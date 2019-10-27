Donnie R. Johnson
UNION/MONROE COUNTIES – Donny R. Johnson, 68, passed away October 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Larry Cooper
VERONA – Lowery “Larry” Cooper, 72, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born December 28, 1946, in Nettleton to Homer and Cecilia Cooper. He was a painter and worked for Cook and Riley for over 40 years. He was an outdoorsman and an avid rabbit hunter. He enjoyed watching ballgames and westerns on T.V..
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Presley Cooper of Verona; three sisters, Nell Earnest (Eugene) of Deville, Louisiana, Marie Law of Smithville and Debbie Parker of Baker, Florida; two grandchildren, Nicholas Kent and Shannon Cooper and four other grandchildren; a great-grandchild, Kenton Cooper and another great-grandchild; two sons, Larry Wayne Cooper and Ronnie Dale Cooper, both of Pontotoc; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two step-sons, Paul Kent and Steven Anthony Kent; one brother, Homer Wayne Cooper and two brothers-in-law, Gene Adams and Roger Law.
Dorothy Stout
BLUE SPRINGS – Dorothy Stout, 86, passed away October 27, 2019, at her home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Michael William Lail
Mary Ivia Hitchcock Ward
BOONEVILLE – Mary Ivia Hitchcock Ward was born July 31, 1928, to Millard E. Hitchcock and Arizona May Taylor in Prentiss County. She passed away at age 91, on October 25, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be Monday, October 28, 2019, 10 p.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery.
She was married to her eternal companion, Daniel Ward, June 30, 1946, in Orlando, Florida, and they had three lovely girls. Mary loved doing things for her family and sewing was more than a hobby for her, it was something she enjoyed and could make or sew anything. She was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions of service, over her lifetime. Genealogy was also a passion of hers as she spent many hours doing research. She loved working in her flowers and they were beautiful. Mary’s favorite color was red. She had many hummingbirds that she fed every year. She loved to travel with Daniel on a lot of trips to the west, camping and dressing in pioneer period clothing.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Ward; her parents, Millard Hitchcock and Arizona Scott; brothers, J.A. and Franklin Hitchcock; a son-in-law, Roger Smith; and grandson, Dillon McKeel.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Margaret Smith, Sandra Ward and Colleen Dona Jumper (Harold) all of Booneville; eight grandchildren, Tina Stevens (Tim) of Saltillo, Scott White (Lorie) of Booneville, Gregg White (Kelly) of Tishomingo, Shane Smith (Amy) of Olive Branch, Brittany McCord (Robbie) of Booneville, Olivia Mink (Dewayne) of Booneville, Darion Morris of Booneville, Leigh Ann Mercer of Hernando; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great great-granchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott White, Gregg White, Shane Smith, Darion Morris, Dillon White, Brody White, Colton White and Tret Mink. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dewayne Mink, Robbie McCord, Rick Culver, Tim Stevens and Harold Jumper.
Sondra Gaddy
FULTON – Sondra Fugitt Gaddy, 72, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. She was born August 3, 1947, to the late Grady L. and Willa Dean Fugitt Gaddy. She was member of the Church of Christ and worked in the banking industry for 44 years, in Fulton. She was a member of numerous service clubs and committees contributing to city and county development.
Services will be 5 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home with Bruce Johnson and Larry Pate officiating. Visitation will be, from 3 until 5 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Lane Gaddy; her beloved maltipoo, Lacey; two sisters, Bib Gaddy and Lynn Johnson; nieces and nephews, Pam Baldwin, Amy Whatley, Vonda Johnson, Bruce Johnson, and a special friend, Tom Iseminger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Mike Gaddy; and a nephew, Dwayne Chism.
