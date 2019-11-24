Donnie Mae Starks
BALDWYN – Donnie Mae Starks, 87, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Full Gospel Deliverance Church in Baldwyn. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2 until 5 p.m., and family hour, from 5 until 6 p.m., at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.
William “Bill” Johnson
STARKVILLE – William “Bill” Johnson, 62, passed away November 23, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, after a brief illness in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Marilyn Turvaville
MARIETTA – Marilyn Turvaville, 70, passed away November 24, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Peggy Joyce Stephens
NETTLETON – Peggy Joyce Stephens, 67, met her Lord and Savior on the morning of November 22, 2019. Born in Aberdeen, September 14, 1952, she was a daughter of the late James Everett Sr. and Lillian Ambrella Lockhart Killian.
Peggy Joyce was a beloved wife and mother. She adored her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved family get-togethers and was a talented cook. A true homemaker, Peggy kept her home in tip-top shape. In her free time, she enjoyed camping and riding along the Natchez Trace to see the colors. She also loved riding to the Mississippi Delta. Peggy’s hobbies included knitting, reading, cooking, and travelling. She was a woman of great faith in the Lord. Peggy will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Danny Stephens, Nettleton; daughters, April Morris (Darrell), Nettleton, Jennifer Fike, Nettleton, Kim Guyton (Ray), Nettleton, Shonda Pannell (Phillip) , Alpine; grandchildren, Tyler Guyton, Zachary Fike, Andrew Guyton, Haley Fike, Holly Fike, Karleigh Stephens, Zowie Morris, Peyton Stephens, Connor Stephens, Gracie Pannell, Laura Pannell; great-granddaughter, Braeleigh Fike; brother, Herbert Killian, Aberdeen; three nieces and two nephews.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, James Daniel Stephens; brother, James Killian Jr.; and sisters, Marie Morris and Shirley Cooper.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery in Mantachie. Pallbearers will include Darell Morris, Zowie Morris, Andrew Guyton, Zachary Fike, Peyton Stephens and Phillip Pannell. Tyler Guyton and Conner Stephens will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Bessie Whitehead
SOUTHAVEN – Bessie Jewel Matkins Whitehead, 81, died, Friday November 22, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Maryland. She was born in Union County, June 24,1938, to the late Andrew Neal and Ola Mae Morgan Matkins.
Service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Ingomar Baptist Church with Bro. Alvin Whitehead officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Ragsdell and Joanie Cole (Jeffery); two sons, David Lee Whitehead and Randy Whitehead; four grandchildren, Jamie Sharp, Shannon Jewel Cole, Andrew Morgan Cole (Jamie) and Adam Lee Cole (Jessie); five great grandchildren; two sisters, Recie Williams and Phyllis Shirley; two brothers, Harold Matkins and Billy Matkins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Grover Whitehead; one sister, Margaret Matkins Scallions; one brother, Herman Matkins
Visitation will be, from 10 until service time, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Ingomar Baptist Church.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ingomar Baptist Church.
For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jane Cox Davis
BOONEVILLE – Vivian “Jane” Cox Davis, 90, died November 23, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born May 28, 1929. She was the only child of Earl and Bertie Glen Windham Dobbins.
All she asked to be put in her obituary was “She was a Democrat and a Methodist.”
Yet she was so much more. Her beautiful smile brightened the days of everyone she met. Granny’s life touched numerous people and left them better for having known her.
As a young woman widowed at 32, she was both mother and father to her four young offspring. She worked in real estate to provide for them in Tupelo, and later in Booneville. She started the Methodist retirement home in Memphis, Tennessee. She had her own car dealership in Humboldt, Tennessee, becoming one of the first women in America to own one. In each town she lived, she made a difference: as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, church trustee, Woman’s Clubs member, and president of the Booneville Friends of the Library. She was a charter member of Booneville’s Chamber of Commerce. She loved bridge, her friends, and of course, her family.
Survivors include her children Cathy Cox Dunaway of Tupelo, Jeff Cox (Geri) of Columbia, Tennessee, Jason Cox (Edie McLeod) of Walnut Creek, California, Candace Jane Cox Mache’ (Robert) of Memphis, Tennessee, Gary Davis of Memphis, Tennessee,and her daughter-in-love, Kay Beane Guyton of Tupelo.
Her grandchildren are Amanda Walker (Brandon) of Emerson, New Jersey, Emily Mauney (BJ) of Ripley, Jessica Cox and Darin Cox of Portland, Oregon and Vivian Michael Mache’ of Memphis, Tennessee; great-grandchildren are Paige, Cayley, and Lyla Cox of Mooreville, Emma, Thomas, Cyrus and John Walker; Griffin and Madelyn Jane Mauney, and Rowan Boileau of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John Clyde (J.C) Cox of Tupelo, her parents, and three grandsons Jeffrey Cox, Barton Cox and Jason Dunaway and a son-in-law, Gary Dunaway.
A special thanks goes to her caregivers Cheryl Burress and Margo Thompson, as well as, to Encompass and Sanctuary Hospice providers.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Wesley Sunday School class, from Booneville First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, Booneville; the Girl Scouts of America, Sanctuary House in Tupelo or the library of your choice.
Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the services with the Rev. Philip Box officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m., and the Celebration of Life at the funeral home, Monday at 11 a. m. A private graveside service will be held after.
Matthew Sample
BOONEVILLE – Matthew Lovon Sample, 38, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Booneville on December 12, 1980, to Michael Lovon Sample and Evelyn Killough Sample. He drove a truck for Kimes and Stone Construction, and was a member of South Marietta Independent Baptist Church. He loved trucking and fishing.
Services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 2 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday night from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Zions Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Natalie Ann Snow Sample of Booneville; son, Lucas Lovon Sample of Booneville,; a daughter, Elizabeth Montaina Sample of Booneville; three step-sons, Brody Snow (Sarah) of Boise, Idaho, Quintin Grzesiak (Jessica) of Booneville and Dylan Taylor of Cairo; his parents, Michael and Evelyn Sample; his grandmother, Grace Sample of Booneville; one brother, Michael Scott Sample (LaCrisha) of Booneville; grandchildren, Silas Snow of Boise, Idaho, Kinsley Grzesiak and Sutton Grzesiak, both of Booneville; and his mother and father-in-law, William and Deborah Snow of Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Travis Sample; his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Maxine Killough; and his aunt, Patricia Switcher.
Condolences may be extended to the family at www.boonevillefuneralhome.net.
George B. Shaw Sr.
RED BAY, ALABAMA – George B. Shaw Sr., 80, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Southern Magnolia in Golden. He was born in Fulton, to James O. Shaw and Vela Horton Shaw. He graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Jr. College. He then served as a medical surgical technician in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he attended the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and became a registered pharmacist. He owned and operated Shaw Pharmacy in Red Bay, Alabama, from 1968, until his retirement.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 2 p.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery, with Bro. Bill Harper officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, Alabama, will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janie Shaw of Red Bay, Alabama; three children, George Shaw Jr. (Christy), Philip Shaw (Susie) and Emily Ezzell (Doug); and four grandchildren, Lauren Ezzell, Savannah Shaw, Connor Ezzell and Haden Deaton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ellis Troy Shaw and Ed Shaw; and one sister, Sue White.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Sparks, Terry Sparks, Gary Page, Connor Ezzell and Haden Deaton.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, Alabama.
Hannah Lee Long
TUPELO – Hannah Lee Long, 89, passed away November 23, 2019, at at her home, surrounded by the love of family in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Sylvia Filgo Brown
TUPELO – Sylvia Filgo Brown, 81, passed away November 23, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Roy Hastings Shaw
TUPELO – On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Roy Hastings Shaw, was born to Alexia Smith and Hamp Shaw. He was too perfect for this world, so a choir of angels wrapped him in their loving embrace and his beautiful soul was carried to God’s kingdom.
Even the smallest of feet have the power to leave everlasting footprints upon this world, and little Hastings changed many lives in the 33 weeks he was nestled inside his mommy. He leaves behind a large family who love him dearly.
He is survived by his parents, Hamp and Alexia, along with grandparents, JoAnna and Scotty Allred (Tupelo), Lisa and Keith Davis (Belden), Stevie and Courtney Shaw (Pontotoc), and Marty and Melody Smith (Mooreville); uncles and aunts, Ethan Allred, Hillary Shaw, Hallie Davis, Race Davis, Zach Shaw, Abby Smith and Jase Smith; great- grandparents, Don Hastings, Patty Funderburk, James Allred, Roy and Beverly Wooley, Jean Davis, Sandra Shaw and Lamar Smith. He is also survived by a host of great-aunts and uncles and cousins, who will miss him tremendously. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Nancy Hastings, Betty Barnett, Ron Shaw and Bo Davis.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from noon until just prior to the service, which will begin 2 p.m., at The Orchard, in Tupelo, with Dr. Bryan Collier and the Rev. Russ Polsgrove officiating. Burial will be private.
Honorary pallbearers are Luke Homan, James Riley Hunter, John Murray Estes, Mason Tudor, Chris Vasquez and James Gates.
Holland Funeral Directors is charged with arrangements and is honored to serve their friends.
In lieu of flowers, Hamp and Alexia encourage the adoption of an angel from a local Angel Tree, in order to provide, for a child in need during the holidays.
“A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart” Zeus, Disney’s Hercules.
