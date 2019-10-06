Jamisha Washington
ABERDEEN – Jamisha Washington, 25, passed away October 5, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Richmond Earl Zeigler
TUPELO – Richmond Earl Zeigler, 73, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Diversicare in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from noon until service time only at the funeral home. Private family graveside will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Kathy Gentry
FULTON – Kathy Gentry, 64, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her home. She was born May 4, 1955, to the late Berlon Eugene Cromeans and the late Shirley Maxine Clippard Cromeans. She was a member of Believer’s Baptist Church.
Services will be 4 p.m., Monday October 7, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m., all at Senter Funeral Home. Bro. Harold Ozbirn will be officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family.
Survivors include her husband, James Gentry of Fulton; sons, Bobby Gentry and Michael Bridges; daughters, Tangela Turner and Cristal Campbell; grandsons, Phillip Rhyne and Johnathan (Krista) Rhyne; granddaughters, Noa Turner, Mikayla Hood and Christina Gentry; great-grandson, Jackson Rhyne; great-granddaughter, Kennedy Rhyne.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, Marcus Gentry; grandson, Andrew Rhyne; brother, Tommy Cromeans; sisters, Peggy Bridges, Shelia Sheffield and Jane Yeager.
Pallbearers will be Michael Bridges, Johnathan Rhyne, Gerald Gentry, Roger Timms, Chad Gentry and Jackie Gentry.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jake Sheffield and Charlie Gentry.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Gloria Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS – Gloria Jones, 58, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Leon Metcalf
ABERDEEN – Leon Metcalf, 62, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Catherine Payne
CORINTH – Catherine Payne, 90, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Sylvia Meggs Palmer
ABERDEEN – Sylvia Meggs Palmer, 71, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. She was born November 17, 1947, in Water Valley, to Gene Meggs and Evelyn Davis Meggs. She lived most of her life in Tupelo and had lived in Aberdeen, the past five years. Ms. Palmer was a retired nurse from the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She loved her dog Priscilla. She was a member of the Green Street Baptist Church.
Services will be Monday, October 7, 2019, 10 a.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home, with Guyton Hinds and David Snyder officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen, is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include a sister, Linda Carol Gill of Aberdeen; one brother, Michael Hugh Meggs (Terri) of Aberdeen; three step-sisters; and a number of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one son, Jeffrey Bailey. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Winnie Millard Shook
BOONEVILLE – Winnie Mildred Shook, 94, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home in Booneville. Services will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Crossroads Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 until service time Tuesday, at the church. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Roper
GUNTOWN – Paul Roper, 80, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Floyd C. Carouthers
NETTLETON – Floyd C. Carouthers, 60, passed away October 5, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Doris Beasley
FULTON – Doris Beasley, 89, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
