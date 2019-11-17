Olivia C. Jeffries
NEW ALBANY – Olivia C Jeffries, 88, passed away November 17, 2019, at her daughter’s home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home-New Albany.
Teresa White
FULTON – Teresa Jean Buse White, 63, passed away peacefully at her home on November 16, 2019. She was born January 22, 1956, in Tupelo to Polly Murrell Buse and the late William Earl Buse. Teresa adored her family who will miss her very much. She made her profession of faith at Carolina Methodist Church at 17. She was a lover of art and was so creative. She loved to share her art with her family and friends. She especially loved flamingos. Teresa loved shopping for antique dishes and loved using them to serve those she loved. She was a fantastic cook. She enjoyed traveling with her cousin, Gloria Waldrip, especially when they went to the beach. Teresa worked for many years at E.R. Carpenter Company. She also served as a receptionist for the Waldrip Center for Therapeutic Massage, and loved all of the massage therapists and clients she saw there.
Services will be 3 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. Rob Francis officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 12:30 until 3 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Teresa leaves her son, Brandon (Wendy) White of Guntown; four grandchildren, Houston, Katie, Kylie and Connor White; her mother; Polly Buse; three brothers, Robert (Sue) Buse of Mantachie, Mike (Patti) Buse of Fulton, and Tony (Stacey) Buse of Ballardsville. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews; Stevan, Dale, and Hannah Buse; Nikki Hudspeth, Jesse James, and Neal Buse; Mark, Logan, and Lori Buse; Shaun, Dawn, and Coby White, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her very best friend, Gloria Waldrip.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Buse; one brother, Ray Buse; and a niece, Abby Buse.
Pallbearers will be Jesse James, Neal Buse, Mark Buse, Logan Buse, Houston White, Ben Waldrip and Mike Waldrip.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Patsy Sue Naron Lence
RIPLEY – Patsy Sue Naron Lence, 81, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 3:30 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from noon until 3:30 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Journal.
Wilma Joyce Alred
BELDEN – Wilma Joyce Alred, 85, died November 17, 2019 at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors.
Debra McCord Wilder
PONTOTOC – Debra McCord Wilder, 66, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Regional One Health Medical Center, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was born January 31, 1953, in New Albany. She attended Pontotoc City Schools, and Itawamba Community College. Before completing ICC, she began work as a secretary at Futorian Corporation in New Albany, and married her lifelong husband of 45 years, Dennis Keith Wilder. Over the next 30 years, she worked fulltime, as an administrative assistant and later as a Human Resources Coordinator, for Federal Mogul (Pontotoc Spring) and the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Before retiring, she worked for seven years as a bank teller, for BancorpSouth in Pontotoc and Ecru. She was a member of Cherry Creek Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and spending time with her family. She had a gift for gardening and getting anything to grow. She enjoyed creating original crafts and decorating her home inside and outside. She loved to be outdoors and watching the animals in her front and back yard.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Wilder of Pontotoc; daughter, Jennie Gullick (Bro. Allen) of Fulton; son, Johnny Wilder (Wanda) of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, Trey Gullick (Emilee), Hannah Stephens (Channing), and Luke and Will Wilder; two great-grandchildren, Jakob and Micah Stephens; sister, Regina Chrestman (Charles) of Pontotoc; brother, Ricky McCord (Pat); sister-in-law, Bonnie McCord; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel McCord; brother, Gregg McCord, and brother-in-law, Tim Wilder.
Services honoring her life will be at 11AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Brother Dustin Long and Brother Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will be in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Trey Gullick, Channing Stephens, John Ray McCord, Adam Wilder and Evan Boyd.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Chrestman, Cole Ward, Kenny Houpt, and Cassidy Houpt.
Visitation will be Monday, November 18, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time.
Mickey Lucas
BREWER – Mickey Jean Lucas, 60, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 16, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. She was born in Dallas, Texas, July 28, 1959, to William Linal and Doris Jean Presley Willis. She was a 1977 graduate of Mooreville High School and attended Itawamba Community College. On November 13, 1982, she married Tim Lucas. She retired from Action-Lane Industries in 2011 after a stellar 33 year career. Mickey loved sports, was an avid Mississippi State University fan and followed the Atlanta Braves and Dallas Cowboys. She doted over her five grandchildren and was a lady of great faith.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Tim Lucas; daughter, Heather Lucas Presley (Chad) of Guntown; son, Brian Peyton Lucas (Angela) of Nettleton; six grandchildren, Montana Franklin, Preston Gray, David Lucas, Kaylee Lucas, Madison Presley and Nicholas Presley; sister, Barbara Borcicky (Bob) of Auburn; two brothers, Philip Willis (Karen) of Tupelo and Michael Willis (Missie) of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, with Dr. Gary Gray officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Adam Borcicky, Brady Willis, Cade Willis, Preston Gray, Joseph Dillard, Derek Lucas and Daniel Lucas.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.