at her home. She was born January 10, 1948, to the late Thomas and Anna Sizemore Atkinson. Patricia grew up in Monroe County and was a graduate of Smithville High School. On April 28, 1968 she married the love of her life, Garry Sawyer. As a selfless person, she devoted her life to her husband and children and was a lifelong homemaker. She always put the needs of others above her own and was a caregiver to many of the elderly, most notably her grandmother, Madgie Savannah Sizemore, who raised Patricia as her own child. She enjoyed her dog, sitting on the porch enjoying nature and flower gardening. More than anything, she loved and adored her family, especially wearing the proud title of grandmaw to her grandchildren and great-grandson.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Garry Sawyer, Athens; daughters, Angela Stromberg (Peter) of Lake City, Florida, Susan Barrett (Micheal) Athens; sister, Sandra Norris (Robert) Winfield, Allabama; brother, Steve Atkinson (Janice), Winfield, Alabama; grandchildren, Taylor Barrett (Matt Ellis), Pierce Stromberg, Morgan Barrett Cantrell (Trevor), Parker Stromberg and Peyton Stromberg; great-grandson, Jon Micheal Barrett; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Madgie Savannah Sizemore.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 1 p.m., at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Cantrell, Matt Ellis, Micheal Barrett, Chris Sawyer, Steve Atkinson and Richard Williams.
Visitation will be Tuesday morning prior to the service, from 11 until 12:45 p.m..
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Cindy Myers
AMORY – Cindy Myers, 56, passed away November 3, 2019, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Sharon Walls
TISHOMINGO – Sharon Walls, 62, passed away November 2, 2019, at her residence in Tishomingo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Johnnie Faye Reel
HOUSTON – Johnnie Faye Reel, 81, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 1 p.m., at Thorn Church of God. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m., at Thorn.Southern Funeral Chapel of is in charge of services.
Mark Anthony Pack
AMORY – Mark Anthony Pack, 52, passed away November 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Amory. Please go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for an update.
Randel Livingston
HOBO STATION – William Randel Livingston, 87, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Methodist University Hospital, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born August 9, 1932, to Grover and Rosie Livingston. He was a U.S. Army veteran, of the Korean War. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Free Will Baptist Church. He started the Hobo Station Volunteer Fire Department, about 30 years ago and served as Fire Chief for 25 years. He was also a honorary Deputy Sheriff and was a member of the VFW and a Mason. He enjoyed playing dominoes, antique sales and auctions.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home, with Bro. Glenn Jones and Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Livingston; two daughters, Stephanie Livingston and Mimi (Jim) Dorman; two grandchildren, Aaron Dorman and Paige (Jonathon) Wise; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac Wise and Eli Wise.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, infant Karen Livingston and Melissa Livingston; his parents; and one brother, Richard Livingston. Pallbearers are Buddy Smith, Allen Caldwell, Ray Livingston and Larry Bray. Honorary pallbearers are the Hardee’s Coffee Group and the 4th District Volunteer Fire Departments.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from noon until 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Jean Eacholes
DERMA – Shirley Jean Eacholes, 45, passed away November 3, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce. Go to www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.