Ada Medcalf
VERONA – Ada Medcalf, 99, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Martin Green House, Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo. Services will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, noon, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery.
George Adair
SHERMAN – George Adair, 91, passed away November 10, 2019, at Baldwyn Nursing Home Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Ann Moore
BOONEVILLE – Ann Moore, 59, passed away November 9, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Maxie Hall
HALLTOWN – Gerald Maxie Hall, 73, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Union County Health and Rehab Center. He enjoyed logging, fishing, hunting and working at the sawmill. He graduated from Barber school, became a farmer and he was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 2 p.m., with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan Hall Russell (Andy) of Ecru; son, Rodney Scott of Halltown; brother, Harmon Hall (Sheila) of Halltown; grandchildren, Anna Russell Caldwell (Matt) and Emily Russell Stout (MacKensey); three great-grandchildren, Maxey Stout, Carver Stout, Avery Caldwell and another blessing on the way; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lacy and Pauline Langley Hall; brothers, Jerry Hall, Horace Hall and an infant brother.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Lloyd Page
SHANNON – Lloyd Page, 76, passed away November 10, 2019, at Oxford Veterans Home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Gloria Wright
COLUMBUS – Gloria Wright, 71, passed away November 7, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
William Price Wright
PITTSBORO – On Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, William Price Wright, resident of Calhoun County, transitioned away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo.
He was born March 18, 1939, to Jim and Louise Wright of Big Creek. He attended Vardaman Methodist Church, but was a member of Lewis Memorial Methodist Church in Calhoun City.
He was a “happy soul” who devotedly served Calhoun County District One as their Supervisor for twenty faithful years. William Price farmed cotton and soy beans with his brother, James Harold. Dolph Sheffield said “those boys could grow the best cotton he had ever seen!”
William Price’s hobby was the Ole Miss Rebels!
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Sheffield Wright; one daughter, Amy Wright Cates, and her husband, Robert of Tupelo; two sons, Mike Wright and his wife, Vickie of Oxford, and Neal Wright and his wife, Nicole, of Oxford; his grandchildren are Wil, Josh, Anna Beth and Matthew (Kaci); his great-grandchildren are Noah, Mattox and Addy Grace; and brother, James Harold Wright and his wife Linda of Calhoun City.
He is preceded in death by his parents’, sister, Patricia Dixon of Memphis, and his many friends and relatives.
A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, 11 a.m., at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. The Rev. Will Dowling will be officiating, with Bro. Jim Vance delivering the eulogy, and Bro. Danny Spratlin offering the committal message.
There will also be visitation time on Monday morning, beginning 9 until service time, 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City.
Pallbearers will be Tony Morgan, Barney Wade, David Keeton, Greg Dixon, Ken Wright, Bill Malone, Dustin Keeton and Bobby Weaver.
Honorary pallbearers will be Willie Jobe West, Charles Hardin, Larry Winters, Benny Thompson, Larry Snellings, Shelton Williams, Van Russell, and Henry Lee Taylor.
Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be left for the family at www.pryorfuneralhome.com.
Gale Tapp Shelton
RIPLEY – Gale Tapp Shelton, 76, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Tippah County Health and Rehab in Ripley. Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 11 a.m., at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Harold Frank Stubblefield
PONTOTOC – Harold Frank Stubblefield, 92, passed away November 10, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was a member of Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. He worked for years at Sunshine Mills until his retirement. He was a great fisherman and hunter. He had a gift at repairing things that were broken.
Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home,in Pontotoc. Bro. Rich Dilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Ecru Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Helen; sister, Joyce Shelton; sister-in-law, Joyce Stubblefield; a special caretaker and nephew, Brad Stubblefield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hess and Lillian Stubblefield; sister, Cassie White; and three brothers, Paul, J.W. and Gerald Stubblefield.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday, November 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main St. Tupelo, MS 38801.
Charles “Julio” Brian Gann
MANTEE – Charles “Julio” Brian Gann, 60, passed away November 9, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home-Houston.
Mary Sansing
HOULKA – Mary Sansing, 79, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 2 p.m., at Gershom Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, and 1 until 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Gershom Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gershom Baptist Church.
Martha Jane Nichols
WHEELER – Martha Jane Nichols, 65, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, online shopping and spending time with her family. Services are 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Shook and Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at the funeral home.
She is survived by her sons, Johnie Nichols Jr. of Wheeler, Kevin Nichols (Jodi) of Booneville and Allen Nichols (Kayla) of Wheeler; her brothers, Randy Hutcheson (Brenda) of Wheeler and Wayne Hutcheson (Mary) of Baldwyn; her sisters, Shena Murphy of Baldwyn and Lisa Hutcheson of New Site; her grandchildren, Blake Nichols (Samantha), Ariel Champion (Joey), Amber Nichols (Weston Spencer) and Ashton Nichols; and her great-grandchildren, Conlee Nichols and Johnie Parker Nichols. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie Nichols Sr.; her granddaughter, Leah Nichols; her parents, Randle “Cotton” and Emily Hutcheson; her sister, Patricia Henry and her brothers, Stanley, Danny and Ronald Hutcheson. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Michael Caples
MADISON – Michael Caples, 54, passed away November 9, 2019, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Parkway Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.