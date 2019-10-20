Charles Wilmar Adair
BRANYAN – Charles Wilmar Adair of Branyan Community, Union County, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit, Tupelo.
Charles was born November 12, 1932, the son of Malone and Flossie Adair of Mt. Zion Community, Union County. He graduated Jericho High School, with the Class of 1953, and later served in the U.S. Army, the majority of his time being spent at Presidio of San Francisco Military Fort, California.
Charles married Evlyn Jean Garrett on August 6, 1955, and she survives. During his working career, Charles was employed by Dr. Pepper and Pepsi Bottling Companies and Barber’s Pure Milk. He and Jean owned and operated Adairs’ Child Nursery, on Maynard Drive, Tupelo, for many years and during that time “...raised many of Tupelo’s children!” They resided in Tupelo fifty years, before moving to their current home in 2005. Years ago, Charles enjoyed fishing, especially fly-fishing. Until failing health prevented it a couple of years ago, Charles raised a beautiful summer garden which always produced a bounty of vegetables. He delighted in freezing and canning the fruits of his labor.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Charles is survived by a daughter, Wilma Adair Hitt (Randy) of Branyan Community; a daughter-in-law, Terese Adair of Oxford; and a brother, Stanford Adair (Geneva) of Macedonia Community, Lee County. He also leaves to cherish memories of their “Papaw Pops” his grandchildren, Jimmy Hitt (Dana), Lorie Adair Roberts (Scott), and Candy Hitt Miller (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Alayna and Macy Hitt; Olivia, Sam and Jack Roberts, Liddy and Jonah Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and later by his son, Charles Trent Adair in 2004. He was also predeceased by brothers, William Luther Adair, James I. Adair, Dean Adair and a sister, Essie Norris.
Charles was a faithful member of Antioch Church of Christ. He will be honored by men of the church serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy and Jimmy Hitt, Scott, Sam and Jack Roberts, and Dustin and Jonah Miller.
Visitation will be, from 3 until 5, Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019, at the church, and a service celebrating his life will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services; all will be conducted at Antioch Church of Christ, 1350 CR 197, Blue Springs, MS, (Jugfork Community). Service officiants will be Jimmy Hitt and Casey McBrayer. Burial will be in Starks Gentry Cemetery adjacent to Antioch. Waters Funeral Home, Baldwyn, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Starks Gentry Cemetery c/o Antioch Church of Christ.
The family expresses special thanks to North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Staff.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jane Brock Turnipseed
WEST POINT – Mrs. Jane Brock Turnipseed, 67, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in West Point. Services will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in West Point. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from noon until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in West Point. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point.
Calvert Funeral Home, of West Point, has been entrusted with the arrangement.
Roy Meredith
SALTILLO – Roy Meredith, 83, passed away October 17, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Sally Meredith
SALTILLO – Sally Meredith, 80, passed away October 17, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Shirley Speaks
VERONA – Shirley Vernell “Nell” Speaks, 84, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo, after an extended illness. A residence of Lee County for more than 52 years, she was born on July 16, 1936, in Ludlow, to the late Clyde and Ruth Nelson. She married Thomas Speaks Sr. in Pheonix City, Alabama, on May 12, 1954, while he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. After retiring, from working in the dry cleaning industry, for over 40 years, she enjoyed working in her yard, until her health declined. She also enjoyed playing yatzee and putting jigsaw puzzles together with her daughter, Pat.
A private family service will be held today at graveside in Eggville Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the family residence in Verona (131 First Street, Verona, MS.) after 1 p.m. today, Monday, October 21, 2019. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Shirley leaves behind her four children, Pat Holland of Verona, Mary Kay Thomas and husband, Donald of Booneville, Tom Speaks Jr. of Verona and Scott Speaks and his wife, Brianne of Columbus; one sister, Josie Keith (Grady) of Eggville; a cousin, Edward Bryant of Port Gibson; and special friends and neighbors, Clifton and Beth Hodges of Verona. Grammy, Mama Nell, Mamaw leaves behind her precious grandchildren, Joe Gurley (Sara) of Veorna, Chris Barber of Mantachie, Becky Graham (Brant) of Mantachie, Trae Speaks (Katelyn) of Mooreville, Hunter Speaks of Mooreville, Skyler Thomas of Booneville and Matthew Speaks of Columbus. Her great-grandchildren, Hannah Grace and Bailey Paige Graham of Mantachie, William Barber of Mantachie and Ranger Speaks of Mooreville and baby Rowdy, to arrive November 4, 2019. Two step great-granddaughers, Dakota and Abbi David of Verona. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, Herbert, James and Riley Nelson. One aunt, Juanita Smith and cousins, Georgia Bryant and Billy Smith, and a son-in-law, Rickey Gurley Sr.
The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Lucas McElwain and Dr. Will Edmondson, for their kindness and medical care, and to the wonderful staff at North Mississippi Medical Center Home Hospice. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Dick Millender
AMORY – Dick Millender, 85, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Amory. Services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 3:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Amory. Visitation will be Tuesday evening,from 5 until 8 p.m., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery.
Please share your memories and condolences with his family at www.eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Julia Bates
FULTON – Julia Bates, 61, passed away October 20, 2019, at the Rosedale Home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Martha Sue Gunter
PEACEFUL VALLEY – Martha Sue Gunter, 73, passed away October 20, 2019, at her home in the Peaceful Valley community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Dot Shannon
NEW ALBANY – Lilla Dorothy (Dot) Shannon, 76, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. She was born March 1, 1943, in New Albany, to H.T. Munn and Warrene Austin Munn. She earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Mississippi State College for Women. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, in New Albany, where she had served on the Administrative Council. She was a member of the Buzzy Clayton Sunday School Class. She was a retired Speech Language Pathologist, with Union County Schools. She was a past member of the New Albany Mothers Club, and a charter member of the New Albany Garden Club. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Thomas (Tommy) Shannon
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Dr. Tim Prather and the Rev. Jill Shannon Shaw officiating. Graveside services will follow at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, Lauren Shannon Nelson (Benji) of Madison; one son, James Shannon (Melanie) of Pontotoc; one sister, Jane Munn of Memphis, Tennessee; one brother, Bobby Munn of Thomasville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Benjamin Nelson IV, Tucker Shannon, Mary Grace Nelson and Lilly Shannon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a grandson, Thomas Shannon.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Sam Creekmore, Sam Creekmore IV, Tom Cooper, Johnny Webb, Eddie Bramlitt, Billy Wiseman, Tally Riddell, Gary Russell and Gary Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Visitation will be today, Monday, October 21, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., in the sanctuary, at First United Methodist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jamye Jinkins
PONTOTOC – Jamye Carolyn Jinkins, 86, passed away October 19, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church, where she was very active. She loved working at North Pontotoc School, as a cafeteria worker and especially loved all the kids she came in contact. She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family, grandchildren, and friends.
She is survived by her children, Bill and (Pam) Jinkins, Red Bay, Alabama and Terry and (Shelia) Jinkins, Shannon; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great great- grandson; two sisters, Joyce Swain and Shirley Wages; one brother, Glen Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ernest Lee Jinkins; her parents, Vera and Archie Kennedy; and a sister, Jeanette Stegall.
Services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 11 a.m., at Woodland Baptist Church, with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Jinkins, Cody Jinkins, Casey Jinkins, David Clark, Cliff Caudle and Rodney Mallory.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Ocober 22, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the church and Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 10 until service time, at the church.
Hoover Hill
RIPLEY – Hoover Hill, 91, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his home in Ripley. He was born on February 28, 1928, to Payton Calicutt and Tommy Hogue Hill. Hoover was a U.S. Army Veteran . He was manager of Hill’s Dollar Store, and retired from Walmart, after 25 years of service. He was a member of New Prospect Presbyterian Church.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Monday morning, October 21, 2019, from 7until service time, at 11 a.m., at McBride Funeral Home.
Hoover is survived by four daughters; Mackenzie Hill of Ripley, Terri Hill of Ripley, Randy Elam (Eddie) of Riple, Jill Goodwin (Buddy) of Oxford; one son, Casey Hill (Heather) of Henderson, Tennessee; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Yates Hill, whom he married on September 12, 1953; his parents; one daughter: Ginger Hill; two sons, Jackie Hill, J.J. Hill; one sister and nine brothers.
Pallbearers will be Brad Hill, Cameron Hill, Steven Hill, Jeremy Elam, Tyler Elam, Logan Henry.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Hill family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Phyllis Guntharp
MANTACHIE – Phyllis P. Guntharp, 88, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born March 18, 1931, to the late Leonard and Irene Salo Mackay. She was well read, enjoying mysteries and best seller books. Phyllis also enjoyed her beautiful flowers and gardening. She retired from the Itawamba County Chancery Clerk’s Office, in Fulton, after many years of service.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at East Fulton Baptist Church, 1200 East Main Street, Fulton, with Brother Dewitt Bain officiating. Senter Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
She is survived by her sons, Kent (Judy) Guntharp of Tupelo, Elliot Guntharp of Kiln; daughter-in-law, Sandra Guntharp of McHenry, Illinios; three grandchildren, Amy Guntharp of Lake Villa, Illinois, Gregory Guntharp Jr, of Richmond, Illinois and Rebecca Guntharp of Austell, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Sinclair Guntharp of Antioch, IL, Zakary Kubes of Lake Villa, Illinois and Hunter Guntharp of Richmond, Illinois; sister, Peggy (Pete) Pierce of Kenosha, Wisconsin; brother, Leonard “Corky” (Jeanette) Mackay of Wittenberg, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Travis H. Guntharp; son, Gregory H. Guntharp; granddaughter, Lydia Guntharp; sisters, Opal Stenman, Fern (Edward) Morgan, Barbara (Bob) Dodd; brothers, Claude Mackay and Robert Mackay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or St. Jude Children’s Research Home at stjude.org.
